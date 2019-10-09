QB Kedon Slovis cleared, will start for USC vs. Notre Dame

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The second of USC’s injured starting signal-callers is set to make his return to the playing field.

Taking over for JT Daniels, who had suffered a torn ACL in the opener, Kedon Slovis sustained what turned out to be a concussion on the second play of the Week 4 win over Utah and was sidelined for the following week’s loss to Washington. Coming off a bye weekend, and with rival Notre Dame on tap, USC confirmed overnight that the true freshman has been medically cleared and will start against the Fighting Irish.

Freshman @Kedonslovis will start at QB for the Trojans in South Bend, @USCCoachHelton announced. Slovis is 2nd in the nation in completion percentage. #FightOn | #BeatTheIrish pic.twitter.com/BdNZJjbbM3 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) October 9, 2019

Slovis’ 168.8 passer rating is currently fourth among Pac-12 quarterbacks and 16th nationally. As noted in the tweet above, his 77.9 completion percentage is second in the country, behind only LSU quarterback Joe Burrow‘s 78.4.

With Slovis back, Matt Fink, who started the Week 5 loss to the Huskies, will serve as the Trojans’ backup this weekend.