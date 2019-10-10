Getty Images

Late touchdown gives NC State commanding halftime lead over hapless Syracuse

By Zach BarnettOct 10, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT
At the half in Raleigh, NC State holds a 13-0 lead over Syracuse.

Christopher Dunn put NC State up 6-0 early field goals of 32 and 43 yards in the first quarter, but the Wolfpack finally posted the half’s only touchdowns at the 1:16 mark of the second quarter on a double pass from quarterback Bailey Hockman to wide receiver Thayer Thomas and then to a wide open running back Trent Pennix for a 32-yard touchdown.

Syracuse’s offense has been unable to get a single thing going thus far. Tommy DeVito has completed 10 of his first 14 passes, but for just 70 yards while taking five sacks for minus-39 yards, meaning the Orange’s first 19 pass calls have netted just 31 yards. DeVito finally hit a big play just before the end of the half, a 52-yard rainbow to Thriston Jackson, but DeVito took his sixth sack of the half on the next play, forcing a 44-yard Andre Smzyt field goal try, which doinked off the left upright.

Syracuse gained just 117 yards in the first half, while NC State put up 216.

NC State will receive to open the second half which, considering the way the half went for Syracuse, might be a good thing for the Orange.

Houston offensive lineman Justin Murphy blasts Dana Holgorsen in Twitter thread

By Zach BarnettOct 10, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT
Justin Murphy is a Belton, Texas, native who signed with Texas Tech out of high school, graduate transferred to UCLA in 2018 and then graduate transferred a second time to Houston ahead of this season.

Murphy joined the Houston roster on the assumption that an addition of a veteran like him was another tool in the belt of new head coach Dana Holgorsen, whose hiring showed Houston planned to compete and win big immediately.

Five games in, that hasn’t happened.

Houston is 2-3 (0-1 AAC) and the most interesting thing to happen came when quarterback D’Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin elected to redshirt the remainder of the season, making the 2019 Houston Cougars the closest thing college football has ever had to tanking. It was a controversial decision, one made with Holgorsen’s blessing and encouragement, and one that could not come without consequences.

One of those consequences was it royal angered Houston’s existing seniors, players like Murphy.

It was announced earlier this week that Murphy was no longer a member of the team, and on Thursday night Murphy said his piece as to why. In a lengthy Twitter thread, this largely anonymous cog in the machine taught the rest of the country how that machine turns — by chewing up and spitting out lots of players just like him.

Murphy explained that, following Houston’s fourth game in 19 days to open the season, he was diagnosed with a torn meniscus and was advised to medically retire — and learned that on a day that happened to coincide with the day the King news hit. Despite that, Murphy said he planned to play through the injury when he was told effectively that his services would not be needed on Sept. 28 against North Texas or at all for the remainder of the season, his last as a college football player.

Murphy explained his side of the story here:

 

Following the fourth game on 9/19/19 I would be advised to receive an MRI in order to proceed with further injections into my right knee, an injury ridden joint starting back to my first year starting at Texas Tech.

The MRI would reveal yet another torn medial meniscus and a torn and presumed “dead” ACL. An injury that if self-preservation is in mind, I would be advised by a doctor to medically retire.

That Monday I learned that the Head Coach of the Houston Cougars football team had personally contacted several seniors and asked them if they would redshirt for the 2019 football season, in order to “develop” and come back in 2020.

All seniors which greatly contributed to the little success we had done up to that point. Two of the seniors would go on to accept this invitation, including the preseason Heisman dark horse QB.

I would continue to go to work that week, participating in the full speed contact practices in preparation of the game. However, that Friday I was told to remain off the plane and stay in Houston in order to “heal up mentally and physically.”

Forcibly taking away one of the reasons why I came to this University in the first place. A suspension that came based on the logic that I was a distraction and not committed to the team.

Coach left practice that day stating, “If you’re not 100% committed to the team then don’t get on the bus.” Ironic in light of recent events.

Safe to say there was no love lost between myself and the ole’ head coach. Only reason I say this is because when I went to say my piece on the matter and to swallow my pride and thank him for this opportunity, I was met with a reaction I did not expect.

Holgorsen sat at a desk, eyes glued to a monitor and replied with 13 words. “I don’t have time to talk, I only have time to coach.” and “O.K.” As if I didn’t deserve an eye to eye farewell or a proper handshake.

As a person that is guaranteed a non-salary compensation of S3.4 million to go along with a $300,000 base salary for the 2019 year, one might think you’d have a better outlook on the players that contribute to your compensation. I mean this is a team sport, right?

Murphy ended the thread by tagging Holgorsen’s account, though it’s safe to say he was
already well aware of his (former) player’s screed by that point.

Georgia fans planning tribute to South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski’s late brother, Tyler

By Zach BarnettOct 10, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT
Georgia fans are planning a tribute to the late brother of South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski‘s late brother, former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski. Tyler took his own life in January 2018.

Ryan Hilinski often throws up three fingers in remembrance of Tyler’s jersey number and, in anticipation of No. 3 Georgia’s home game against South Carolina (noon ET, ESPN), Bulldog fans are starting a grass-roots movement to hold up three fingers during and after the first play of the third quarter.

This is the second time this season Georgia fans have planned a tribute to a fallen member of the college football community. Last month, UGA encouraged fans to wear pink ahead of the Bulldogs’ home date with Arkansas State in remembrance of Wendy Anderson, the wife of Red Wolves head coach Blake Anderson, who died of breast cancer in August.

The Hilinski family has started Hilinski’s Hope, a non-profit foundation that works to prevent suicide and raise awareness for mental health issues among college athletes.

UCLA Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 wideout enters portal

By Zach BarnettOct 10, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT
UCLA wide receiver Theo Howard is entering the transfer portal, the player announced Thursday.

“After careful consideration and discussion with my family, and the UCLA coaching staff, regarding my limited participation this season I have requested a redshirt and to be entered into the transfer portal to allow myself to openly explore the best opportunities to utilize my remaining eligibility and pursue higher education.”

A senior from Westlake Village, Calif., Howard started all 12 games for the Bruins in 2018. He ranked second on the club with 51 catches for 677 yards and four touchdowns, earning honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors from the league’s coaches. He also posted 56 grabs for 594 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.

However, Howard fell out of favor with the UCLA coaches this fall and, thus, out of the rotation. He did not record a catch this season.

As a senior, Howard is theoretically close to graduating and could classify as a graduate transfer, but as a fourth-year player he will be able to count 2019 as a redshirt, so, either way, expect to see him in an FBS uniform in 2020. What color that uniform is remains to be seen.

Ryan named title sponsor of Conference USA title game

By Zach BarnettOct 10, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
The Conference USA football championship game now has a title sponsor and it is…. Ryan. No, not Ryan of the Gosling variety, or Nolan, or your friend from college. It’s Ryan, a “leading global tax services and software provider,” a Dallas-based LLC that offers corporate tax services firm.

The Ryan refers to the firm’s founder, G. Brint Ryan, a North Texas graduate and the namesake of UNT’s business school.

The firm will sponsor the game through 2021.

“It is an honor to welcome Ryan as the title sponsor for our premiere football game for the next three years,” commissioner Judy MacLeod said. “With Ryan, we have an outstanding local partner that will be involved not only in our sports, but also in our community efforts on campus in conjunction with the C-USA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. We are excited to move forward and want to thank Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan for his team’s efforts in making this partnership a reality.”

Ryan is the third title sponsor of the C-USA Championship, now in its 15th year. Dynacraft BSC sponsored it in 2016-17, and Globe Life did the same in 2018.

All ten FBS conferences now stage their own title games thanks to the Sun Belt’s addition in 2018, and eight have title sponsors:

  • Dr. Pepper — Big 12, SEC, ACC
  • Discover — Big Ten
  • 76 — Pac-12
  • Hampton by Hilton — Mountain West
  • Marathon Petroleum — MAC

The 15th Conference USA Championship, and the inaugural Ryan Conference USA Championship, will take place at the home of the winningest division champion on Dec. 7 (1:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network).