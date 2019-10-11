Virginia CB Bryce Hall injured as Miami nets halftime lead in key ACC Coastal clash

Miami’s first few drives against Virginia Tech last week resulted in a trio of turnovers and a huge hole to climb out of in an eventual loss.
By that measure, things improved by leaps and bounds against the other ACC team from the commonwealth as the Hurricanes scored an opening drive touchdown and notched a 7-3 lead over Coastal Division leader No. 20 Virginia on Friday night.
That score came via a N’Kosi Perry toss to DeeJay Dallas in the first quarter, with the former making his first start of the season in place of ineffective quarterback Jarren Williams. Perry wound up with 61 yards on seven completions but was mostly lucky just to take two sacks behind another questionable offensive line effort.
Dallas was held in check with 23 yards rushing as otherwise there wasn’t much to write home about for the UM offense with just one drive longer than six yards the rest of the first half.
A lot of the credit to that should be given to the Cavaliers defense, which shook off early rust on the initial drive to clamp down the rest of the way. Not everything was good news though, as one of the team’s best players, cornerback Bryce Hall, was taken off the field via cart in the second quarter after another player rolled up onto his ankle in a very serious injury to the senior. To give one a sense of just how bad the injury was, the ESPN broadcast limited things to just a single quick replay — a concerning issue for Bronco Mendenhall given that Hall is one of the conference’s best defensive backs.
Virginia’s offense, meanwhile, was far from sharp coming off their bye week following a loss to Notre Dame. Bryce Perkins had to scramble constantly in throwing for 120 yards and rushing for 28 as finishing drives proved to be a problem. The team netted a late field goal just before the clock expired in the half and had another earlier attempt blocked by Miami’s Al Blades Jr. but otherwise didn’t come close to points despite moving the ball well enough between the 20’s.
Could we be in store for some more ACC Coastal Chaos as a result? The Canes are certainly proving to be feisty against one of the league’s few ranked teams going into the halftime break.
Saturday night’s mega-matchup between No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Florida will see some big reinforcements return to the starting lineup for the Tigers.
According to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. will return to the starting 11 in Death Valley for the first time since he was injured late last month against Vanderbilt. Defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan won’t take the first snaps against the Gators but appear likely to play in the game for the first time since exiting with injuries in the team’s win over Texas in Week 2.
While the news is great on the defensive side of the ball for Ed Orgeron’s squad, it’s tempered a bit on offense as wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is not expected to play per the Advertiser. While it was hinted earlier in the week that his recovery from a foot injury was going well, senior Derrick Dillon remains the top option in Marshall’s place. Left tackle Saahdiq Charles and left guard Ed Ingram both seem to be full go as well and will be part of a rotation up front on Saturday if they don’t wind up starting.
Either way, that’s a lot of veterans returning to action for LSU just in time for some of the team’s biggest tests. Perhaps that’s one factor as to why the Tigers are a nearly two touchdown favorite at home against a top 10 Florida team.
While charter travel is the norm for college football programs around the country nowadays, that doesn’t mean the entire experience isn’t subject to the same issues you have when trying to make your 40 minute connection in Atlanta.
Case in point came courtesy of Colorado State this week, which was set to arrive in Albuquerque Thursday night ahead of their game Friday against conference rival New Mexico. Instead of landing in time for dinner and a walkthrough however, the Rams had issues with their plane and didn’t leave Fort Collins until nearly seven hours later.
Per The Coloradoan’s Kevin Lytle, that resulted in an arrival closer to midnight:
While such a delay isn’t terrible all things considered, it probably did cut into players’ sleeping time and no doubt threw a wrench in any plans for the team’s normal day-before routine.
It probably didn’t help matters that a big storm system rolled through Colorado just as the team was leaving too, leaving several inches of snow in Fort Collins and the surrounding area.
Thankfully for the Rams and Lobos, kickoff will see clear skies and temperatures floating around 60 degrees for their clash tonight.
What’s old is new again for a few college football programs this weekend as several are debuting some new threads for key conference matchups on Saturday.
While uniforms are swapped out by teams on a regular basis, Week 7 seems like it is seeing an uptick in new looks around the country as homecoming season begins in earnest. Here’s a quick spin from coast-to-coast catching you up with a few threats you might want to keep an eye out for when surfing channels.
Let’s start in the Pacific Northwest, where Oregon State is hoping to pull off a massive upset against No. 15 Utah in Corvallis by breaking out the ‘Retro Benny’ logo on their helmets that was the primary logo for the Beavers for a number of years. While their current logo is sharp and modern, this is the look most fans know and love in orange and black.
Down South, Big 12 contender Baylor is also going retro with their ‘Sailor Bear’ uniforms for a clash with in-state rival Texas Tech. The Bears wore a similar look last year with white helmets in a win against Oklahoma State.
It’s homecoming at Missouri this weekend as the Tigers hope to get a win over Ole Miss on Saturday and the school is using the occasion to sprinkle in a little extra gold on the uniforms by debuting a new ‘Block M’ helmet.
West Virginia is also getting in on the action with a nod to their state’s coal mining history in going all-gray for the first time since 2012 for their game against Iowa State.
Not to be outdone, Coastal Carolina is rolling out the blackout look (with slick teal accents) for their #FunBelt conference game against Georgia State.
Did we miss a new uniform combination that’s out of the norm for your school? Feel free to tweet us @CFTalk and let us know.
Les Miles is returning to the state of Louisiana.
Ok, well, Miles’ successor is probably headed to the Bayou State but it’s nice to think about the possibilities of the Mad Hatter returning to the region where he reached the pinnacle of college football success.
Sadly Miles’ Kansas program won’t be playing at his old haunt of LSU, but reportedly will head to Ruston instead to take on Louisiana Tech. Per FBSchedules, a contract between the two schools says that a home-and-home between the Jayhawks and Bulldogs will kickoff on Sept. 18, 2027 in Lawrence and have a return date set for Sept. 16, 2028 at Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium.
That 2028 game will be the first time the two programs have played in Ruston though the pair have met four times before, with Charlie Weis leading KU to a rousing 13-10 victory over the Bulldogs in their most recent meeting in 2013.
Both schools still have work to do in terms of filling out the rest of their non-conference schedules as the 2027/2028 dates are just the second game on the docket for Kansas (a Washington State series being the other) and the first for LaTech.
Not for nothing, but LSU also has openings in 2027/2028 if Kansas AD Jeff Long really wants to double down in the state as well….