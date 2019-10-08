Getty Images

No. 12 Auburn loses leading rusher Boobee Whitlow for 4-6 weeks

By Zach BarnettOct 8, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT
No. 12 Auburn will be without running back Boobee Whitlow for the next month to month and a half, head coach Gus Malzahn revealed Tuesday.

Malzahn injured his knee in Saturday’s loss to Florida and underwent surgery on Tuesday, according to AL.com.

Whitlow stands as the SEC’s second-leading rusher to date this season. He has racked up 110 carries for 544 yards with seven touchdowns.

A 4-6 week absence means Whitlow will miss Auburn’s trip to No. 5 LSU on Oct. 26, with the Tigers’ date against No. 3 Georgia on Nov. 16 in question.

With Withlow out, Auburn will have to turn to senior Kam Martin and sophomore Shaun Shivers to carry the rushing load. The pair have combined for 318 yards and two touchdowns thus far this season.

Michigan State RB La’Darius Jefferson follows teammates into transfer portal

By Zach BarnettOct 8, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT
Michigan State running back La’Darius Jefferson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Jefferson’s departure leaves Michigan State with just three scholarship running backs, two of them freshmen. He is the third Spartan to enter the portal since late last month, and the second running back.

A sophomore from Columbia, Miss., Jefferson ranked third among running backs in carries, toting the rock 78 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He is tied for third thus far this season, but has rushed just 19 times for 25 yards through six games. His high usage game this season came in the opener against Tulsa, when he rushed seven times for eight yards. His season-high in yardage came a week later versus Central Michigan, when he posted nine yards on five carries. Jefferson carried once for no gain in Saturday night’s loss to No. 3 Ohio State.

By entering the portal now, Jefferson will not be able to count this season as a redshirt. Should he transfer to another FBS institution, he would have to sit out 2020 and compete in 2021 as a redshirt junior, barring a waiver.

Central Michigan QB David Moore tests positive for NCAA banned substance

By Zach BarnettOct 8, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
Central Michigan quarterback David Moore has tested positive for an NCAA banned substance, the school announced Tuesday.

Moore and CMU plan to appeal the decision, though in the here-and-now the result is the same: the Chippewas will be without their starting quarterback.

“The university partners with the NCAA to ensure its student-athletes play by the rules and exhibit the highest level of conduct,” CMU AD Michael Alford said in a release. “Based on the university’s review of the available evidence, the university has decided to appeal this ruling.”

CMU does not dispute the results of the test; rather, the school says an over-the-counter nutritional supplement was the cause of the failed test, according to CMU’s student newspaper.

If Moore does not win his appeal, he will face a 365-day suspension from game competition retroactive to the date of the failed test. (He can ask Clemson how the appeal process typically goes.)

Moore, a junior, has completed 94-of-164 passes for 1,143 yards with five touchdowns against four interceptions through six games. Without him, CMU (3-3, 2-1 MAC) will likely turn to Tennessee transfer Quenten Dormady, who is 32-of-49 for 321 yards with two scores and one pick in two appearances this season.

Ironically, this is the second time Jim McElwain has dealt with this particular issue. In 2015, Florida quarterback Will Grier was suspended for taking a banned substance but claimed it came from an over-the-counter drug Grier ingested on his own. He lost his appeal and later transferred to West Virginia.

James Franklin comes to defense of Penn State player targeted in racist letter

By Zach BarnettOct 8, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT
It doesn’t take four legs, a tail and a wet nose to hear certain types of dog whistles, as ears were ringing across the country Monday when Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton posted a letter from a Penn State fan addressed to safety Jonathan Sutherland that was chock full of dog-whistle racism.

“Though the athletes of today are certainly superior to those in my days; we miss the clean cut men and women from those days,” the letter reads. “Watching the Idaho game on TV we couldn’t help but notice your — well — awful hair. Surely there must be mirrors in the locker room! Don’t you have parents or girlfriend who’ve told you those shoulder length dreadlocks look disgusting and certainly not attractive.”

The tweet quickly spread online, it has nearly 15,000 retweets as of his writing, and was denounced by Penn State’s official university Twitter account.

“While we don’t know the source of this letter or the authenticity, obviously its content does not align with our values,” the tweet said. “We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance.”

On Tuesday, the usually laser-focused James Franklin used part of his weekly news conference to address the tweet.

“The football that I know and love brings people together and embraces differences. Black, white, brown, Catholic, Jewish or Muslim. Rich or poor. Rural or urban. Republican or Democrat. Long hair, short hair, no hair,” Franklin said. “They’re all in that locker room together. Teams all over this country are the purest form of humanity that we have. We don’t judge, we embrace differences.”

Sutherland himself also addressed the letter.

“Although the message was indeed rude, ignorant and judging, I’ve taken no offense to it because personally, I must respect you as a person before I respect your opinion,” Sutherland said. “At the end of the day, without an apology needed, I forgive this individual because I’m nowhere close to being perfect and I expect God to forgive me for all the wrong I’ve done in my life.”

For what it’s worth, further reporting identified the author as Dave Petersen, a veteran of the Letters to the Editor section of various Central Pennsylvania newspapers who has never been shy of sharing his unfettered takes ranging from “get off my lawn” old man-isms to casual racism. Contacted by the Johnstown, Pa., Tribune-Democrat, Petersen said he did not intend to make a racist statement while adding, “I would just like to see the coaches get the guys cleaned up and not looking like Florida State and Miami guys.”

Purdue to celebrate deep astronaut history with moon-themed helmet

By John TaylorOct 8, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT
Other than the service academies, no university in the country has produced more astronauts (25) than Purdue.  This weekend, the football program will celebrate that outer-space heritage on the gridiron.

Monday, Purdue revealed moon-themed uniforms that the football team will wear during Saturday’s homecoming game versus Maryland. “In honor of the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 lunar mission and Purdue’s accreditation as the Cradle of Astronauts, the Boilermaker football team unveiled a custom moon-inspired helmet and astronaut-themed patch,” the school wrote.

The Boilermakers will wear all-white uniforms to mirror an astronaut’s spacesuit.  Where the real magic happens, though, is on the helmet.

Paying homage to Purdue’s impressive astronaut alumni, the helmet is designed to resemble an astronaut’s helmet. It features a chrome gold mask on a white helmet to represent the gold tint of a space suit’s visor. It also features a grey and white moon pattern as a nod to Purdue’s two alumni on the moon, Neil Armstrong and Gene Cernan.

Also highlighting the helmet is a center stripe with Armstrong’s first footprints on the moon.