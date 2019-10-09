Rutgers QB McLane Carter confirms he’s ‘made the difficult decision to medically retire’

Moving forward, Rutgers has officially lost another under-center option.

After moving on from Texas Tech to Rutgers this offseason as a graduate transfer, Carter won the Scarlet Knights’ starting quarterback job coming out of summer camp. With an impressive performance in the opener in his hip pocket, Carter then suffered a head injury in the Week 2 loss to Iowa that has sidelined him ever since.

This past Monday, interim head coach Nunzio Campanile revealed that the concussion will very likely end Carter’s 2019 season. Tuesday night, Carter confirmed in a Twitter posting that not only is his 2019 season over, but that he has been forced to make “the difficult decision to medically retire” from football.

“Along with all of the happiness and opportunities football has given me, it has also resulted in a fair amount of pain, surgery, physical rehabilitation, etc.,” Carter wrote. “I will truly miss being on the field playing this game, but it’s time to move on and contribute in another way.”

Carter, who passed for 340 yards in his only appearance with the Scarlet Knights, will remain on scholarship but not count against RU’s 85-man limit.

The Carter development continues a season of upheaval at the position for a football program that saw its head football coach fired a month into the 2019 campaign.

Following Carter’s injury, 2018 starter Artur Sitkowski took over under center. Earlier this month, following Chris Ash‘s dismissal, it was confirmed that Sitkowski, a true sophomore, would likely sit out the remainder of the season as he weighed his options moving forward.

Given those twin developments, Boston College transfer Johnny Langan will continue as RU’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, with true freshman Cole Snyderserving as his primary backup.