QB change at Nevada puts former Last Chance U star and FSU QB Malik Henry in starting role

Things have not gone well for Nevada on the football field this season. Now, the Wolfpack are making a change at starting quarterback. Malik Henry, the former Florida State quarterback, will take on the starting job beginning this week against San Jose State.

Jay Norvell says Nevada will start Malik Henry against San Jose State. That will be his first FBS start. — Chris Murray (@MurrayNSN) October 7, 2019

Henry was named the backup quarterback to begin the season behind Carson Strong by head coach Jay Norvell. But a struggling offense regardless of who has been playing quarterback for Nevada has led to this latest decision by Norvell.

“We are going to start Malik Henry at quarterback this week,” Norvell said during a Monday press conference, according to Nevada Sports Net. “I just feel like at this point in the season with where we are as a team that Malik deserves his opportunity. It ain’t musical chairs. Malik is going to play. His opportunity to play is this week. We’ll do what we feel like we have to do as a team to win.”

This will be Henry’s first chance to start a college game. Henry walked on at Nevada in January after two seasons at Independence Community College in Kansas, which was feature don the Netflix docuseries “Last Chance U.” Henry transferred to the JUCO program after leaving Florida State.

