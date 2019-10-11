WR Laviska Shenault returns to lineup for Colorado but Buffs trail No. 13 Oregon at half

A host of NFL scouts and general managers showed up at Autzen Stadium on Friday night and wouldn’t you know it, they were treated to a pair of potential first rounders racking up a few yards.

Colorado’s star receiver Laviska Shenault returned to the Buffs starting lineup but couldn’t quite help his team keep pace No. 13 Oregon and quarterback Justin Herbert as the Ducks took a comfortable 24-3 lead into the halftime break of some Pac-12 after dark action in Eugene.

The Ducks racked up well over 300 yards in the first two quarters, with most of that coming on the arm of their senior signal-caller. Herbert was dealing dimes all over the field and finished the half with 225 yards and a touchdown, numbers that would have been better if not for a few drops. His ability to stretch the field helped open things up on the ground as well, with C.J. Verdell (back in the lineup after an injury limited him last week against Cal) netting 77 yards on just eight carries plus a pair of his backups finding the end zone as well.

The news wasn’t all good for Oregon however, as the injury tent stayed busy throughout the game. Safety Javon Holland was carted off after a hit from his own man while making a tackle while TE Jacob Breeland was ruled out for the rest of the game after taking a hit along the sidelines. Both members are key players on either side of the ball for the Ducks.

The Buffs, meanwhile, got their best player back into the starting lineup but it didn’t do much in terms of the scoreboard. Shenault did haul in three catches for a team-high 46 yards but QB Steven Montez barely had any time to throw and tossed a red zone interception off a deflection late in the half that would have closed the gap.

Instead the Ducks took the ball down the field and extended their lead. We’ve seen some wild things happen in Pac-12 country during these late Friday games but so far things are going as expected between the league’s lone Playoff contender and a rebuilding squad out of Boulder.