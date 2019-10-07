James Blackman again QB1 for Florida State vs. No. 2 Clemson

James Blackman will return to the starting lineup for Florida State against No. 2 Clemson on Saturday, Willie Taggart announced Monday, though grad transfer Alex Hornibrook will play.
“James practiced all week last week and practiced yesterday and will continue to be our starter, and they both will play,” Taggart told the Tallahassee Democrat.
Hornibrook started and played the entire game in Florida State’s most recent outing, a 31-13 win over NC State on Sept. 28. He completed 29-of-40 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory.
Blackman, however, started Florida State’s first four games before suffering a sprained MCL in the third quarter of FSU’s 35-24 defeat of Louisville on Sept. 21. To date, the junior has completed 86-of-124 throws (69.4 percent) for 970 yards with nine touchdowns and two picks. Hornibrook has only seen in action in two games, the NC State start and the remainder of the Louisville win. He went 15-of-20 for 255 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
No matter who starts, Florida State is likely in for a tough day on Saturday in Death Valley East (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The Seminoles are 26-point underdogs, the largest spread since facing a 25.5-spread against Florida in 2009, according to Warchant.
“(T)hey both have executed our offense the way we need them to, and no matter who’s in there we need them to continue to do that, continue to distribute the ball to our playmakers, and then more importantly, take care of the football,” Taggart said.
It says a lot about the state of Tennessee football that a 43-14 loss can stir a quarterback controversy. True freshman Brian Maurer earned his first start and played well, considering the circumstances. He connected on 14-of-28 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, staking the Vols to a 14-10 lead over No. 3 Georgia before the inevitable onslaught arrived.
Still, it wasn’t enough for Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt to declare Maurer his starter moving forward.
Jarrett Guarantano has completed 61-of-98 passes for 750 yards with seven touchdowns against four interceptions, good for a 141.95 rating that ranks sixth among all qualifying SEC passers. Pruitt has been consistent that, even if Maurer earns the start, Guarantano will continue to be part of Tennessee’s offense moving forward.
Of course, Pruitt would probably start Smokey if he thought the dog could win games for the Vols. Thanks to Oregon State’s win over UCLA on Saturday, Tennessee is the lone FBS team without a win over FBS competition.
Missouri thumped Troy on Saturday, but the victory came at a cost.
The school confirmed on Sunday that linebacker Cale Garrett for the remainder of the season to a torn pectoral suffered during the Tigers’ 42-10 win.
Garrett was on pace for an All-American season, making plays at every level of the defense. The senior from Kearney, Mo., led the team with 43 tackles (29 solo), five tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
He has scored touchdowns in three straight games, making him the second Tiger defender to score three touchdowns in a single season and the first to do it in three consecutive games.
Adding insult to injury, the torn pec came in Missouri’s fifth game, meaning Garrett cannot claim this season as a redshirt and return in 2020.
If this is indeed it for him, Garrett will finish his Tiger career with 307 tackles (190 solo), 27.5 TFLs, six sacks, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 11 passes defended.
In a bit of positive news, the knee injury suffered by Kelly Bryant is not as bad as originally believed. Missouri originally feared the graduate transfer was also lost for the season, but the team announced he simply suffered a knee sprain. While his availability for Saturday’s game opposite Ole Miss is in question, he is expected to participate in team activities this week.
It took just six games into a reboot of Les Miles’ career for the Mad Hatter to reboot his coaching staff.
Kansas announced on Sunday evening that offensive coordinator Les Koenning had been let go as the Jayhawks enter their off week, promoting former Bethel University head coach Brent Dearmon to take over playcalling and coordinator duties the rest of the season.
“I would like to thank Coach Koenning for his contributions to Kansas Football,” said Miles in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, but it is in the best interest of our football program both now and in the future. There is still a lot of football left to play this season and I want to put our players in the best position to be successful, which is why I am making the change now.”
“Brent is one of the brightest individuals I have encountered in all of my years coaching. His experience as a record-setting coach and quarterback at the collegiate level will benefit our offense immediately. I believe our players will be naturally drawn to Brent’s leadership and coaching ability. I have the utmost trust in his ability to lead young men and this move puts our players in the best position to be successful moving forward.”
KU lost 45-20 to No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday and have scored more than 24 points just once all season long, an out of character thumping of Boston College several weeks ago when they posted a 48-24 win.
Koenning had served as an offensive coordinator at UAB, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Alabama over the years prior to joining Mikes’ staff in 2019.
At NAIA Bethel, Dearmon led the team to a 10-0 mark in his only season as a head coach. He also called plays for an offense that averaged 55 points per game, a mark that Kansas says was the highest scoring offense across all divisions of college football.
Obviously things will be a little different with this current Jayhawks group, both in terms of a talent on hand perspective and the defenses involved, which will include a trip to Texas after the off week.
We’ve hit early October on the calendar and that means one very big thing is on the college football docket: The Red River Rivalry.
The annual meeting between bitter Big 12 rivals Oklahoma and Texas at the Cotton Bowl surrounded by the latter’s state fair should be at top of every fan’s bucket list even if they don’t have a rooting interest involved. While it seems like every season the Longhorns and Sooners have conference and national title implications on the line, this year is even more special given that it is presumptive Heisman Trophy favorite Jalen Hurts’ first edition.
Make no mistake, Hurts is no stranger to either side as a Texas native but this will be the first time he’ll be suiting up for OU and jogging out onto the field surrounded by an evenly split orange/crimson Cotton Bowl. So with that being said, is the signal-caller anxious or nervous about everything that goes into the game?
Well no, it doesn’t appear so:
We’re sure even some Sooners fans will take a little exception at how Hurts portrays the rivalry, which is among the best in the entire sport for the environment it takes place in. Still, it probably doesn’t rise to the level of bitterness that there is in the other big game the QB is referring to.
Speaking of the Iron Bowl, Hurts went 2-1 against Auburn while he was an Alabama quarterback — starting for both a win and a loss with the Crimson Tide. He’ll only have one crack at the burnt orange on Saturday though and it will be a lot more interesting to hear his thoughts on the game afterwards and see how he compares the two then.