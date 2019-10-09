Getty Images

Starting DB JoVanni Stewart no longer with West Virginia football team

By John TaylorOct 9, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
West Virginia has officially become yet another victim of an unintended consequence of the revamped redshirt rule.

Late last week, it was confirmed that JoVanni Stewart would bench himself for the Week 6 game against Texas as he contemplated a football future that included taking a redshirt for the 2019 season that would make him a healthy scratch for the remainder of the year.  During his press conference Tuesday, first-year head coach Neal Brown confirmed that the starting safety “has made the decision to not be an active participant and, as a result, he is no longer a member of the team this fall.”

Because Stewart has played in just four games this season, he’ll be permitted to use his redshirt season.  That would then leave the fourth-year senior defensive back with a season of eligibility he can use at another school in 2020.

Stewart started 11 of 12 games in 2018 before starting the first four games this season.  Last season, the Texas native was second on the Mountaineers with 10½ tackles for loss and tied for fourth in tackles with 54.

With Jarren Williams injured, N’Kosi Perry regains Miami starting QB job

By John TaylorOct 9, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
Because of injury, N’Kosi Perry will get a second chance to make yet another impression on his first-year head coach.

Coming out of summer camp, redshirt freshman Jarren Williams was named as Miami’s starting quarterback over Perry, the incumbent, and Ohio State transfer Tate Martell.  In the Week 6 loss to Virginia Tech, Williams suffered an injury to his shoulder, an injury that’s serious enough to sideline him for this Friday’s game against Virginia.

So, with that, Perry will again ascend to the starting job for the foreseeable future, the football program confirmed late Wednesday morning.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Perry started six games, including the last three of the regular season.  After a lewd video was posted to one of his social media accounts, then-head coach Mark Richt announced that Malik Rosier would start the Pinstripe Bowl matchup with Wisconsin instead of Perry

After replacing the injured Williams this past weekend, Williams passed for 422 yards and four touchdowns in nearly leading the Hurricanes out of a 28-0 hole against the Hokies.

Now a Texas high school football head coach, Art Briles publicly reprimanded for using ineligible players, using unapproved assistant

By John TaylorOct 9, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT
Art Briles‘ second act as a high school football coach in Texas kicked off amidst controversy nationally even as it was hailed locally.  A little over a month into his tenure, Briles is embroiled in controversy yet again.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Briles and his high school, Mount Vernon, were publicly reprimanded for using two football players who “were ruled to have moved into the district for athletic purposes.” Such transfers are normally required to sit out a season of varsity athletic competition; however, a mid-September vote by the District 7-AAA Executive Committee initially ruled that the players were eligible immediately.

Tuesday, though, the same committee, in a unanimous vote, ruled that the players are ineligible.  The two players played in Mount Vernon’s first five games, although it’s unclear if the school will be forced to forfeit those games, all of which were wins.  The fact that the committee initially ruled the pair eligible could mean that there will be no forfeitures of wins.

In addition to the ineligible players, Briles was also publicly reprimanded for using an assistant coach who wasn’t a full-time employee of the school district.

In late May of this year, the school’s Board of Trustees approved a two-year contract for Briles to serve as the program’s head football coach.  Briles spent nearly three decades as a head coach in the state of Texas at both the high school level and, after a three-year stint as an assistant at Texas Tech, the University of Houston (2003-07) and, most infamously, Baylor University (2008-15).

In its release announcing the hiring, the school system noted “that Briles never incurred a single recruiting infraction during his time at the collegiate level, and previous supervisors and other references also provided strong recommendations.” It was further stated that the hiring was made because, “[a]fter a thorough due diligence process and several earnest conversations, we believe our students will benefit greatly from his skills and experience.”

Given Briles’ past, the school’s wordsmithing in announcing the decision was understandable considering the amount of heat and outside public pressure the system endured.

Briles was fired by Baylor in May of 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his Bears football program.  In August of 2017, the disgraced coach was hired by a CFL team; a couple of hours later, after the hiring was denounced by fans and sponsors, the organization announced that Briles would no longer be joining the team.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handfuls of lawsuits facing Baylor University emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that painted a picture of the former Bears head coach and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

“Hindsight is a blessing and a curse. I’ve always been about trying to be fair and honest with everyone I came into contact with,” Briles said in July of last year on his unceremonious and controversial ouster from the Bears. “The thing that hurts me as much as anything [was] the culture at Baylor at the time; I don’t think victims, I know they didn’t feel comfortable going to report assaults that took place. I don’t think they were represented and taken care of with the level that needed to be handled with. That’s something that through all of this and as time goes will become more clear.

“Not only me but many of us felt betrayed because we were not privy to the information that was available in a way we wanted to respond. … With the way things are going, with some of the transparency starting to take place, I am confident the truth will come out. It’s not just important for me.”

In August of last year, Briles was named as the head coach of the Guelfi Firenze American Football team in Florence, Italy.  That was his first coaching job at any level since his ouster in Waco.

Briles was hired by a CFL team in August of 2017; later that day, and amidst a public outcry that included a sponsor’s condemnation, that hiring was reversed.  In February of this year, it was reported that Briles would interview for the offensive coordinator job at Southern Miss; shortly thereafter, and after the university and football program faced significant public  backlash, Southern Miss informed Briles he was no longer a candidate for the job, much to the chagrin of that team’s head coach.

Tua Tagovailoa solidifies status as Heisman wagering favorite

By John TaylorOct 9, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
This time last year, Tua Tagovailoa was a decided favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy.  Fast-forward a dozen months, and after finishing runner-up to Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray in 2018, it’s lather, rinse and repeat.

According to one offshore sportsbook, the Alabama quarterback is now a 2/3 favorite to win the 2019 version of the most prestigious award in college football.  Those are actually shorter odds than the week before as Tagovailoa was sitting at 7/4 on Sept. 30.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow saw his odds shorten as well, going from 4/1 to 3/1.  In this latest release, Burrow leapfrogged Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose odds lengthened a bit to 7/2 from 9/5 a week ago.

Four other players saw their odds lengthen as well:

  • Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (12/1, from 5/1)
  • Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (20/1, from 10/1)
  • Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (33/1, from 22/1)
  • Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (40/1, from 33/1)

Just one player, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, saw his odds stay the same as the junior remained steady at 20/1.

As we alluded to in the lede, and exactly one year ago today, Tagovailoa was a 2/3 favorite to claim the Heisman (sound familiar?). Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins was next at 9/2 followed by Murray at 7/1.  There’s also the below that we wrote at the time:

Tagovailoa’s current status as the front-runner should (maybe?) be taken with a grain of salt. Exactly one year ago today, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was [the offshore sportsbook]‘s betting favorite; Barkley ended up not even being a finalist for the 2017 award won by [Baker] Mayfield

Oklahoma State RB Jahmyl Jeter in the portal, but still practicing with the Cowboys

By John TaylorOct 9, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
Jahmyl Jeter‘s halfway out the door in Stillwater, but the other half is still on the practice field with his soon-to-be-former teammates.

Earlier this week, speculation surfaced that Jeter was contemplating a move into the omnipresent portal.  Tuesday, Mike Gundy confirmed that the redshirt freshman running back has indeed entered his name into the NCAA database, albeit with a twist that likely wouldn’t sit well with San Diego State’s head coach.

“Yeah, he did [enter the database],” Gundy said according to the Stillwater News Press. “He’s still practicing, but he’s in the portal.”

Being in the portal, Jeter can have contact with other schools without receiving permission from OSU.  He could also opt to reverse course, pull his name out of the database and stay with the Cowboys.

Conversely, OSU has the option to pull Jeter’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.

Jeter was a three-star member of Oklahoma State’s 2018 recruiting class.  After playing in one game as a true freshman — he made an appearance in the Liberty Bowl win over Missouri — Jeter has carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards.