LOOK: Todd Gurley wears NCAA (Not Concerned About Athletes) t-shirt

Suffice to say, Todd Gurley left the collegiate level of football with a bad taste in his mouth when it comes to the NCAA. Based on his chosen attire this week, that’s still very much the case.
In 2014, the then-Georgia running back was arguably the Heisman front-runner when he was suspended for what turned out to be four games in mid-October of that year for admitting to accepting money in exchange for his autographs and/or the use of his likeness. Gurley then left UGA with eligibility still on the table in order to make himself available for the 2015 NFL draft.
Now a member of the Los Angeles Rams, and amidst a rapidly burgeoning onslaught of the NCAA over the very name, image and likeness (NIL) issue at the heart of his suspension, Gurley took to the podium Thursday to address the assembled media wearing a t-shirt that left little doubt as to how he feels about the governing body that could very well have cost him the most prestigious trophy in collegiate sports.
Not
Concerned
About
Athletes
We’ll just leave that there. Y’all can discuss it amongst yourselves…