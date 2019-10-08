Concussion likely ends ex-Texas Tech QB McLane Carter’s season, career at Rutgers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unfortunately, McLane Carter‘s on-field time in Piscataway has come to an abrupt end.

After moving on from Texas Tech to Rutgers this offseason as a graduate transfer, Carter won the Scarlet Knights’ starting quarterback job coming out of summer camp. With an impressive performance in the opener in his hip pocket, Carter then suffered a head injury in the Week 2 loss to Iowa that has sidelined him ever since.

Monday, interim head coach Nunzio Campanile revealed that the concussion will very likely end Carter’s 2019 season. As he is in his last year of eligibility, the injury would also end his collegiate playing career.

Carter will remain on scholarship, but will not count against RU’s 85-man limit.

The Carter development continues a season of upheaval at the position for a football program that saw its head football coach fired a month into the 2019 campaign.

Following Carter’s injury, 2018 starter Artur Sitkowski took over under center. Earlier this month, following Chris Ash‘s dismissal, it was confirmed that Sitkowski, a true sophomore, would likely sit out the remainder of the season as he weighed his options moving forward.

Given those twin developments, Boston College transfer Johnny Langan will continue as RU’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, with true freshman Cole Snyder serving as his primary backup.