Mizzou loses leading tackler Cale Garrett to torn pectoral

Missouri thumped Troy on Saturday, but the victory came at a cost.

The school confirmed on Sunday that linebacker Cale Garrett for the remainder of the season to a torn pectoral suffered during the Tigers’ 42-10 win.

Garrett was on pace for an All-American season, making plays at every level of the defense. The senior from Kearney, Mo., led the team with 43 tackles (29 solo), five tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

He has scored touchdowns in three straight games, making him the second Tiger defender to score three touchdowns in a single season and the first to do it in three consecutive games.

Adding insult to injury, the torn pec came in Missouri’s fifth game, meaning Garrett cannot claim this season as a redshirt and return in 2020.

If this is indeed it for him, Garrett will finish his Tiger career with 307 tackles (190 solo), 27.5 TFLs, six sacks, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 11 passes defended.

In a bit of positive news, the knee injury suffered by Kelly Bryant is not as bad as originally believed. Missouri originally feared the graduate transfer was also lost for the season, but the team announced he simply suffered a knee sprain. While his availability for Saturday’s game opposite Ole Miss is in question, he is expected to participate in team activities this week.