Starting center ‘very questionable for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 24 Texas A&M

It seems very likely Alabama will be less than 100 percent-healthy in the middle of its offensive line when it faces its first ranked opponent of the 2019 season this weekend.
Earlier this week, Nick Saban labeled Chris Owens as questionable for this Saturday’s game against No. 24 Texas A&M at College Station because of a knee injury. In updating the starting center’s status, the head coach stated Wednesday that Owens has been downgraded to very questionable.
It appears that Owens will be a game-time decision, although it looks as if the decision has almost already been made.
Alabama center Chris Owens hasn't been able to do anything in practice this week and is "very questionable" for the Texas A&M game on Saturday, per Saban
Owens, a redshirt junior, is in his first year as a starter for the Crimson Tide. He missed a game earlier this season and was replaced by Landon Dickerson, who slid over from his right guard spot to take over at center.
Tennessee senior WR Brandon Johnson to redshirt, return to Vols in 2020
Here’s an example of the revamped redshirt rule benefitting both a veteran college football player and his current program.
Because of more talent and experience ahead of him on the current depth chart, Brandon Johnson hasn’t received as much playing time or as many opportunities as had originally been expected heading into what would’ve been his final season at Tennessee. Wednesday night, Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that, after working it out with the player, this won’t be Johnson’s final season on Rocky Top after all as the wide receiver will take a redshirt for the 2019 season and return to the Volunteers next year.
Johnson, a three-star 2016 signee, has only played in four games this season, which is right at the threshold for being permitted to use a redshirt and retain a season of eligibility.
The Fort Lauderdale native has totaled 738 yards and one touchdown on 60 receptions during his career with the Vols. His best season came in 2017 when he caught 37 passes for 482 yards and the lone touchdown.
This season, Johnson has just two receptions for 31 yards, although he did return a blocked punt 24 yards for a touchdown in Week 3.
Ohio State transfer Isaiah Pryor to visit Notre Dame
Could a football independent be the beneficiary of a Power Five personnel loss?
Time will tell on that front, but 247Sports.com was the first to report this week that Isaiah Pryor will take an official visit to Notre Dame this weekend. Per the website, the defensive back will be in South Bend from Friday through Sunday.
A four-star member of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Pryor was rated as the No. 8 safety in the country; the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 63 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Pryor started seven games as a true sophomore last season and played in a total of 30 games during his time in Columbus, including three in 2019.
Pryor is expected to graduate in December, which would allow him to play immediately at another FBS program in 2020. Because he can take a redshirt for 2019, he will have two years of eligibility moving forward.
Dabo Swinney gives fiery, heated response when asked about Trevor Lawrence MRI
A simple no would’ve sufficed, Dabo. Or a yes, if the case may be.
It was reported earlier this week that Trevor Lawrence had undergone an MRI after taking a hit in the Week 2 win over Texas A&M and was diagnosed as a bruised right (throwing) shoulder. Wednesday evening, following Clemson’s latest practice heading into the Week 7 ACC Atlantic clash with rival Florida State, Dabo Swinney was asked for the first time about the report.
Here are a handful of takeaways from that response:
ONE: The head coach used some combination of “ain’t nothing wrong with him” at least seven times.
TWO: The head coach is pissed and mad because a media guy texted him about the report the other night.
THREE: On at least three occasions, the head coach confirmed that his starting quarterback is indeed human.
FOUR: The head coach further confirmed that Lawrence is both a great football player and a great leader.
FIVE: On at least six occasions, he used the word “drama” in the context of people on the outside trying to create it.
SIX: The head coach never actually confirmed or denied that Lawrence underwent an MRI a month ago.
From 247Sports.com‘s transcription of Swinney’s very passionate rant directed toward the media.
No, I’m not confirming any of that. And I don’t want anybody texting me anymore. I had a media guy text me the other night. You know, that’s private information. That’s private information. If I want anybody to know our medical stuff, I’ll tell you. We’ll put it on the injury report. But people texting me on my phone to ask me information that’s not public information that I wouldn’t put out unless it’s something that needed to be put out is bad business.
“There’s nothing wrong with Trevor. And I don’t like people trying to create drama. There’s no drama on this team. So what do people want to do? They want to create drama. It’s the most unbelievable thing. Ain’t nothing wrong with Trevor. Zero. Nothing. If we did an MRI, that ain’t nobody’s business. We do MRIs all the time. ALL the time. All the time. I mean a guy gets a bruise on his knee, we do an MRI. Guy bruises his elbow we do an MRI. It’s like we’ve got to find– it drives me crazy. There’s no drama on this team, so it’s like we’ve got to create some. ‘Oh, Trevor missed a throw. He must be hurt.’ No— he’s human. He’s human, alright.
“So here’s what I’m ‘confirming’: Trevor Lawrence is a great football player. And a great leader. And there ain’t nothing wrong with him. He had a bruise. He had a bruise. If there was something wrong with him, would we be running him on the goal line? I mean he’s run great. There ain’t nothing wrong with him. If he missed a throw, it’s because he missed a throw. Period. He’s not whatever– all these people need to relax. He’s a human. And he’s met every expectation. We are 5-0 and he’s done a great job.
“I’m not getting into medical information that I don’t put out there, especially that he gets a bruise in the Texas A&M game. There ain’t nothing wrong with him. Nothing. Zero. Had his best game at Syracuse. Played a great game up there. Ain’t nothing wrong with him. So all the drama– I’m hot about this because I got a text at home last night and I was pissed. Because it’s like, ‘Oh my God there’s some conspiracy going on.’ No! I tell y’all the truth. I try to be transparent and honest. If there’s something wrong, I would let people know. There’s nothing wrong with him! Nothing! Zero! So people need to get over themselves and quit creating drama when there is none. Zero! Drives me crazy. I’ve been mad about it since last night.
If you’d like to actually watch Swinney’s response, go to around the 4:20 mark. And enjoy.
Brian Maurer will make second straight start at QB for Tennessee
One of the least surprising signal-calling announcements heading into Week 7 has officially been made.
Starting in place of two-year starter Jarrett Guarantano, Brian Maurer was more than respectable in a Week 6 loss to No. 3 Georgia. While Jeremy Pruitt declined to name a starter in the days after the Vols’ fourth loss in five games to start the 2019 season, it was assumed that the true freshman Maurer would get yet another crack at it this weekend.
Wednesday night, Pruitt confirmed the assumption with a “well, duh” announcement.
In the loss to the Bulldogs, Maurer, making his first career start, completed 50 percent of his 28 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Mauer was a three-star 2019 signee who was rated as the No. 19 pro-style quarterback in the country.
Prior to his benching last week, Guarantano had started the last 18 games in a row for the Volunteers. His 141.9 passer rating is currently sixth among SEC quarterbacks and 58th nationally, one spot behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.