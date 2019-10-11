Colorado State was delayed nearly seven hours getting into Albuquerque ahead of game against New Mexico

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While charter travel is the norm for college football programs around the country nowadays, that doesn’t mean the entire experience isn’t subject to the same issues you have when trying to make your 40 minute connection in Atlanta.

Case in point came courtesy of Colorado State this week, which was set to arrive in Albuquerque Thursday night ahead of their game Friday against conference rival New Mexico. Instead of landing in time for dinner and a walkthrough however, the Rams had issues with their plane and didn’t leave Fort Collins until nearly seven hours later.

Per The Coloradoan’s Kevin Lytle, that resulted in an arrival closer to midnight:

Colorado State football’s travel to Albuquerque was delayed about 6-7 hours yesterday due to issue with plane. Rams didn’t land in ABQ until about midnight ahead of 6 p.m. kick tonight. — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) October 11, 2019

While such a delay isn’t terrible all things considered, it probably did cut into players’ sleeping time and no doubt threw a wrench in any plans for the team’s normal day-before routine.

It probably didn’t help matters that a big storm system rolled through Colorado just as the team was leaving too, leaving several inches of snow in Fort Collins and the surrounding area.

Thankfully for the Rams and Lobos, kickoff will see clear skies and temperatures floating around 60 degrees for their clash tonight.