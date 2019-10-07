Lincoln Riley pledges no ‘Horns Down’ gestures from No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas

As anyone who’s ever been around a child or a dog knows, the surest way to get them to obsess over an item or action they want is to it it away from them.
Turns out, that works for college football fans as well.
Last year’s Big 12 football season was highlighted by Kyler Murray‘s Heisman Trophy run, Texas’s long-awaited resurgence, a high-flying West Virginia offense and the Big 12’s official outlawing of the “Horns Down” gesture. The storyline reached its zenith ahead of the Big 12 Championship, a Red River rematch that saw every Oklahoma fan defiantly point their pointer and pinky fingers toward the floor for the entire drive from Norman to Arlington, then saw the team finally join in after OU won the game.
With the Cotton Bowl edition of the Red River game set to arrive on Saturday (noon ET, Fox), Lincoln Riley pledged his team won’t throw their horns down, at least during the game.
“Our players won’t do it. Just like the Big 12 (championship) game,” Riley told the Tulsa World.
Regardless of how you feel the Big 12 classifying what has long been an accepted gesture now worthy of a 15-yard taunting penalty, this is smart football by Riley. Oklahoma racks up plenty of penalty yardage over the course of a typical game (90.4 yards per game, second most nationally), so they don’t need to go looking for 15-yard flags.
The fans, though, that’s another story.
Kansas sophomore cornerback Corione Harris has gotten into a little bit of a legal issue. On Monday, Harris was arrested in Missouri on suspicion of failure to appear.
The Jayhawk defensive back was scheduled for a court appearance on July 23 for a traffic incident. Harris received a speeding ticket in March and had his license suspended six days after his scheduled court date.
“We are aware of the matter involving our student-athlete and will handle it internally,” a statement from Kansas Athletics spokesperson Dan Beckler said (according to a Journal-World report).
What this means for Harris with the Kansas football program remains to be seen, although anything more than a light suspension from team activities issued by head coach Les Miles would probably be a bit of a surprise. While it is advisable to stay in the good graces of the traffic code, this situation doesn’t exactly sound like something egregious in nature, unless there is more to the story that has not been reported.
Things have not gone well for Nevada on the football field this season. Now, the Wolfpack are making a change at starting quarterback. Malik Henry, the former Florida State quarterback, will take on the starting job beginning this week against San Jose State.
Henry was named the backup quarterback to begin the season behind Carson Strong by head coach Jay Norvell. But a struggling offense regardless of who has been playing quarterback for Nevada has led to this latest decision by Norvell.
“We are going to start Malik Henry at quarterback this week,” Norvell said during a Monday press conference, according to Nevada Sports Net. “I just feel like at this point in the season with where we are as a team that Malik deserves his opportunity. It ain’t musical chairs. Malik is going to play. His opportunity to play is this week. We’ll do what we feel like we have to do as a team to win.”
This will be Henry’s first chance to start a college game. Henry walked on at Nevada in January after two seasons at Independence Community College in Kansas, which was feature don the Netflix docuseries “Last Chance U.” Henry transferred to the JUCO program after leaving Florida State.
Rutgers has officially moved on from Chris Ash as head coach, but they aren’t exactly off the hook with him just yet. In fact, he may be on the payroll for another few years.
As reported by NJ.com, Rutgers still owes Ash a total of $8.47 million that was due on his remaining contract. In 2017, Ash signed a new contract that ran through the 2022 season and expired in Feb. 2023. Rutgers originally hired Ash on a five-year deal in 2015 that would have expired after the 2020 season, which would have saved the school a good amount of money in the long run. As it stands, the school owes Ash for three-and-a-half unpaid seasons of work.
Of course, there could always be some negotiation between the two sides as they go their separate ways. If Ash happens to take another job, Rutgers wouldn’t necessarily be off the hook for his bi-weekly payments either. Rutgers would simply be required to pay the remaining difference between what he is owed under the Rutgers contract and the pay he receives from any potential new contract he receives elsewhere.
But, according to NJ.com, Ash and Rutgers will have to agree on a separation agreement. While Ash is entitled to the full amount owed to him under his contract, it is always possible a lower buyout fee may be agreed to as the process plays out.
If you were Ash, it’s not the worst thing in the world to take some time off and collect those paychecks from Rutgers, but odds are he will return to a football program as a defensive coordinator at some point before he is considered for another head coaching position in the near future.
After leaving last weekend’s game early following a hit to the head, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has been given the green flag to resume playing this weekend. Baylor head coach Matt Rhule confirmed such news during Monday’s Big 12 coaches conference call with the media.
“It was precautionary, especially at the time in the game,” Rhule said of the decision to keep Brewer out of Saturday’s game against Kansas State. “He seemed to be fine. He didn’t play the rest of the game, but he’s cleared to go.”
Brewer has passed for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception for the 5-0 Baylor Bears. The junior threw for over 3,000 yards last season with 19 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
Rhule wasn’t without some unfortunate injury news for the Bears on Monday though. Rhule announced offensive lineman Connor Galvin will be out for the next four to six weeks. The starting left tackle would miss games against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and West Virginia if out for four weeks.
Missing the next six weeks would tack on games against TCU and Oklahoma that would see Galvin out of action, with a potential return for a Nov. 23 against Texas the in play under the worst-case scenario timeline. Those will be some big games Baylor will hope Galvin doesn’t have to miss later on this season.