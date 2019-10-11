Getty Images

Uniform Roundup: Baylor, Oregon State both using retro logos this weekend, Missouri and West Virginia debuting unique looks too

By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT
What’s old is new again for a few college football programs this weekend as several are debuting some new threads for key conference matchups on Saturday.

While uniforms are swapped out by teams on a regular basis, Week 7 seems like it is seeing an uptick in new looks around the country as homecoming season begins in earnest. Here’s a quick spin from coast-to-coast catching you up with a few threats you might want to keep an eye out for when surfing channels.

Let’s start in the Pacific Northwest, where Oregon State is hoping to pull off a massive upset against No. 15 Utah in Corvallis by breaking out the ‘Retro Benny’ logo on their helmets that was the primary logo for the Beavers for a number of years. While their current logo is sharp and modern, this is the look most fans know and love in orange and black.

Down South, Big 12 contender Baylor is also going retro with their ‘Sailor Bear’ uniforms for a clash with in-state rival Texas Tech. The Bears wore a similar look last year with white helmets in a win against Oklahoma State.

It’s homecoming at Missouri this weekend as the Tigers hope to get a win over Ole Miss on Saturday and the school is using the occasion to sprinkle in a little extra gold on the uniforms by debuting a new ‘Block M’ helmet.

West Virginia is also getting in on the action with a nod to their state’s coal mining history in going all-gray for the first time since 2012 for their game against Iowa State.

Not to be outdone, Coastal Carolina is rolling out the blackout look (with slick teal accents) for their #FunBelt conference game against Georgia State.

Kansas and Louisiana Tech reportedly ink home-and-home series starting in 2027

By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
Les Miles is returning to the state of Louisiana.

Ok, well, Miles’ successor is probably headed to the Bayou State but it’s nice to think about the possibilities of the Mad Hatter returning to the region where he reached the pinnacle of college football success.

Sadly Miles’ Kansas program won’t be playing at his old haunt of LSU, but reportedly will head to Ruston instead to take on Louisiana Tech. Per FBSchedules, a contract between the two schools says that a home-and-home between the Jayhawks and Bulldogs will kickoff on Sept. 18, 2027 in Lawrence and have a return date set for Sept. 16, 2028 at Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium.

That 2028 game will be the first time the two programs have played in Ruston though the pair have met four times before, with Charlie Weis leading KU to a rousing 13-10 victory over the Bulldogs in their most recent meeting in 2013.

Both schools still have work to do in terms of filling out the rest of their non-conference schedules as the 2027/2028 dates are just the second game on the docket for Kansas (a Washington State series being the other) and the first for LaTech. 

Not for nothing, but LSU also has openings in 2027/2028 if Kansas AD Jeff Long really wants to double down in the state as well….

Arkansas, Penn State trade Group of Five opponents for 2020 season openers

By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
While it’s not technically a college football trade, that is basically what Arkansas and Penn State pulled off this week. 

In a move you simply don’t see much, the two Power Five schools essentially traded Group of Five opponents for their 2020 season openers according to a number of reports.

WholeHogSports first reported that the Razorbacks had inked a deal to replace Kent State with Nevada for the SEC program’s season opener on Sept. 5, 2020. The originally scheduled game against the Golden Flashes wasn’t cancelled outright, but was instead shifted back to Sept. 9, 2023.

Now that whole switcheroo would have left Penn State (and Kent State) with an opening on Sept. 5 because, you see, they had previously scheduled the Wolf Pack for that same date. With Nevada instead going Southeast and not Northeast that week, the Nittany Lions apparently did the easiest thing for everybody and added the Golden Flashes to the docket instead. 

So while it may not have truly happened like a few GM’s trading players on the professional level, it sort of played out that way in Arkansas and Penn State essentially swapping Kent State and Nevada on the schedule in 2020. Everybody apparently seems happy with the new arrangement and we’re guessing that the money works out for both the MAC and Mountain West programs to accommodate the changes too.

Arkansas and Nevada will play next season for the first time ever as a result, which is certainly an interesting decision on account of the Razorbacks considering they’ve lost to Mountain West programs each of the last two years (San Jose State in 2019, at Colorado State in 2018) and Jay Norvell’s Wolf Pack recently upset a Power Five opponent (Purdue) this season. Either way, they’ll serve as Arkansas’ warm-up before the team travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Sept. 12, 2020. Home games against FCS Charleston Southern and Louisiana-Monroe round out the program’s non-conference schedule.

As for PSU, they know Kent State well having met six times in State College over the years — most recently a 63-10 win for the Nittany Lions in 2018. Penn State also travels to Virginia Tech and hosts San Jose State in their non-conference slate next season.

Nevada, meanwhile, also has a cross-country trip to USF in late September and hosts UTEP and UC Davis in non-con action in 2020. That’s nothing compared to the Golden Flashes however, as Kent State hosts Kennesaw State and travels to two SEC teams next year, Kentucky and Alabama, in addition to the trip to Beaver Stadium.

Mike Aresco thinks New Year’s Six bid is important for AAC, but wants respect for the league more

By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
The American Athletic Conference has secured the Group of Five’s bid to the New Year’s Six bowl games in three of the first five years (winning twice) of the College Football Playoff era but the league is apparently still searching for something even more elusive: respect.

Yes, cue the Rodney Dangerfield line about not getting any but that seems to be the driving force behind some of commissioner Mike Aresco’s comments this week. The conference currently has three ranked teams and has enjoyed an impressive amount of success so far in 2019 but the driving force behind the AAC’s bid to be a “Power 6” league still doesn’t think they are getting their due.

“I would much rather not be a one-horse or a two-horse league,” Aresco told The Athletic. “I want to see a lot of really good teams. I want to see our league develop that strength of schedule where we’re respected. That’s more important than getting that New Year’s bid. That doesn’t mean the bid isn’t important. We obviously want to get it and play those top teams. … It’s important to get that bid, not only the financial part, but the exposure on New Year’s Day. But it’s more important to have what is perceived as the best G5 conference, and I think that’s what we’ve had since the beginning of this whole thing.”

Aresco probably isn’t wrong on that latter point, as the AAC has been a lot more consistent than peers like the Mountain West or MAC. The former has put together a very strong campaign this year and might be in the driver’s seat for the New Year’s Six bid however, with Boise State being the highest ranked Group of Five team at the moment. The MWC also has a national best eight Power Five wins on their resume as well.

It remains to be seen how it will all shake out given that there’s so much of the season left but something says this won’t be the only comments to come out of Providence from Aresco as the race to nab an invite to the Cotton Bowl this year looks tighter than ever

USC expected to get two starting DBs back for No. 9 Notre Dame

By John TaylorOct 11, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
As USC looks to leave South Bend with a win for the first time since 2011, it appears the Trojans’ secondary will be whole once again.

Prior to the Week 5 matchup with Washington, a pair of starting defensive backs, sophomore strong safety Talanoa Hufanga (pictured) and sophomore cornerback Olaijah Griffin, were ruled out because of injuries.  Specifically, Hufanga was in concussion protocol and hadn’t been medically cleared while Griffin was dealing with a back issue.

Coming off a bye weekend, and with No. 9 Notre Dame up next on the schedule, head coach Clay Helton seemed decidedly optimistic that both players will be 100-percent healthy for the game.

Prior to what appears to be a one-game sabbatical, Hufanga was leading the Trojans in tackles with 42, including a career-high 14 in his last game.  Griffin, one of USC’s highest-rated 2018 signees, is still tops on the team with six pass breakups.

This development continues a spate of good news on the injury front for the Trojans as it was confirmed earlier this week that Kedon Slovis would reassume his starting position under center against the Fighting Irish.  As was the case with Hufanga, the true freshman quarterback had missed the Huskies game because he was in concussion protocol.