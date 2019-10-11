LOOK: Todd Gurley wears NCAA (Not Concerned About Athletes) t-shirt

A quick primer on who, what and where to look for as we head into Week 7 of the 2019 college football season.

WEEK 7 STORYLINES

Now this is a jam-packed weekend of major college football, inarguably the best of the 2019 campaign thus far. Week 7 features a season-high four ranked-on-ranked matchups as well as the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh and a key Mountain West clash that almost no one before the season would’ve predicted coming to fruition (more on all of those a little further down). But wait, there’s more. Much, much more. Among them…

— Florida State at No. 2 Clemson : FSU has won two straight since a rocky start to the season while Clemson hasn’t looked anything remotely like the reigning national champion.

— Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin : Ohio State shredded MSU’s vaunted run defense in Week 6; UW is among the most productive running teams in the country.

— Washington State at No. 18 Arizona State : ASU is 11th in scoring defense at 14.4 points per game, while Wazzu is eighth in scoring offense at 44.8 ppg. The Sun Devils have allowed six touchdown passes in five games; the Cougars’ Anthony Gordon has thrown 22 in five games.

— Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor : The Bears are sitting at 5-0, just two years removed from a 1-11 season; Tech is coming off a huge win over then-No. 21 Oklahoma State.

— No. 23 Memphis at Temple : The two AAC teams are a combined 9-1 this season and have three wins over Power Five programs (two for the Owls, one for the Tigers).

— Iowa State at West Virginia : WVU is a surprising 3-2 in the first year under Neal Brown (the esteemed Phil Steele had them finishing ninth in the 10-team Big 12) while 3-2 ISU’s two losses (to No. 17 Iowa, at No. 22 Baylor) have come by a combined three points.

— Nebraska at Minnesota : The Cornhuskers are a fourth-quarter collapse away from being 5-1; the Gophers are unbeaten after five games for the first time since 2004.

— : FSU has won two straight since a rocky start to the season while Clemson hasn’t looked anything remotely like the reigning national champion. — : Ohio State shredded MSU’s vaunted run defense in Week 6; UW is among the most productive running teams in the country. — : ASU is 11th in scoring defense at 14.4 points per game, while Wazzu is eighth in scoring offense at 44.8 ppg. The Sun Devils have allowed six touchdown passes in five games; the Cougars’ has thrown 22 in five games. — : The Bears are sitting at 5-0, just two years removed from a 1-11 season; Tech is coming off a huge win over then-No. 21 Oklahoma State. — : The two AAC teams are a combined 9-1 this season and have three wins over Power Five programs (two for the Owls, one for the Tigers). — : WVU is a surprising 3-2 in the first year under (the esteemed had them finishing ninth in the 10-team Big 12) while 3-2 ISU’s two losses (to No. 17 Iowa, at No. 22 Baylor) have come by a combined three points. — : The Cornhuskers are a fourth-quarter collapse away from being 5-1; the Gophers are unbeaten after five games for the first time since 2004. Seriously, there are some damn-good football games this Saturday. And that’s without even mentioning No. 20 Virginia-Miami and Colorado-No. 13 Oregon Friday night. Enjoy, college football degenerates — especially in light of the fact that, after this weekend, there will be just seven weeks of the 2019 regular season remaining.

There were 18 teams that entered Week 6 undefeated; when the dust had settled, 16 still remained. Two of those 16 (Ohio State, SMU) are off this weekend. The number zero-loss squads could decrease significantly, though, as, one, there’s one unbeaten vs. unbeaten matchup Saturday afternoon and, two, just one undefeated team (No. 3 Georgia) faces an opponent with a record below .500 (2-3 South Carolina).

Can one of Nick Saban ‘s former assistants finally get over on their mentor? Top-ranked Alabama travels to College Station to take on 24th-ranked Texas A&M. A&M’s head coach, Jimbo Fisher , was the offensive coordinator for Saban at LSU in the early part of this century. This will mark the 18th time that Saban has faced one of his former assistants when both were head coaches; Saban’s record against those coaches in those games is a perfect 17-0. Fisher is responsible for two of those losses, one at Florida State and one at A&M.

‘s former assistants finally get over on their mentor? Top-ranked Alabama travels to College Station to take on 24th-ranked Texas A&M. A&M’s head coach, , was the offensive coordinator for Saban at LSU in the early part of this century. This will mark the 18th time that Saban has faced one of his former assistants when both were head coaches; Saban’s record against those coaches in those games is a perfect 17-0. Fisher is responsible for two of those losses, one at Florida State and one at A&M. *Wait a second. Wait a second. A rivalry has a right to change its name to whatever it wants to change it to. And if a rivalry wants to be called the Red River Showdown, g*******t, this is a free country, you should respect its wishes and call it the Red River Showdown!*

*Its Momma named it the Red River Shootout, I’mma call it the Red River Shootout.*

*That’s right. That’s right. It’s gonna always be the Red River Shootout to me. I don’t give a f*** what it changed its name to. It is the Red River Shootout, it is the Red River Shootout to me. I say Red River Shootout.*

SIX-PACK OF MUST-SEE GAMES

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU (-13½) — This will mark Florida’s second straight game versus a Top 10 team; the Gators have never beaten Top 10 teams in back-to-back games in the regular season (they did do it in 2006 and 2008 when you include bowl games). … The Gators have beaten the Tigers in two of their last three meetings, while the Tigers have won three of their last four in Death Valley. … LSU has thrown 22 touchdown passes in five games this season; conversely, Florida has given up just four in six games played. … The Gators have intercepted an FBS-high 12 passes on 175 attempts; in 188 attempts, the Tigers have thrown four picks.

— This will mark Florida’s second straight game versus a Top 10 team; the Gators have never beaten Top 10 teams in back-to-back games in the regular season (they did do it in 2006 and 2008 when you include bowl games). … The Gators have beaten the Tigers in two of their last three meetings, while the Tigers have won three of their last four in Death Valley. … LSU has thrown 22 touchdown passes in five games this season; conversely, Florida has given up just four in six games played. … The Gators have intercepted an FBS-high 12 passes on 175 attempts; in 188 attempts, the Tigers have thrown four picks. No. 3 Oklahoma (-11) vs. No. 11 Texas — Given the lofty rankings of both rivals, most weeks in most seasons this game would get top billing. … The Sooners have won seven of the last 10 meetings in the long-time rivalry. … Since 2014, the largest margin of victory in the regular season (the Sooners beat the Longhorns in the 2018 Big 12 championship game by 12) has been five points, which makes the current point spread very attractive for those who may have a hankering to put money on UT. … Jalen Hurts will be playing in his first Red River Shootout, which makes this stat from our old pal Ben Kercheval very relevant: Since 1990, quarterbacks making their debut in this game are 2-14-1 against quarterbacks with at least one start.

— Given the lofty rankings of both rivals, most weeks in most seasons this game would get top billing. … The Sooners have won seven of the last 10 meetings in the long-time rivalry. … Since 2014, the largest margin of victory in the regular season (the Sooners beat the Longhorns in the 2018 Big 12 championship game by 12) has been five points, which makes the current point spread very attractive for those who may have a hankering to put money on UT. … will be playing in his first Red River Shootout, which makes this stat from our old pal very relevant: Since 1990, quarterbacks making their debut in this game are 2-14-1 against quarterbacks with at least one start. No. 1 Alabama (-18½) at No. 24 Texas A&M — Since Johnny Football stunned the college football world in 2012, the Aggies have lost six straight games to the Crimson Tide. Just one of those losses, in 2017, was by less than double digits. The average score during that losing streak? 42.3-20.1. … A&M’s two losses this season have come against teams ranked in the Top 10 at the time, by 14 to Clemson and by eight to Auburn. … As in the UF-LSU game, this game features an irresistible passing force (Alabama has an FBS-best 24 touchdown passes on the year) versus an immoveable pass-defense object (A&M has allowed five scores through the air). … Do we need to reiterate that Saban is facing a former assistant, and that his protégés are 0-17 in such games?

— Since Johnny Football stunned the college football world in 2012, the Aggies have lost six straight games to the Crimson Tide. Just one of those losses, in 2017, was by less than double digits. The average score during that losing streak? 42.3-20.1. … A&M’s two losses this season have come against teams ranked in the Top 10 at the time, by 14 to Clemson and by eight to Auburn. … As in the UF-LSU game, this game features an irresistible passing force (Alabama has an FBS-best 24 touchdown passes on the year) versus an immoveable pass-defense object (A&M has allowed five scores through the air). … Do we need to reiterate that Saban is facing a former assistant, and that his protégés are 0-17 in such games? No. 10 Penn State (-3½) at No. 17 Iowa — There are two teams at the FBS level that enter Week 7 in the Top Five in scoring offense and scoring defense: Penn State and fellow Big Ten East rival Ohio State, which is on a bye. … Iowa is third in scoring defense, but a below-average 81st in scoring offense. … The Nittany Lions have won the last five meetings between the B1G programs, although the last two losses for the Hawkeyes have come by a combined eight points.

— There are two teams at the FBS level that enter Week 7 in the Top Five in scoring offense and scoring defense: Penn State and fellow Big Ten East rival Ohio State, which is on a bye. … Iowa is third in scoring defense, but a below-average 81st in scoring offense. … The Nittany Lions have won the last five meetings between the B1G programs, although the last two losses for the Hawkeyes have come by a combined eight points. USC at No. 9 Notre Dame (-11) — Aside from fans of either side, how many knew there was a trophy for this rivalry game and that it is called the Jeweled Shillelagh? … How this game goes is likely dependant on which USC shows up, the one that opened the 2019 season 2-0… or the one that inexplicably lost to BYU… or the one that stunned 10th-ranked Utah in Week 4. … The Trojans will get its starting true freshman starting quarterback, Kedon Slovis , back from a concussion… Since its six-point loss to Georgia in Athens, Notre Dame has won its last two games by a combined score of 87-20, including a 15-point win over then-No. 18 Virginia. … The Fighting Irish have won five of the last seven meetings in the rivalry, and the Trojans haven’t won in South Bend since 2011. … USC’s last win over Notre Dame when they weren’t ranked and the Irish were came in 1998. Notre Dame’s ranking at the time? No. 9.

— Aside from fans of either side, how many knew there was a trophy for this rivalry game and that it is called the Jeweled Shillelagh? … How this game goes is likely dependant on which USC shows up, the one that opened the 2019 season 2-0… or the one that inexplicably lost to BYU… or the one that stunned 10th-ranked Utah in Week 4. … The Trojans will get its starting true freshman starting quarterback, , back from a concussion… Since its six-point loss to Georgia in Athens, Notre Dame has won its last two games by a combined score of 87-20, including a 15-point win over then-No. 18 Virginia. … The Fighting Irish have won five of the last seven meetings in the rivalry, and the Trojans haven’t won in South Bend since 2011. … USC’s last win over Notre Dame when they weren’t ranked and the Irish were came in 1998. Notre Dame’s ranking at the time? No. 9. Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State (-12½) — One of these teams is not like the other. Boise State was the media’s overwhelming preseason favorite to win the Mountain West Conference’s Mountain Division. Hawaii? They were predicted to finish fourth in the West Division, although one potentially prescient soul gave them a first-place nod. … A couple of months after that voting, this is a battle between the 5-0 Broncos (2-0 in MWC play) and the 4-1 Rainbow Warriors (1-0). … History doesn’t bode well for the Rainbow Warriors, though. At all. Since losing the first two meetings, the Broncos have won 12 of the last 13 games played. The last five losses have come by a combined score of 279-53. … One final historical note: The Rainbow Warriors have never beaten the Broncos in Boise, with their overall record on the Smurf Turf standing at 0-6.

BEST/WORST WAGERS OF WEEK 7

BEST : Florida State (+29) at Clemson. While the Tigers have won the last four games against the Seminoles, just one has come by more than 17 points — the 59-10 beatdown of a year ago. FSU’s two losses this season, both against currently ranked teams, have come by a combined 12 points.

: Florida State (+29) at Clemson. While the Tigers have won the last four games against the Seminoles, just one has come by more than 17 points — the 59-10 beatdown of a year ago. FSU’s two losses this season, both against currently ranked teams, have come by a combined 12 points. WORST : Oklahoma vs. Texas, 78-point O/U. Take the over at your own peril as just three times in the previous 114 playings of the Red River Shootout have the two teams combined for more than 78 points. All three of those games, though, have come since 2008 (2008, 2012, 2018).

: Oklahoma vs. Texas, 78-point O/U. Take the over at your own peril as just three times in the previous 114 playings of the Red River Shootout have the two teams combined for more than 78 points. All three of those games, though, have come since 2008 (2008, 2012, 2018). COVER SPECIAL: Alabama at Texas A&M (+18½). While I won’t go full Kevin McGuire (see Brazen Predictions), I do see the Crimson Tide playing their “worst” game of the season but still beating the Aggies while not covering the spread.

HEISMAN TROPHY INDEX

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (No. 2) — This week a year ago, Tagovailoa was a decided 2/3 favorite to win the 2018 Heisman that ultimately went to Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray; this week, Tagovailoa is a decided 2/3 favorite to win the 2019 Heisman. Just sayin’ is all. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU (No. 3) — Updating my absolute favorite statistic of the 2019 season: Burrow has thrown 38 touchdown passes in 18 games at LSU. In the THREE years prior to his arrival in Baton Rouge, Tiger quarterbacks threw 42 in 37 games. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (No. 4) — The first-year starter’s 26 touchdowns responsible for (18 passing, eight rushing) are the most of any player at the FBS level. The rushing scores are second-most among quarterbacks behind only Navy’s Malcolm Perry‘s nine. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (Last week: No. 4) — After not throwing an interception his first 79 pass attempts this season, Hurts has thrown two in his last 30. The grad transfer from Alabama still leads the nation in pass efficiency rating at 231.3 and is second in total offense at 404.5 yards per game. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (No. 5) — The true junior’s 16 total touchdowns (12 rushing, four receiving) are tops in the FBS. My second-favorite statistic of 2019: In his first two seasons, Taylor didn’t have a single touchdown reception. He’s tied for third nationally with 745 rushing yards, by the way. Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas (No. 6) — Ehlinger leads all Big 12 quarterbacks with 17 touchdown passes — he’s thrown four TDs in three different games — and is tied for fifth in the category in the country. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State (No. 7) — Hubbard’s 1,094 yards rushing are not only tops in the country, but are nearly 300 yards more than the No. 2 rusher (Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins‘ 826). His 13 rushing touchdowns lead all FBS players as well. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia (No. 9) — Fromm’s Heisman candidacy is hurt on a pair of intertwined fronts: One, he’s boringly efficient (completes nearly 78 percent of his passes and hasn’t thrown a pick in five games, but has just eight touchdown passes) and, two, he plays in a run-heavy offense (he’s attempted just 111 passes this season). On the plus side, he plays quarterback for the third-ranked team in the country and will get plenty of national exposure going down the stretch. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (No. 8) — The preseason Heisman favorite has put up back-to-back pick-less games after throwing five in the season’s first three games (he had four in 15 games as a true freshman last season), with that performance at least partially explained by a reported shoulder injury. His 143.7 pass efficiency rating is 54th nationally. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State (No. 10) — In six games, Young’s 8½ sacks are second in the country, while his 9½ tackles for loss are tied for ninth.

(DROPPED OUT: none)

WEEK 7 BRAZEN PREDICTIONS

BRYAN FISCHER (@BryanDFischer): It is awfully difficult for a team to pull off the upset as an underdog at home and then on the road in back-to-back weeks. Florida is in the position to do just that… but won’t in a very lopsided game that’s over by the third quarter in Baton Rouge as LSU rolls by three scores. The Tigers will force at least three turnovers out of Kyle Trask too.

ZACH BARNETT (@zach_barnett): Tennessee beats Mississippi State. I was surprised to learn the Vols are 7-point ‘dogs to the, well, Dogs. I would have laid the seven to take Tennessee, who will see both Brian Maurer and Jarrett Guarantano hit big throws to beat a bad Mississippi State team, becoming the final Power 5 team to beat an FBS opponent this season.

KEVIN MCGUIRE (@KevinOnCFB): Not one, but TWO Heisman Trophy favorites will suffer a loss this weekend. And both will take place in the state of Texas. Texas will once again surprise Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry to take the lead in the Big 12 race in the early afternoon. Later that afternoon, Jimbo Fisher will break Nick Saban’s streak against former assistants when the Aggies pull the ultimate stunner against Tua Tagovailoa and No. 1 Alabama. This paves the way to a heated debate about why Texas and Texas A&M don’t play each other and fuel the idea of a Longhorns-Aggies playoff matchup.

JOHN TAYLOR (@CFTalk): Thanks in no small part to the boost provided by Captain America’s return, Iowa snaps its five-game losing streak to Penn State and claims its first win over the Nittany Lions since 2010. The starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes that October day? Ricky Stanzi, who will serve as UI’s honorary captain for the pregame coin toss.

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT WATCH

This week, our pals over at Rotoworld focus most of their Week 7 attention on matchups in the trenches. For the entire extensively-detailed piece, click HERE.