Uniform Roundup: Baylor, Oregon State both using retro logos this weekend, Missouri and West Virginia debuting unique looks too

What’s old is new again for a few college football programs this weekend as several are debuting some new threads for key conference matchups on Saturday.

While uniforms are swapped out by teams on a regular basis, Week 7 seems like it is seeing an uptick in new looks around the country as homecoming season begins in earnest. Here’s a quick spin from coast-to-coast catching you up with a few threats you might want to keep an eye out for when surfing channels.

Let’s start in the Pacific Northwest, where Oregon State is hoping to pull off a massive upset against No. 15 Utah in Corvallis by breaking out the ‘Retro Benny’ logo on their helmets that was the primary logo for the Beavers for a number of years. While their current logo is sharp and modern, this is the look most fans know and love in orange and black.

𝐰𝐞'𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧' 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 (𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐡)*#𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐃𝐚𝐦 *For the homecoming game vs. Utah Saturday pic.twitter.com/yVjKQWWigF — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 11, 2019

Down South, Big 12 contender Baylor is also going retro with their ‘Sailor Bear’ uniforms for a clash with in-state rival Texas Tech. The Bears wore a similar look last year with white helmets in a win against Oklahoma State.

It’s homecoming at Missouri this weekend as the Tigers hope to get a win over Ole Miss on Saturday and the school is using the occasion to sprinkle in a little extra gold on the uniforms by debuting a new ‘Block M’ helmet.

West Virginia is also getting in on the action with a nod to their state’s coal mining history in going all-gray for the first time since 2012 for their game against Iowa State.

Not to be outdone, Coastal Carolina is rolling out the blackout look (with slick teal accents) for their #FunBelt conference game against Georgia State.

Did we miss a new uniform combination that's out of the norm for your school?