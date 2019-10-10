Tennessee senior WR Brandon Johnson to redshirt, return to Vols in 2020

A simple no would’ve sufficed, Dabo. Or a yes, if the case may be.

It was reported earlier this week that Trevor Lawrence had undergone an MRI after taking a hit in the Week 2 win over Texas A&M and was diagnosed as a bruised right (throwing) shoulder. Wednesday evening, following Clemson’s latest practice heading into the Week 7 ACC Atlantic clash with rival Florida State, Dabo Swinney was asked for the first time about the report.

Here are a handful of takeaways from that response:

From 247Sports.com‘s transcription of Swinney’s very passionate rant directed toward the media.

No, I’m not confirming any of that. And I don’t want anybody texting me anymore. I had a media guy text me the other night. You know, that’s private information. That’s private information. If I want anybody to know our medical stuff, I’ll tell you. We’ll put it on the injury report. But people texting me on my phone to ask me information that’s not public information that I wouldn’t put out unless it’s something that needed to be put out is bad business.

“There’s nothing wrong with Trevor. And I don’t like people trying to create drama. There’s no drama on this team. So what do people want to do? They want to create drama. It’s the most unbelievable thing. Ain’t nothing wrong with Trevor. Zero. Nothing. If we did an MRI, that ain’t nobody’s business. We do MRIs all the time. ALL the time. All the time. I mean a guy gets a bruise on his knee, we do an MRI. Guy bruises his elbow we do an MRI. It’s like we’ve got to find– it drives me crazy. There’s no drama on this team, so it’s like we’ve got to create some. ‘Oh, Trevor missed a throw. He must be hurt.’ No— he’s human. He’s human, alright.

“So here’s what I’m ‘confirming’: Trevor Lawrence is a great football player. And a great leader. And there ain’t nothing wrong with him. He had a bruise. He had a bruise. If there was something wrong with him, would we be running him on the goal line? I mean he’s run great. There ain’t nothing wrong with him. If he missed a throw, it’s because he missed a throw. Period. He’s not whatever– all these people need to relax. He’s a human. And he’s met every expectation. We are 5-0 and he’s done a great job.

“I’m not getting into medical information that I don’t put out there, especially that he gets a bruise in the Texas A&M game. There ain’t nothing wrong with him. Nothing. Zero. Had his best game at Syracuse. Played a great game up there. Ain’t nothing wrong with him. So all the drama– I’m hot about this because I got a text at home last night and I was pissed. Because it’s like, ‘Oh my God there’s some conspiracy going on.’ No! I tell y’all the truth. I try to be transparent and honest. If there’s something wrong, I would let people know. There’s nothing wrong with him! Nothing! Zero! So people need to get over themselves and quit creating drama when there is none. Zero! Drives me crazy. I’ve been mad about it since last night.