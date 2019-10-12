Alabama boy, 12, who died in shooting will be buried with jersey, football signed by Tua Tagovailoa

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If this doesn’t make the room dusty, it’s likely nothing will.

Last week, 12-year-old John Jones of Phenix City, Ala., was shot in the head and, two days later at an Atlanta hospital, died. To further add to that utter tragedy, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to Jones’ death, which was reportedly preceded by an argument over a bicycle.

According to Jones’ family, the young man was a devout fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. His favorite athlete was Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who heard about the situation and sent the young man’s grieving family a signed Alabama jersey and a signed football.

“REST EASY BUDDY!!” Tagovailoa inscribed on the jersey.

“Friends of the family say when John’s father received the jersey, it was ‘overwhelming,’ saying thank you three or four times,” WSFA-TV wrote.

Jones will be laid to rest later today; according to his family, Jones will be buried with the jersey and football.