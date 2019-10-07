James Blackman again QB1 for Florida State vs. No. 2 Clemson

James Blackman will return to the starting lineup for Florida State against No. 2 Clemson on Saturday, Willie Taggart announced Monday, though grad transfer Alex Hornibrook will play.

“James practiced all week last week and practiced yesterday and will continue to be our starter, and they both will play,” Taggart told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Hornibrook started and played the entire game in Florida State’s most recent outing, a 31-13 win over NC State on Sept. 28. He completed 29-of-40 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory.

Blackman, however, started Florida State’s first four games before suffering a sprained MCL in the third quarter of FSU’s 35-24 defeat of Louisville on Sept. 21. To date, the junior has completed 86-of-124 throws (69.4 percent) for 970 yards with nine touchdowns and two picks. Hornibrook has only seen in action in two games, the NC State start and the remainder of the Louisville win. He went 15-of-20 for 255 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

No matter who starts, Florida State is likely in for a tough day on Saturday in Death Valley East (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The Seminoles are 26-point underdogs, the largest spread since facing a 25.5-spread against Florida in 2009, according to Warchant.

“(T)hey both have executed our offense the way we need them to, and no matter who’s in there we need them to continue to do that, continue to distribute the ball to our playmakers, and then more importantly, take care of the football,” Taggart said.