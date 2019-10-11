It’s All About the ‘U’pset: Miami upends No. 20 Virginia for some ACC Coastal chaos

A week after a truly awful start and a comeback that came up just short against Virginia Tech, Miami responded against another team from the Commonwealth on Friday night to create a little ACC Coastal Chaos by upsetting No. 20 Virginia 17-9.

In the process, the Hurricanes delivered head coach Manny Diaz his first conference victory as head coach and an early marquee victory for the South Florida native just as the knives were starting to come out from a fan base wanting a lot more after a 2-3 start to the season.

This one was not pretty to say the least for either side. While there were only five combined penalties, neither offense could do all that much upon reaching the red zone and Miami only converted two third downs all game. Perhaps the biggest blow came in the first half when Cavaliers All-American caliber corner Bryce Hall had his ankle rolled up on during a punt return and had to leave the field on a cart after a nasty looking ankle injury.

That huge defensive loss didn’t allow the Canes to move the ball any easier though, but at least they put things together when it mattered with an opening drive touchdown to take an early lead and then a dagger of a score in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. N’Kosi Perry threw for 182 yards and a TD (rushing for another) in his first start of the season after replacing an ineffective Jarren Williams. DeeJay Dallas was held to just 63 yards on the ground on 13 carries but did catch the initial score for a tone-setter through the air.

Cavs QB Bryce Perkins led the team in rushing (27 yards) while throwing for 244 yards but couldn’t rally in time to avoid the upset. He was also sacked five times in an off night for both offensive lines that was equal parts the defenses involved and a lack of talent up front.

The result isn’t fatal to UVA’s division title chances but it does deal them their first conference loss of the year and thins the margin of error with teams like Pitt hot on their heels. Miami, on the other hand, gets off the mat with their first victory and can still rally down the stretch given their upcoming slate of conference foes.

Think you can make sense of the ACC outside of No. 2 Clemson in 2019? As we saw on Friday night, that’s extremely hard to do as the margin between decent and mediocre is razor thin for most of the league.