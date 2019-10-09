Reports: Trevor Lawrence suffered bruised shoulder vs. Texas A&M

At least partially, this might explain the early-season struggles of one of the preseason co-favorites for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.
As a true freshman last season, Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in nearly 400 pass attempts while completing over 65 percent of his passes en route to helping Clemson claim the 2018 national championship. In the first three games this season, however, Lawrence had already tossed five picks in 97 attempts.
According to a report from Rivals.com that was subsequently confirmed by The State, Lawrence suffered a bruised throwing shoulder in the Week 2 win over Texas A&M. According to the latter media outlet, Lawrence underwent an MRI after the hit, which apparently didn’t show any structural damage as Lawrence hasn’t missed a start since.
The reports don’t explain the two interceptions in the opener against Georgia Tech, prior to the injury issue surfacing against A&M, but they do provide overall context to a rough start that has since smoothed out significantly.
Lawrence has put up back-to-back interception-less games the past two weeks, while adding three more touchdowns in that time frame. He now has eight touchdowns versus five picks on the season and is completing nearly 62 percent of his pass attempts; that number is over 64 percent the past two games.
“I feel good. I feel really good. I feel healthy,” Lawrence said following the Week 5 win over North Carolina.
Clemson was on a bye this past weekend, but returns to the playing field this Saturday at against ACC Atlantic rival Florida State.
The second of USC’s injured starting signal-callers is set to make his return to the playing field.
Taking over for JT Daniels, who had suffered a torn ACL in the opener, Kedon Slovis sustained what turned out to be a concussion on the second play of the Week 4 win over Utah and was sidelined for the following week’s loss to Washington. Coming off a bye weekend, and with rival Notre Dame on tap, USC confirmed overnight that the true freshman has been medically cleared and will start against the Fighting Irish.
Slovis’ 168.8 passer rating is currently fourth among Pac-12 quarterbacks and 16th nationally. As noted in the tweet above, his 77.9 completion percentage is second in the country, behind only LSU quarterback Joe Burrow‘s 78.4.
With Slovis back, Matt Fink, who started the Week 5 loss to the Huskies, will serve as the Trojans’ backup this weekend.
Moving forward, Rutgers has officially lost another under-center option.
After moving on from Texas Tech to Rutgers this offseason as a graduate transfer, Carter won the Scarlet Knights’ starting quarterback job coming out of summer camp. With an impressive performance in the opener in his hip pocket, Carter then suffered a head injury in the Week 2 loss to Iowa that has sidelined him ever since.
This past Monday, interim head coach Nunzio Campanile revealed that the concussion will very likely end Carter’s 2019 season. Tuesday night, Carter confirmed in a Twitter posting that not only is his 2019 season over, but that he has been forced to make “the difficult decision to medically retire” from football.
“Along with all of the happiness and opportunities football has given me, it has also resulted in a fair amount of pain, surgery, physical rehabilitation, etc.,” Carter wrote. “I will truly miss being on the field playing this game, but it’s time to move on and contribute in another way.”
Carter, who passed for 340 yards in his only appearance with the Scarlet Knights, will remain on scholarship but not count against RU’s 85-man limit.
The Carter development continues a season of upheaval at the position for a football program that saw its head football coach fired a month into the 2019 campaign.
Following Carter’s injury, 2018 starter Artur Sitkowski took over under center. Earlier this month, following Chris Ash‘s dismissal, it was confirmed that Sitkowski, a true sophomore, would likely sit out the remainder of the season as he weighed his options moving forward.
Given those twin developments, Boston College transfer Johnny Langan will continue as RU’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, with true freshman Cole Snyderserving as his primary backup.
It was a less-than-optimal start to the week personnel-wise for the San Diego State football program.
First, Rocky Long confirmed Monday that starting safety Kyree Woods has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee and will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season. The senior sustained the injury in the Week 6 win over Colorado State.
Woods had started the first five games of the season for the Aztecs. Last season, he started 10 games, with all 10 of those starts coming at cornerback.
The good news, such as it is, is that Woods has yet to use his redshirt. That means he could take it for the 2019 season and return in 2020 if that’s the career tack he chooses to take.
In addition to Woods, the SDSU head coach acknowledged the following day that JJ Justice has opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt freshman, the son of former Major League Baseball star David Justice, was a three-star 2018 signee who hadn’t yet taken the field for the Aztecs.
Justice will remain on scholarship at SDSU through the end of the current semester, a fact that the head coach, not exactly known as a fan of the portal, sarcastically cheered.
“So it’s a nice deal,” Long said of Justice’s situation by way of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “He’s got a full-ride scholarship, he doesn’t have to play for it and he gets to finish out the semester. …
“I don’t think it was the right move, but that’s the rules. There’s a lot of laws out there I don’t agree with, too, but I live with the law and that’s one of the rules we have to live with.”
In what’s fast becoming a tradition here at CFT, we lead off the morning with, yes, a portal post.
First reported by 247Sports.com, a South Carolina official has subsequently confirmed that Derek Boykins has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The linebacker becomes the third Gamecock to enter the portal since the start of summer camp in August, and the second since the 2019 campaign kicked off.
A three-star member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, Boykins was rated as the No. 24 player at any position in the state of North Carolina and the No. 32 outside linebacker in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He had played in one game his true freshman season before deciding to see if the playing-time grass is greener elsewhere.
Barring the unexpected, Boykins would have to sit out the 2020 season if he were to transfer to another FBS program, leaving him with three years of eligibility beginning in 2021. He also has the option of pulling his name from the database and remaining at USC.
In addition to Boykins, the Gamecocks lost defensive back Jamyest Williams (HERE), the program’s top 2017 signee, to transfer in September and running back Lavonte Valentine (HERE) the month before.