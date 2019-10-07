Lincoln Riley pledges no ‘Horns Down’ gestures from No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas

Rutgers has officially moved on from Chris Ash as head coach, but they aren’t exactly off the hook with him just yet. In fact, he may be on the payroll for another few years.

As reported by NJ.com, Rutgers still owes Ash a total of $8.47 million that was due on his remaining contract. In 2017, Ash signed a new contract that ran through the 2022 season and expired in Feb. 2023. Rutgers originally hired Ash on a five-year deal in 2015 that would have expired after the 2020 season, which would have saved the school a good amount of money in the long run. As it stands, the school owes Ash for three-and-a-half unpaid seasons of work.

Of course, there could always be some negotiation between the two sides as they go their separate ways. If Ash happens to take another job, Rutgers wouldn’t necessarily be off the hook for his bi-weekly payments either. Rutgers would simply be required to pay the remaining difference between what he is owed under the Rutgers contract and the pay he receives from any potential new contract he receives elsewhere.

But, according to NJ.com, Ash and Rutgers will have to agree on a separation agreement. While Ash is entitled to the full amount owed to him under his contract, it is always possible a lower buyout fee may be agreed to as the process plays out.

If you were Ash, it’s not the worst thing in the world to take some time off and collect those paychecks from Rutgers, but odds are he will return to a football program as a defensive coordinator at some point before he is considered for another head coaching position in the near future.

