Reports: Trevor Lawrence suffered bruised shoulder vs. Texas A&M

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At least partially, this might explain the early-season struggles of one of the preseason co-favorites for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

As a true freshman last season, Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in nearly 400 pass attempts while completing over 65 percent of his passes en route to helping Clemson claim the 2018 national championship. In the first three games this season, however, Lawrence had already tossed five picks in 97 attempts.

According to a report from Rivals.com that was subsequently confirmed by The State, Lawrence suffered a bruised throwing shoulder in the Week 2 win over Texas A&M. According to the latter media outlet, Lawrence underwent an MRI after the hit, which apparently didn’t show any structural damage as Lawrence hasn’t missed a start since.

The reports don’t explain the two interceptions in the opener against Georgia Tech, prior to the injury issue surfacing against A&M, but they do provide overall context to a rough start that has since smoothed out significantly.

Lawrence has put up back-to-back interception-less games the past two weeks, while adding three more touchdowns in that time frame. He now has eight touchdowns versus five picks on the season and is completing nearly 62 percent of his pass attempts; that number is over 64 percent the past two games.

“I feel good. I feel really good. I feel healthy,” Lawrence said following the Week 5 win over North Carolina.

Clemson was on a bye this past weekend, but returns to the playing field this Saturday at against ACC Atlantic rival Florida State.