Ohio’s Amir Miller charged a second time with stalking

If ye olde arrest ticker was still around, it would be a disturbing incident coming out of Athens, Ohio, that would’ve triggered a reset back to double zeroes.

Last month, Ohio’s Amir Miller was indicted on multiple charges, including menacing by stalking; having weapons while under disability; permitting drug abuse; and forgery. All four of those counts are felonies, to which the defensive lineman pleaded not guilty.

In the latest development, the Athens News is reporting that Miller was arrested earlier this month and charged with misdemeanor counts of menacing by stalking and violating a protection order. The News writes “that the new charges against Miller came after he allegedly put himself in the path of the victim in the stalking case as she was walking from one class to another on OU’s campus (she is a student as well).”

One witness claims that, after the protection order was issued, Miller was seen driving by the alleged victim’s apartment “in the late hours of the night on multiple occasions.”

Miller, who remains a student at the school and enrolled in classes, posted a $100,000 bond with no 10 percent allowed. The fact that Miller remains on campus and is out on bond has created concern for Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Liz Pepper.

Pepper said she has “serious concerns” about safety for the victim and her friends on OU’s campus while Miller is out on bond. She additionally alleged that the victim and a friend of hers said that while walking on Court Street recently, they witnessed a group of football players chanting Miller’s name at them from across the street.

After being indicted on the multiple felony counts, Miller was suspended by the Bobcats football team.

According to Miller’s official OU bio, the Cleveland native has played in one game during his time in Athens, with that lone appearance coming in 2018 as a redshirt sophomore.