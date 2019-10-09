Oklahoma State RB Jahmyl Jeter in transfer portal, but still practicing with Cowboys

Jahmyl Jeter‘s halfway out the door in Stillwater, but the other half is still on the practice field with his soon-to-be-former teammates.
Earlier this week, speculation surfaced that Jeter was contemplating a move into the omnipresent portal. Tuesday, Mike Gundy confirmed that the redshirt freshman running back has indeed entered his name into the NCAA database, albeit with a twist that likely wouldn’t sit well with San Diego State’s head coach.
“Yeah, he did [enter the database],” Gundy said according to the Stillwater News Press. “He’s still practicing, but he’s in the portal.”
Being in the portal, Jeter can have contact with other schools without receiving permission from OSU. He could also opt to reverse course, pull his name out of the database and stay with the Cowboys.
Conversely, OSU has the option to pull Jeter’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.
Jeter was a three-star member of Oklahoma State’s 2018 recruiting class. After playing in one game as a true freshman — he made an appearance in the Liberty Bowl win over Missouri — Jeter has carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio will not have to sit through a deposition for a lawsuit filed against him by a former staff member, but he will eventually have to sit through one without any limits place don the questions to be posed to him.
According to a report from the Associated Press on Wednesday, a federal judge ruled Dantonio could hold off sitting through a deposition until after the college football season. The trade-off, apparently, is a request by Dantonio’s legal counsel to limit the range of questioning for the Spartans head coach was denied. As part of the agreement by the judge to hold off scheduling of a deposition, supervision of the deposition will be allowed when Dantonio is questioned.
Dantonio is being sued by Curtis Blackwell, a former Michigan State recruiting director. Blackwell accused Dantonio of being aware of potential dangers of recruit Auston Robertson. Robertson committed to the Spartans despite having a misdemeanor battery incident in high school. Robertson was later arrested and charged with assault of his girlfriend early in his freshman season at Michigan State.
Michigan State athletics director Mark Hollis is currently scheduled for a deposition in the case later this month (Oct. 22).
Dantonio leads Michigan State on the road this week to face Wisconsin.
The last time USC won a game in South Bend, Indiana against Notre Dame was in 2011. With the Trojans making the trip to Notre Dame Stadium this week, Trojans wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is not only looking forward to a win over the Fighting Irish, but running away with the game on the scoreboard.
Pittman was asked what advice he is sharing with younger players making their first trip to South Bend, where the game-time temperatures are projected to be in the mid to low-40s. In his response to the question, Pittman said “it’ll be fun when we’re running up the score,” according to Ryan Kartje of Los Angeles Times.
As that quote started making the rounds, Pittman chimed in on his Twitter account to clarify he was not intending that to be a show of disrespect for USC’s opponent.
The last time an unranked USC team won on the road against a top 10 Notre Dame team was 1971. USC finished the 1971 season with a record of 6-4-1 under John McKay. The 28-14 victory over No. 6 Notre Dame snapped a three-game losing streak against Oklahoma, Oregon, and Stanford. The Trojans didn’t lose a game the rest of the season and ended the year with a tie against rival UCLA.
It’s been a busy couple fo weeks for the Houston Cougars with roster changes. In addition to previous redshirt decisions during the regular season, one transfer offensive lineman is no longer a part of the program. According to The Houston Chronicle, Justin Murphy has left the program.
Murphy transferred to Houston in July after being granted a waiver for immediate eligibility after his departure from UCLA. This season marked the final year of Murphy’s eligibility, so his college football career is now done. Last December, Murphy was given a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA. The NCAA agreed to giving Murphy an extra year of eligibility due to an ACL injury that cost Murphy playing time during his stint with Texas Tech, prior to his time with the Bruins.
Murphy tweeted on his Twitter account on Sept. 25 he was a part of the Houston football program. For what it is worth, Murphy does appear on the official Houston roster sheet in the game notes for this weekend’s game against Cincinnati. Although, he has been removed from the team’s roster posted on the team’s official website.
The reason for his departure from the Cougars is unknown
It’s that time of the year again when we are regularly reminded that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never lost to an assistant coach during his coaching career. That perfect streak will once again be put on the line this weekend when the top-ranked Crimson Tide make their way to College Station, Texas to face the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies. Texas A&M, of course, is coached by Jimbo Fisher. You guessed it. Fisher is a former assistant to Saban.
Fisher has gone 0-2 against his former boss, including last season’s loss in SEC play. Last season marked the first time Fisher faced Saban as a coach of an SEC West Division foe. His previous loss to Saban came while coaching at Florida State when the No. 3 Seminoles opened the 2017 season with a 24-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the season opener in Atlanta, Georgia. The most-hyped Week 1 game in quite some time ended up being far from able to match the preseason hype. Florida State hasn’t exactly been the same since and may still be trying to recover from that game.
The odds always seem to be in Saban’s favor, as he generally has the best team in every matchup against his former assistants, and that should once again be the case this weekend. Is Saban due for a loss against an assistant? Perhaps. It’s hard to win so many games before taking a mild hit somewhere along the way, even if by a fluke. Fisher may have Texas A&M working to be a viable threat to Alabama, and maybe playing at home helps, but the Aggies have already lost one game at home to Auburn so it doesn’t seem like this may be a difficult destination for Alabama.
Brett McMurphy of Stadium notes Saban has lost to just nine active coaches. Active coaches with victories against Saban are Les Miles (Kansas; 3), Hugh Freeze (Liberty; 2), Gus Malzahn (Auburn; 2), Dabo Swinney (Clemson; 2), Mack Brown (UNC; 2), David Cutcliffe (Duke; 1), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa; 1), Kevin Sumlin (Arizona; 1) and Kyle Whittingham (1; Utah). Only four of those coaches (Malzahn, Swinney, Ferentz, Whittingham) are at the same program today as they were when they topped Saban. Swinney and Brown, of course, have victories against Saban in the national championship game (Brown in the BCS and Swinney twice in the College Football Playoff).
Is Fisher going to be the first former Saban assistant to beat his old boss? We’ll find out this week. If not, we may be waiting for Kirby Smart to get another crack in the SEC Championship Game.