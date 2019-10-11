No. 1 Alabama will have new starting center vs. No. 24 Texas A&M

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At least to start, the interior of the top-ranked team in the country’s offensive line will officially be at less than full strength for Week 7.

Earlier this week, Nick Saban labeled Chris Owens as questionable for this Saturday’s game against No. 24 Texas A&M at College Station because of a knee injury. In updating the starting center’s status, the head coach stated Wednesday that Owens has been downgraded to very questionable.

On his radio show Thursday night, the head coach confirmed that Owens will not start this weekend. Instead, Landon Dickerson will slide over from his starting right guard spot to replace Owens.

Taking over for Dickerson at right guard will be Deonte Brown, who finished serving a four-game suspension earlier this season. Brown had started five of six games at left guard for the Crimson Tide late last season before he was sidelined because of unspecified NCAA violations.

Owens, a redshirt junior, is in his first year as a starter for the Crimson Tide. He started four of five games this season, missing one game because of injury.