Third South Carolina Gamecock in two months enters the portal

First reported by 247Sports.com, a South Carolina official has subsequently confirmed that Derek Boykins has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The linebacker becomes the third Gamecock to enter the portal since the start of summer camp in August, and the second since the 2019 campaign kicked off.

A three-star member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, Boykins was rated as the No. 24 player at any position in the state of North Carolina and the No. 32 outside linebacker in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He had played in one game his true freshman season before deciding to see if the playing-time grass is greener elsewhere.

Barring the unexpected, Boykins would have to sit out the 2020 season if he were to transfer to another FBS program, leaving him with three years of eligibility beginning in 2021. He also has the option of pulling his name from the database and remaining at USC.

In addition to Boykins, the Gamecocks lost defensive back Jamyest Williams (HERE), the program’s top 2017 signee, to transfer in September and running back Lavonte Valentine (HERE) the month before.