NCAA forces D-III power Mary Hardin-Baylor to vacate 2016 national title after coach allowed players to use his 2006 Subaru

By John TaylorOct 10, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT
The perpetually overreaching joke that is the NCAA never ceases to amaze.

Monday, The Association announced that its Division III Committee on Infractions found that the head football coach at Mary Hardin-Baylor had violated his “responsibility rules when he failed to promote an atmosphere for compliance and failed to monitor his staff.” The summary released by the NCAA stated that, “[i]n its decision, the committee said that football staff members, led by the head coach, violated recruiting and extra benefit rules by providing impermissible transportation.”

In its response, the university detailed the egregious transgressions committed by the coach and his staff:

The case involved the provision of local transportation by coaching staff and centered around the loan of Fredenburg’s 2006 Subaru to one student-athlete prior to and during the 2016 season and again during the 2017 season. These actions violated NCAA rules, including impermissible benefits, and head coach responsibility.

Mary Hardin-Baylor also self-reported a violation involving Fredenburg’s loan of the same car to another student-athlete for less than one hour before it broke down and had to be towed.

In summation, a total of two football players were given permission to use the head coach’s FREAKING 2006 SUBARU on four different occasions.

Because of that, the university confirmed, the NCAA has, among other punitive measures, stripped the football program of all of its wins and records during the 2016 and 2017 seasons — including its 2016 national championship.  Over the loaning of a FREAKING 2006 SUBARU.

UMHB had previously self-imposed a handful of sanctions, including two years of probation; enhanced compliance training, $2,500 fine; and a three-month suspension without pay and a three-game suspension at the beginning of the 2018 season for head coach Pete Fredenburg.  The COI accepted all of those self-imposed sanctions while adding the vacating of wins and records.

Not surprisingly, the university confirmed that it will appeal the vacating portion of the punitive measures.

Ryan named title sponsor of Conference USA title game

By Zach BarnettOct 10, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
The Conference USA football championship game now has a title sponsor and it is…. Ryan. No, not Ryan of the Gosling variety, or Nolan, or your friend from college. It’s Ryan, a “leading global tax services and software provider,” a Dallas-based LLC that offers corporate tax services firm.

The Ryan refers to the firm’s founder, G. Brint Ryan, a North Texas graduate and the namesake of UNT’s business school.

The firm will sponsor the game through 2021.

“It is an honor to welcome Ryan as the title sponsor for our premiere football game for the next three years,” commissioner Judy MacLeod said. “With Ryan, we have an outstanding local partner that will be involved not only in our sports, but also in our community efforts on campus in conjunction with the C-USA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. We are excited to move forward and want to thank Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan for his team’s efforts in making this partnership a reality.”

Ryan is the third title sponsor of the C-USA Championship, now in its 15th year. Dynacraft BSC sponsored it in 2016-17, and Globe Life did the same in 2018.

All ten FBS conferences now stage their own title games thanks to the Sun Belt’s addition in 2018, and eight have title sponsors:

  • Dr. Pepper — Big 12, SEC, ACC
  • Discover — Big Ten
  • 76 — Pac-12
  • Hampton by Hilton — Mountain West
  • Marathon Petroleum — MAC

The 15th Conference USA Championship, and the inaugural Ryan Conference USA Championship, will take place at the home of the winningest division champion on Dec. 7 (1:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network).

Purdue bans students, faculty from betting on Boilermaker games

By Zach BarnettOct 10, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT
Sports betting is now legal in Indiana, but not for Purdue students, staff and faculty when the home team is playing.

Purdue University’s Board of Trustees on Thursday unanimously agreed to ban Purdue students and employees from betting on Boiler games. Punishments are still being worked out, but termination for staff and faculty is on the table, according to WLFI-TV.

Independent contractors who do work for the university will also be banned from betting on Purdue sporting events. Those under the policy’s purview will still be permitted to bet on other NCAA events, just not Purdue.

According to student body representative Noah Scott, the rule was passed to protect athletes from feeling as if those around them are prying for betting information.

“Just because you ask a football player who’s in a group with you, ‘how’s your arm doing?’ Or, ‘how is your injury,’ that the football player would have to say, ‘are they asking me that because they want to place a bet on me?'” Scott said.

The new policy is not expected to go into effect until the Boilers’ Oct. 19 game with Iowa, so those looking to bet on Purdue should put it all on this Saturday’s game with Maryland (noon ET, BTN).

Ohio’s Amir Miller charged a second time with stalking

By John TaylorOct 10, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
If ye olde arrest ticker was still around, it would be a disturbing incident coming out of Athens, Ohio, that would’ve triggered a reset back to double zeroes.

Last month, Ohio’s Amir Miller was indicted on multiple charges, including menacing by stalking; having weapons while under disability; permitting drug abuse; and forgery.  All four of those counts are felonies, to which the defensive lineman pleaded not guilty.

In the latest development, the Athens News is reporting that Miller was arrested earlier this month and charged with misdemeanor counts of menacing by stalking and violating a protection order.  The News writes “that the new charges against Miller came after he allegedly put himself in the path of the victim in the stalking case as she was walking from one class to another on OU’s campus (she is a student as well).”

One witness claims that, after the protection order was issued, Miller was seen driving by the alleged victim’s apartment “in the late hours of the night on multiple occasions.”

Miller, who remains a student at the school and enrolled in classes, posted a $100,000 bond with no 10 percent allowed.  The fact that Miller remains on campus and is out on bond has created concern for Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Liz Pepper.

Pepper said she has “serious concerns” about safety for the victim and her friends on OU’s campus while Miller is out on bond.

She additionally alleged that the victim and a friend of hers said that while walking on Court Street recently, they witnessed a group of football players chanting Miller’s name at them from across the street.

After being indicted on the multiple felony counts, Miller was suspended by the Bobcats football team.

According to Miller’s official OU bio, the Cleveland native has played in one game during his time in Athens, with that lone appearance coming in 2018 as a redshirt sophomore.

USC’s interim AD says he won’t make decision on Clay Helton

By John TaylorOct 10, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
As long as the interim is in place, it appears Clay Helton is safe.  After that? That’s still to be determined.

Helton entered the 2019 season on arguably the hottest coaching seat in college football.  When the man who hired him, Lynn Swann, “stepped down” as USC’s athletic director early last month, the heat was cranked up even further under the fourth-year head football coach’s seat.

Whether Helton makes it to a fifth full season in the Land of Troy remains to be seen.  But, if he doesn’t, the man who replaced Swann won’t be making the call. Probably.

“If a change was to be made, it would probably be the province of a new athletic director, not Dave Roberts,” Roberts, the speaking-in-the-third-person interim athletic director, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview. “But like I said, Clay is going to stand or fall on his record. So I mean, if he has a very successful season, I think he’ll be in good stead. If he doesn’t have a great season, the new AD is going to have to make that determination.

“I think it’s a fair statement to say that between now and the end of the season, unless something extraordinary happened, Dave Roberts isn’t going to be stepping in there, making the decision that really I think would be the province of a new AD.”

As the Times suggests, it’s entirely possible that someone above Roberts, such as new USC President Carol Folt, could pull the trigger on dumping Helton if the wheels completely fall off the Trojans between now and the end of the 2019 season.  For now, though, it appears the administration will allow the next athletic director to make a decision on Helton’s fate.

As for when a new AD will be hired, the newspaper notes that the search firm being utilized by the university “is just getting underway” with its process.

In his first two full seasons as USC’s head coach after taking over on an interim basis when Steve Sarkisian was fired, Helton went 10-3 and 11-3 in 2016-17, the first time the football program had back-to-back 10-win years since the extended run from 2002-09.  A 5-7 record in 2018, the program’s worst since 2000, almost completely eliminated any goodwill built up from the previous two seasons and erased any leeway the coach had heading into 2019.

This season, USC stands at 3-2 after five games, with big wins over then-No. 23 Stanford and then-No. 10 Utah but also losses to BYU and then-No. 17 Washington.