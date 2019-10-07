Lincoln Riley pledges no ‘Horns Down’ gestures from No. 6 OU vs. No. 11 Texas

As anyone who’s ever been around a child or a dog knows, the surest way to get them to obsess over an item or action they want is to it it away from them.
Turns out, that works for college football fans as well.
Last year’s Big 12 football season was highlighted by Kyler Murray‘s Heisman Trophy run, Texas’s long-awaited resurgence, a high-flying West Virginia offense and the Big 12’s official outlawing of the “Horns Down” gesture. The storyline reached its zenith ahead of the Big 12 Championship, a Red River rematch that saw every Oklahoma fan defiantly point their pointer and pinky fingers toward the floor for the entire drive from Norman to Arlington, then saw the team finally join in after OU won the game.
With the Cotton Bowl edition of the Red River game set to arrive on Saturday (noon ET, Fox), Lincoln Riley pledged his team won’t throw their horns down, at least during the game.
“Our players won’t do it. Just like the Big 12 (championship) game,” Riley told the Tulsa World.
Regardless of how you feel the Big 12 classifying what has long been an accepted gesture now worthy of a 15-yard taunting penalty, this is smart football by Riley. Oklahoma racks up plenty of penalty yardage over the course of a typical game (90.4 yards per game, second most nationally), so they don’t need to go looking for 15-yard flags.
The fans, though, that’s another story.
James Blackman will return to the starting lineup for Florida State against No. 2 Clemson on Saturday, Willie Taggart announced Monday, though grad transfer Alex Hornibrook will play.
“James practiced all week last week and practiced yesterday and will continue to be our starter, and they both will play,” Taggart told the Tallahassee Democrat.
Hornibrook started and played the entire game in Florida State’s most recent outing, a 31-13 win over NC State on Sept. 28. He completed 29-of-40 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory.
Blackman, however, started Florida State’s first four games before suffering a sprained MCL in the third quarter of FSU’s 35-24 defeat of Louisville on Sept. 21. To date, the junior has completed 86-of-124 throws (69.4 percent) for 970 yards with nine touchdowns and two picks. Hornibrook has only seen in action in two games, the NC State start and the remainder of the Louisville win. He went 15-of-20 for 255 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
No matter who starts, Florida State is likely in for a tough day on Saturday in Death Valley East (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The Seminoles are 26-point underdogs, the largest spread since facing a 25.5-spread against Florida in 2009, according to Warchant.
“(T)hey both have executed our offense the way we need them to, and no matter who’s in there we need them to continue to do that, continue to distribute the ball to our playmakers, and then more importantly, take care of the football,” Taggart said.
It says a lot about the state of Tennessee football that a 43-14 loss can stir a quarterback controversy. True freshman Brian Maurer earned his first start and played well, considering the circumstances. He connected on 14-of-28 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, staking the Vols to a 14-10 lead over No. 3 Georgia before the inevitable onslaught arrived.
Still, it wasn’t enough for Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt to declare Maurer his starter moving forward.
Jarrett Guarantano has completed 61-of-98 passes for 750 yards with seven touchdowns against four interceptions, good for a 141.95 rating that ranks sixth among all qualifying SEC passers. Pruitt has been consistent that, even if Maurer earns the start, Guarantano will continue to be part of Tennessee’s offense moving forward.
Of course, Pruitt would probably start Smokey if he thought the dog could win games for the Vols. Thanks to Oregon State’s win over UCLA on Saturday, Tennessee is the lone FBS team without a win over FBS competition.
Missouri thumped Troy on Saturday, but the victory came at a cost.
The school confirmed on Sunday that linebacker Cale Garrett for the remainder of the season to a torn pectoral suffered during the Tigers’ 42-10 win.
Garrett was on pace for an All-American season, making plays at every level of the defense. The senior from Kearney, Mo., led the team with 43 tackles (29 solo), five tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
He has scored touchdowns in three straight games, making him the second Tiger defender to score three touchdowns in a single season and the first to do it in three consecutive games.
Adding insult to injury, the torn pec came in Missouri’s fifth game, meaning Garrett cannot claim this season as a redshirt and return in 2020.
If this is indeed it for him, Garrett will finish his Tiger career with 307 tackles (190 solo), 27.5 TFLs, six sacks, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 11 passes defended.
In a bit of positive news, the knee injury suffered by Kelly Bryant is not as bad as originally believed. Missouri originally feared the graduate transfer was also lost for the season, but the team announced he simply suffered a knee sprain. While his availability for Saturday’s game opposite Ole Miss is in question, he is expected to participate in team activities this week.
It took just six games into a reboot of Les Miles’ career for the Mad Hatter to reboot his coaching staff.
Kansas announced on Sunday evening that offensive coordinator Les Koenning had been let go as the Jayhawks enter their off week, promoting former Bethel University head coach Brent Dearmon to take over playcalling and coordinator duties the rest of the season.
“I would like to thank Coach Koenning for his contributions to Kansas Football,” said Miles in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, but it is in the best interest of our football program both now and in the future. There is still a lot of football left to play this season and I want to put our players in the best position to be successful, which is why I am making the change now.”
“Brent is one of the brightest individuals I have encountered in all of my years coaching. His experience as a record-setting coach and quarterback at the collegiate level will benefit our offense immediately. I believe our players will be naturally drawn to Brent’s leadership and coaching ability. I have the utmost trust in his ability to lead young men and this move puts our players in the best position to be successful moving forward.”
KU lost 45-20 to No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday and have scored more than 24 points just once all season long, an out of character thumping of Boston College several weeks ago when they posted a 48-24 win.
Koenning had served as an offensive coordinator at UAB, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Alabama over the years prior to joining Mikes’ staff in 2019.
At NAIA Bethel, Dearmon led the team to a 10-0 mark in his only season as a head coach. He also called plays for an offense that averaged 55 points per game, a mark that Kansas says was the highest scoring offense across all divisions of college football.
Obviously things will be a little different with this current Jayhawks group, both in terms of a talent on hand perspective and the defenses involved, which will include a trip to Texas after the off week.