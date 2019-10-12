Brandon Peters won’t face former team as Illini QB ruled out for Michigan game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You can pretty much guarantee that, after officially transferring from Michigan to Illinois in June of this year, Brandon Peters had today circled on his calendar. Unfortunately for the quarterback, he’ll be on the sidelines watching his current team face-off with his former team.

Peters suffered an injury in last Saturday’s loss to Minnesota and had been listed as questionable in the days leading up to the Week 7 tilt with Michigan. About hour before the noon kickoff, it was confirmed that the quarterback has been ruled out and will not play against the Wolverines.

With Peters out, redshirt freshman Matt Robinson will get the start.

🔶 @LovieSmith has announced that @Matt_Robinson5 will start at QB today vs. Michigan. Brandon Peters is out (injury) . @i_williams11 is available. pic.twitter.com/5zEvUGaelp — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 12, 2019

In five games this season, Peters had completed nearly 59 percent of his passes for 797 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. After replacing Peters against the Gophers, Robinson completed 15-of-29 passes for 125 yards in the loss.