Central Michigan QB David Moore tests positive for NCAA banned substance

Central Michigan quarterback David Moore has tested positive for an NCAA banned substance, the school announced Tuesday.
Moore and CMU plan to appeal the decision, though in the here-and-now the result is the same: the Chippewas will be without their starting quarterback.
“The university partners with the NCAA to ensure its student-athletes play by the rules and exhibit the highest level of conduct,” CMU AD Michael Alford said in a release. “Based on the university’s review of the available evidence, the university has decided to appeal this ruling.”
CMU does not dispute the results of the test; rather, the school says an over-the-counter nutritional supplement was the cause of the failed test, according to CMU’s student newspaper.
If Moore does not win his appeal, he will face a 365-day suspension from game competition retroactive to the date of the failed test. (He can ask Clemson how the appeal process typically goes.)
Moore, a junior, has completed 94-of-164 passes for 1,143 yards with five touchdowns against four interceptions through six games. Without him, CMU (3-3, 2-1 MAC) will likely turn to Tennessee transfer Quenten Dormady, who is 32-of-49 for 321 yards with two scores and one pick in two appearances this season.
Ironically, this is the second time Jim McElwain has dealt with this particular issue. In 2015, Florida quarterback Will Grier was suspended for taking a banned substance but claimed it came from an over-the-counter drug Grier ingested on his own. He lost his appeal and later transferred to West Virginia.