Michigan running away with things at Illinois, up 28-7 at halftime

After a tough defensive slugfest with Iowa last week, Michigan is on the road taking care of some business in a much more comfortable style this afternoon at Illinois. The Wolverines lead Illinois 28-7 at halftime, and the running game has been a big reason why.

Not surprisingly, Michigan has managed to take advantage on the ground with their running game. The Wolverines have racked up 206 rushing yards against the nation’s 98th-ranked rushing defense in the first half. That includes a 29-yard touchdown run by Hassan Haskins on a 3rd-and-1 play on Michigan’s first offensive series.

Early in the second quarter, the Wolverines special teams unit blocked a rugby-style punt and took over at the Illinois seven-yard line. A handoff to Zach Charbonnet on the first play of the drive was all that was needed for Michigan to build a 21-0 lead.

Shea Patterson has completed 7 of 12 pass attempts for 150 yards and two touchdowns, which has been a nice complement to what the Wolverines have done on the ground. Illinois did manage to get in the end zone before halftime. Isaiah Williams completed a 23-yard pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe in the final minute of the half.

Barring a complete shocker after halftime, Michigan looks poised to go to 5-1 on the season as they head to Penn State next weekend.

