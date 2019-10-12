Alabama boy, 12, who died in shooting will be buried with jersey, football signed by Tua Tagovailoa

If this doesn’t make the room dusty, it’s likely nothing will.
Last week, 12-year-old John Jones of Phenix City, Ala., was shot in the head and, two days later at an Atlanta hospital, died. To further add to that utter tragedy, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to Jones’ death, which was reportedly preceded by an argument over a bicycle.
According to Jones’ family, the young man was a devout fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. His favorite athlete was Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who heard about the situation and sent the young man’s grieving family a signed Alabama jersey and a signed football.
“REST EASY BUDDY!!” Tagovailoa inscribed on the jersey.
“Friends of the family say when John’s father received the jersey, it was ‘overwhelming,’ saying thank you three or four times,” WSFA-TV wrote.
Jones will be laid to rest later today; according to his family, Jones will be buried with the jersey and football.
As the legendary Ron Burgundy once astutely observed, boy, that escalated quickly.
As one of the most-played rivalries in college football, it’s safe to say that tensions sometimes run high whenever Oklahoma and Texas meet in the annual Red River Shootout — especially when the national stakes are high, as they are in this 115th meeting. The atmosphere was certainly a notch or two higher than normal Saturday afternoon as, prior to the noon kickoff, a couple of brouhahas broke out between players from both sides, including a sizable one at midfield.
The officiating crew upped the ante, though, as they called an unsportsmanlike foul on every player on both teams. In the pregame warmup.
That means that, if any player receives an unsportsmanlike foul during the game, he will, by rule, be automatically ejected from the contest.
Suffice to say, this is a significant development that will merit significant attention over the next couple of hours.
You can pretty much guarantee that, after officially transferring from Michigan to Illinois in June of this year, Brandon Peters had today circled on his calendar. Unfortunately for the quarterback, he’ll be on the sidelines watching his current team face-off with his former team.
Peters suffered an injury in last Saturday’s loss to Minnesota and had been listed as questionable in the days leading up to the Week 7 tilt with Michigan. About hour before the noon kickoff, it was confirmed that the quarterback has been ruled out and will not play against the Wolverines.
With Peters out, redshirt freshman Matt Robinson will get the start.
In five games this season, Peters had completed nearly 59 percent of his passes for 797 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. After replacing Peters against the Gophers, Robinson completed 15-of-29 passes for 125 yards in the loss.
Any uncertainty when it comes to JoVanni Stewart has been cleared up.
Late last week, it was confirmed that Stewart would bench himself for West Virginia’s Week 6 game against Texas as he contemplated a football future that included taking a redshirt for the 2019 season that would make him a healthy scratch for the remainder of the year. During his press conference Tuesday, first-year head coach Neal Brown confirmed that the starting safety “has made the decision to not be an active participant and, as a result, he is no longer a member of the team this fall.”
Based in part on that “this fall” proviso, there had been a sliver of hope that Stewart would, ultimately, remain with the Mountaineers; Friday, that door was all but shut as the defensive back’s name is officially listed in the NCAA transfer database. While there’s still technically a chance he could remain in Morgantown, the odds are heavily against it.
Because Stewart has played in just four games in 2019, he’ll be permitted to use his redshirt for this season. That would then leave the fourth-year senior defensive back with a year of eligibility he can use at another school in 2020.
Stewart started 11 of 12 games in 2018 before starting the first four games this season. Last season, the Texas native was second on the Mountaineers with 10½ tackles for loss and tied for fourth in tackles with 54.
Expected to be a significant piece of Oklahoma’s offense entering the 2019 season, Grant Calcaterra hasn’t yet lived up to those production expectations. Based on a couple of reports, the tight end won’t get the opportunity to reverse that season-long trend, either, as Calcaterra is expected to be sidelined for this afternoon’s 115th edition of the Red River Shootout rivalry with Texas.
It’s unclear why the junior will likely not take the field, and the football program has yet to confirm Calcaterra’s availability. Or unavailability as the case may be.
Last season, Calcaterra totaled 396 yards and six touchdowns on 26 receptions, with the catches being third on the Sooners and the yards and scores fourth. This season, he has just five catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns.