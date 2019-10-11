It’s All About the ‘U’pset: Miami upends No. 20 Virginia for some ACC Coastal chaos

A week after a truly awful start and a comeback that came up just short against Virginia Tech, Miami responded against another team from the Commonwealth on Friday night to create a little ACC Coastal Chaos by upsetting No. 20 Virginia 17-9.
In the process, the Hurricanes delivered head coach Manny Diaz his first conference victory as head coach and an early marquee victory for the South Florida native just as the knives were starting to come out from a fan base wanting a lot more after a 2-3 start to the season.
This one was not pretty to say the least for either side. While there were only five combined penalties, neither offense could do all that much upon reaching the red zone and Miami only converted two third downs all game. Perhaps the biggest blow came in the first half when Cavaliers All-American caliber corner Bryce Hall had his ankle rolled up on during a punt return and had to leave the field on a cart after a nasty looking ankle injury.
That huge defensive loss didn’t allow the Canes to move the ball any easier though, but at least they put things together when it mattered with an opening drive touchdown to take an early lead and then a dagger of a score in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. N’Kosi Perry threw for 182 yards and a TD (rushing for another) in his first start of the season after replacing an ineffective Jarren Williams. DeeJay Dallas was held to just 63 yards on the ground on 13 carries but did catch the initial score for a tone-setter through the air.
Cavs QB Bryce Perkins led the team in rushing (27 yards) while throwing for 244 yards but couldn’t rally in time to avoid the upset. He was also sacked five times in an off night for both offensive lines that was equal parts the defenses involved and a lack of talent up front.
The result isn’t fatal to UVA’s division title chances but it does deal them their first conference loss of the year and thins the margin of error with teams like Pitt hot on their heels. Miami, on the other hand, gets off the mat with their first victory and can still rally down the stretch given their upcoming slate of conference foes.
Think you can make sense of the ACC outside of No. 2 Clemson in 2019? As we saw on Friday night, that’s extremely hard to do as the margin between decent and mediocre is razor thin for most of the league.
A host of NFL scouts and general managers showed up at Autzen Stadium on Friday night and wouldn’t you know it, they were treated to a pair of potential first rounders racking up a few yards.
Colorado’s star receiver Laviska Shenault returned to the Buffs starting lineup but couldn’t quite help his team keep pace No. 13 Oregon and quarterback Justin Herbert as the Ducks took a comfortable 24-3 lead into the halftime break of some Pac-12 after dark action in Eugene.
The Ducks racked up well over 300 yards in the first two quarters, with most of that coming on the arm of their senior signal-caller. Herbert was dealing dimes all over the field and finished the half with 225 yards and a touchdown, numbers that would have been better if not for a few drops. His ability to stretch the field helped open things up on the ground as well, with C.J. Verdell (back in the lineup after an injury limited him last week against Cal) netting 77 yards on just eight carries plus a pair of his backups finding the end zone as well.
The news wasn’t all good for Oregon however, as the injury tent stayed busy throughout the game. Safety Javon Holland was carted off after a hit from his own man while making a tackle while TE Jacob Breeland was ruled out for the rest of the game after taking a hit along the sidelines. Both members are key players on either side of the ball for the Ducks.
The Buffs, meanwhile, got their best player back into the starting lineup but it didn’t do much in terms of the scoreboard. Shenault did haul in three catches for a team-high 46 yards but QB Steven Montez barely had any time to throw and tossed a red zone interception off a deflection late in the half that would have closed the gap.
Instead the Ducks took the ball down the field and extended their lead. We’ve seen some wild things happen in Pac-12 country during these late Friday games but so far things are going as expected between the league’s lone Playoff contender and a rebuilding squad out of Boulder.
Saturday night’s mega-matchup between No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Florida will see some big reinforcements return to the starting lineup for the Tigers.
According to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. will return to the starting 11 in Death Valley for the first time since he was injured late last month against Vanderbilt. Defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan won’t take the first snaps against the Gators but appear likely to play in the game for the first time since exiting with injuries in the team’s win over Texas in Week 2.
While the news is great on the defensive side of the ball for Ed Orgeron’s squad, it’s tempered a bit on offense as wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is not expected to play per the Advertiser. While it was hinted earlier in the week that his recovery from a foot injury was going well, senior Derrick Dillon remains the top option in Marshall’s place. Left tackle Saahdiq Charles and left guard Ed Ingram both seem to be full go as well and will be part of a rotation up front on Saturday if they don’t wind up starting.
Either way, that’s a lot of veterans returning to action for LSU just in time for some of the team’s biggest tests. Perhaps that’s one factor as to why the Tigers are a nearly two touchdown favorite at home against a top 10 Florida team.
While charter travel is the norm for college football programs around the country nowadays, that doesn’t mean the entire experience isn’t subject to the same issues you have when trying to make your 40 minute connection in Atlanta.
Case in point came courtesy of Colorado State this week, which was set to arrive in Albuquerque Thursday night ahead of their game Friday against conference rival New Mexico. Instead of landing in time for dinner and a walkthrough however, the Rams had issues with their plane and didn’t leave Fort Collins until nearly seven hours later.
Per The Coloradoan’s Kevin Lytle, that resulted in an arrival closer to midnight:
While such a delay isn’t terrible all things considered, it probably did cut into players’ sleeping time and no doubt threw a wrench in any plans for the team’s normal day-before routine.
It probably didn’t help matters that a big storm system rolled through Colorado just as the team was leaving too, leaving several inches of snow in Fort Collins and the surrounding area.
Thankfully for the Rams and Lobos, kickoff will see clear skies and temperatures floating around 60 degrees for their clash tonight.