Central Michigan QB David Moore tests positive for NCAA banned substance

By Zach BarnettOct 8, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
Central Michigan quarterback David Moore has tested positive for an NCAA banned substance, the school announced Tuesday.

Moore and CMU plan to appeal the decision, though in the here-and-now the result is the same: the Chippewas will be without their starting quarterback.

“The university partners with the NCAA to ensure its student-athletes play by the rules and exhibit the highest level of conduct,” CMU AD Michael Alford said in a release. “Based on the university’s review of the available evidence, the university has decided to appeal this ruling.”

CMU does not dispute the results of the test; rather, the school says an over-the-counter nutritional supplement was the cause of the failed test, according to CMU’s student newspaper.

If Moore does not win his appeal, he will face a 365-day suspension from game competition retroactive to the date of the failed test. (He can ask Clemson how the appeal process typically goes.)

Moore, a junior, has completed 94-of-164 passes for 1,143 yards with five touchdowns against four interceptions through six games. Without him, CMU (3-3, 2-1 MAC) will likely turn to Tennessee transfer Quenten Dormady, who is 32-of-49 for 321 yards with two scores and one pick in two appearances this season.

Ironically, this is the second time Jim McElwain has dealt with this particular issue. In 2015, Florida quarterback Will Grier was suspended for taking a banned substance but claimed it came from an over-the-counter drug Grier ingested on his own. He lost his appeal and later transferred to West Virginia.

James Franklin comes to defense of Penn State player targeted in racist letter

By Zach BarnettOct 8, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT
It doesn’t take four legs, a tail and a wet nose to hear certain types of dog whistles, as ears were ringing across the country Monday when Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton posted a letter from a Penn State fan addressed to safety Jonathan Sutherland that was chock full of dog-whistle racism.

“Though the athletes of today are certainly superior to those in my days; we miss the clean cut men and women from those days,” the letter reads. “Watching the Idaho game on TV we couldn’t help but notice your — well — awful hair. Surely there must be mirrors in the locker room! Don’t you have parents or girlfriend who’ve told you those shoulder length dreadlocks look disgusting and certainly not attractive.”

The tweet quickly spread online, it has nearly 15,000 retweets as of his writing, and was denounced by Penn State’s official university Twitter account.

“While we don’t know the source of this letter or the authenticity, obviously its content does not align with our values,” the tweet said. “We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance.”

On Tuesday, the usually laser-focused James Franklin used part of his weekly news conference to address the tweet.

“The football that I know and love brings people together and embraces differences. Black, white, brown, Catholic, Jewish or Muslim. Rich or poor. Rural or urban. Republican or Democrat. Long hair, short hair, no hair,” Franklin said. “They’re all in that locker room together. Teams all over this country are the purest form of humanity that we have. We don’t judge, we embrace differences.”

Sutherland himself also addressed the letter.

“Although the message was indeed rude, ignorant and judging, I’ve taken no offense to it because personally, I must respect you as a person before I respect your opinion,” Sutherland said. “At the end of the day, without an apology needed, I forgive this individual because I’m nowhere close to being perfect and I expect God to forgive me for all the wrong I’ve done in my life.”

For what it’s worth, further reporting identified the author as Dave Petersen, a veteran of the Letters to the Editor section of various Central Pennsylvania newspapers who has never been shy of sharing his unfettered takes ranging from “get off my lawn” old man-isms to casual racism. Contacted by the Johnstown, Pa., Tribune-Democrat, Petersen said he did not intend to make a racist statement while adding, “I would just like to see the coaches get the guys cleaned up and not looking like Florida State and Miami guys.”

Purdue to celebrate deep astronaut history with moon-themed helmet

By John TaylorOct 8, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT
Other than the service academies, no university in the country has produced more astronauts (25) than Purdue.  This weekend, the football program will celebrate that outer-space heritage on the gridiron.

Monday, Purdue revealed moon-themed uniforms that the football team will wear during Saturday’s homecoming game versus Maryland. “In honor of the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 lunar mission and Purdue’s accreditation as the Cradle of Astronauts, the Boilermaker football team unveiled a custom moon-inspired helmet and astronaut-themed patch,” the school wrote.

The Boilermakers will wear all-white uniforms to mirror an astronaut’s spacesuit.  Where the real magic happens, though, is on the helmet.

Paying homage to Purdue’s impressive astronaut alumni, the helmet is designed to resemble an astronaut’s helmet. It features a chrome gold mask on a white helmet to represent the gold tint of a space suit’s visor. It also features a grey and white moon pattern as a nod to Purdue’s two alumni on the moon, Neil Armstrong and Gene Cernan.

Also highlighting the helmet is a center stripe with Armstrong’s first footprints on the moon.

When asked about NFL, Ohio State’s Ryan Day says ‘this is where I want to be’

By John TaylorOct 8, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
It was only a matter of when, not if, this topic was broached.  And likely not for the last time either.

Given Ohio State’s 6-0 start to the 2019 season, and given his previous stints in the NFL, it was a given that Ryan Day‘s name would pop up when the big boy football league’s coaching rumor mill began spinning.  This week, that rumor mill officially kicked into high gear as Washington fired its head coach, Jay Gruden, with former Nebraska head coach Bill Callahan stepping in on an interim basis.

Already, Day has been connected to that opening in D.C.  Tuesday, the first-year full-time head coach was asked about his name being linked to that NFL job and essentially stated the only thing a coach in his situation could.

“Being at a place like Ohio State, anytime there’s success, things like this are going to come up,” the coach said of the speculation. “I don’t ever want to talk about any of that stuff.

“I love it here, and this is where I want to be. Whether it’s good, bad, or indifferent for the next five, 10, or hopefully 20 years that I’m here, I don’t want to comment.”

Day, who was a quarterbacks coach for two different NFL teams in 2015 and 2016 before coming to Columbus, added some insight as to why he prefers the college game to the pros.  From elevenwarriors.com:

Day said that after having to move his family three times in three years, he decided that he wanted to stay at Ohio State as long as he could. Day previously coached for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers before coming to Ohio State.

Day has OSU moving up in the rankings, tied for third with Georgia in the Associated Press Top 25 (and receiving 10 first-place votes) after beginning the season fifth.  The Buckeyes’ offense is fourth in the nation in scoring at 49.3 points per game, while its scoring defense is tied for third (with Iowa) at 8.8 ppg.

After the first of two bye weekends of the 2019 season, OSU will travel to Evanston Oct. 18 to face 1-4 Northwestern in a Week 8 matchup.

Concussion likely ends ex-Texas Tech QB McLane Carter’s season, career at Rutgers

By John TaylorOct 8, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
Unfortunately, McLane Carter‘s on-field time in Piscataway has come to an abrupt end.

After moving on from Texas Tech to Rutgers this offseason as a graduate transfer, Carter won the Scarlet Knights’ starting quarterback job coming out of summer camp.  With an impressive performance in the opener in his hip pocket, Carter then suffered a head injury in the Week 2 loss to Iowa that has sidelined him ever since.

Monday, interim head coach Nunzio Campanile revealed that the concussion will very likely end Carter’s 2019 season.  As he is in his last year of eligibility, the injury would also end his collegiate playing career.

Carter will remain on scholarship, but will not count against RU’s 85-man limit.

The Carter development continues a season of upheaval at the position for a football program that saw its head football coach fired a month into the 2019 campaign.

Following Carter’s injury, 2018 starter Artur Sitkowski took over under center.  Earlier this month, following Chris Ash‘s dismissal, it was confirmed that Sitkowski, a true sophomore, would likely sit out the remainder of the season as he weighed his options moving forward.

Given those twin developments, Boston College transfer Johnny Langan will continue as RU’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, with true freshman Cole Snyder serving as his primary backup.