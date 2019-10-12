Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan running away with things at Illinois, up 28-7 at halftime

By Kevin McGuireOct 12, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
After a tough defensive slugfest with Iowa last week, Michigan is on the road taking care of some business in a much more comfortable style this afternoon at Illinois. The Wolverines lead Illinois 28-7 at halftime, and the running game has been a big reason why.

Not surprisingly, Michigan has managed to take advantage on the ground with their running game. The Wolverines have racked up 206 rushing yards against the nation’s 98th-ranked rushing defense in the first half. That includes a 29-yard touchdown run by Hassan Haskins on a 3rd-and-1 play on Michigan’s first offensive series.

Early in the second quarter, the Wolverines special teams unit blocked a rugby-style punt and took over at the Illinois seven-yard line. A handoff to Zach Charbonnet on the first play of the drive was all that was needed for Michigan to build a 21-0 lead.

Shea Patterson has completed 7 of 12 pass attempts for 150 yards and two touchdowns, which has been a nice complement to what the Wolverines have done on the ground. Illinois did manage to get in the end zone before halftime. Isaiah Williams completed a 23-yard pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe in the final minute of the half.

Barring a complete shocker after halftime, Michigan looks poised to go to 5-1 on the season as they head to Penn State next weekend.

Turnovers by No. 23 Memphis fuel Temples upset bid in Philly; Owls up 23-14

By Kevin McGuireOct 12, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT
Three turnovers in the first quarter by No. 23 Memphis was not a part of the gameplan this afternoon in Philadelphia, but Temple has gladly taken advantage of the free possessions. The Owls own a 23-14 lead on the Tigers in a crossover division matchup in the American Athletic Conference. Temple has scored nine points off three Memphis turnovers.

Temple’s defense came out of the gates ready to set the tone by forcing an early punt on the opening drive of the game by Memphis. Jager Gardner gave Temple an early 7-0 lead with a short touchdown run on Temple’s first offensive series of the game. Three plays into the ensuing Memphis drive, Brady White was picked off by Harrison Hand around midfield. Temple was held to a field goal for a 10-0 lea. Temple was once again held to a field goal less than two minutes later when a Memphis fumble by White led to another three points off turnovers for the home team. the theme continued one more time with a third turnover in as many drives by Memphis led to yet another field goal by the Owls to go up 16-0.

Memphis reversed the trend in their favor when Damonte Coxie scored ona  14-yard pass from White to get the Tiger son the scoreboard. Memphis took over at their 33-yard line after Temple lost the football on a third down play. But Temple responded before halftime with a 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Isaiah Wright hurdling his way into the end zone.

But Memphis cut into the deficit on the ensuing drive in quick fashion. Kenneth Gainwell scored a 25-yard touchdown at the end of a 7-play drive that took just 1:13.

Points off turnovers are always important, especially for a team looking to score an upset, but Temple being held to three field goals off three Memphis turnovers may be a win for the Tigers. The 16-0 score is still a two-score game, but Temple’s defense has been playing quite well this season. Memphis still has an uphill battle on their hands in the second half as they look to remain undefeated.

No. 6 Oklahoma leading a low-scoring Red River game

By Zach BarnettOct 12, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
No. 6 Oklahoma holds a 10-3 lead over No. 11 Texas at the half in Dallas. OU has out-gained UT 260-83 and out-rushed team 165-12, but two red zone turnovers have kept the Longhorns in the game.

Oklahoma accepted the ball to open the game and rolled down the field, moving 66 yards in 10 plays and scoring on a fourth-and-goal toss from Jalen Hurts to CeeDee Lamb from the 1.

The Sooners then forced a three-and-out on Texas’ first possession and appeared primed to push their early lead to 14-0 when Hurts turned a 3rd-and-5 keeper into a 27-yard run to the Texas 7, but review ruled Anthony Cook jarred the ball loose and D'Shawn Jamison hopped on the fumble for the Longhorns.

Texas moved the ball out of the shadow of its own goal post and pushed into OU territory, but Kenneth Murray forced UT off the field with the Sooners’ second third-down sack of Sam Ehlinger in as many possessions.

Starting at their own 5, Oklahoma rolled down the field, gashing the Texas defense with Hurts scrambles up the middle, but on 3rd-and-8 from the OU 11, Hurts committed his second red zone turnover of the first half — an ill-advised intercepted to Texas safety Brandon Jones. Once again, though, the Oklahoma defense held, surrendering one third-and-long completion but not a second, as Kenneth Murray swallowed an Ehlinger scramble on 3rd-and-11.

Texas finally forced an OU punt — giving OU three straight scoreless possessions for the first time all season — but Texas punted it right back as the Sooners sacked Ehlinger again on third and long.

Oklahoma reached the Texas red zone for the fourth time of the half, but was again turned away from the end zone as Hurts rushed for just two yards on 3rd-and-goal from the 4, forcing a 19-yard Gabe Brkic field goal with 1:49 left in the first half.

Texas answered with a 49-yard Cameron Dicker field goal to close the half.

Hurts has completed 9-of-15 passes for 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing 12 times for 107 yards. Ehlinger, meanwhile, is 9-of-11 for 71 yards while rushing for minus-7 yards when accounting for sack yardage.

The halftime leader has won 10 straight games in this series, though Texas will receive with a chance to tie the game to open the second half.

Every Oklahoma, Texas player assessed unsportsmanlike fouls IN PREGAME

By John TaylorOct 12, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
As the legendary Ron Burgundy once astutely observed, boy, that escalated quickly.

As one of the most-played rivalries in college football, it’s safe to say that tensions sometimes run high whenever Oklahoma and Texas meet in the annual Red River Shootout — especially when the national stakes are high, as they are in this 115th meeting.  The atmosphere was certainly a notch or two higher than normal Saturday afternoon as, prior to the noon kickoff, a couple of brouhahas broke out between players from both sides, including a sizable one at midfield.

The officiating crew upped the ante, though, as they called an unsportsmanlike foul on every player on both teams.  In the pregame warmup.

That means that, if any player receives an unsportsmanlike foul during the game, he will, by rule, be automatically ejected from the contest.

Suffice to say, this is a significant development that will merit significant attention over the next couple of hours.

Brandon Peters won’t face former team as Illini QB ruled out for Michigan game

By John TaylorOct 12, 2019, 11:48 AM EDT
You can pretty much guarantee that, after officially transferring from Michigan to Illinois in June of this year, Brandon Peters had today circled on his calendar.  Unfortunately for the quarterback, he’ll be on the sidelines watching his current team face-off with his former team.

Peters suffered an injury in last Saturday’s loss to Minnesota and had been listed as questionable in the days leading up to the Week 7 tilt with Michigan.  About hour before the noon kickoff, it was confirmed that the quarterback has been ruled out and will not play against the Wolverines.

With Peters out, redshirt freshman Matt Robinson will get the start.

In five games this season, Peters had completed nearly 59 percent of his passes for 797 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.  After replacing Peters against the Gophers, Robinson completed 15-of-29 passes for 125 yards in the loss.