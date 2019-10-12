Getty Images

Minnesota blasts Nebraska, moves to 6-0 for first time since 2003

Oct 12, 2019
At the halfway point of its season, Minneapolis’ FBS team is partying like its somewhere in the vicinity of 1999.

Playing host to Nebraska in weather conditions that were more like late November than early October, Minnesota staked its claim to a 14-0 halftime lead.  With the outcome of the game still somewhat up in the air heading into the third quarter, the Golden Gophers dropped 21 points on the Cornhuskers in the period to put an exclamation point on what was a resounding and emphatic 34-7 win

The Gophers outgained a Cornhuskers offense, without its starting quarterback in Adrian Martinez because of injury, 450-299.  Minnesota’s defense allowed just 3.5 yards per carry and less than five yards per pass attempt.

With the win, Minnesota has started a season 6-0 for the first time since 2003, Glenn Mason‘s seventh of 10 seasons with the program.  Barring something unexpected, the Gophers will be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since November of 2014 when the new poll comes out Sunday afternoon.  This undefeated run could also continue for at least another couple of weeks as Minnesota travels to Rutgers in Week 8 before playing host to Maryland in Week 9.

As it stands now, the Big Ten has an FBS-high four undefeated teams — Minnesota, Ohio State (off this weekend), Penn State (winners over Iowa in Week 7) and Wisconsin (batterers of Michigan State in Week 7).

As that relates to Minnesota, and after these next couple of cupcakes, its schedule gets real as they will face Penn State Nov. 9 and Iowa Nov. 16 in back-to-back weekends.  And then Wisconsin to close out the regular season.

Wake Forest becomes fourth unbeaten to lose in Week 7

Oct 13, 2019
And then there was an even dozen (pending Boise State finishing off Hawaii, of course).

As we made our way into the seventh week of the 2019 college football season, there were 16 teams that had yet to lose a game.  In the early-afternoon slot, a pair of teams suffered their first defeat of the season — No. 3 Georgia, No. 23 Memphis, with both of those losses coming to unranked teams.  In the primetime slot, No. 7 Florida dropped its first game to No. 5 LSU.

Which brings us to Wake Forest.

Wake began the 2019 season 5-0, the first time they’d hit that mark since 2006.  With a date against Louisville on tap, they were looking to go 6-0 for the first time since 1944.

Alas, there would be no history as Wake fell to Louisville 62-59.  But what an epically non-historical game it was.

At the end of the third quarter, the Cardinals led 45-31.  While the offenses weren’t exactly invisible through the first three-quarters of the game, they would explode for 45 points in the fourth quarter of the contest.

The U of L struck first in that final stanza to push its lead to a game-high 21 points at 52-31 with 9:14 remaining.  Wake would get as close as three points twice the rest of the way, the last coming with just over a minute left in the game.  Unlike earlier in the quarter, an onside quick was unsuccessful, sealing the win for the 4-2 Cardinals.

So, with Wake out, below are the unbeaten dozen halfway through the 2019 regular season:

  • Alabama
  • Appalachian State
  • Baylor
  • Boise State
  • Clemson
  • LSU
  • Minnesota
  • Oklahoma
  • Ohio State
  • Penn State
  • SMU
  • Wisconsin

Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier injured but No. 14 Broncos still rolling over Hawaii at halftime

Oct 13, 2019
No. 14 Boise State took a commanding 31-14 lead over Hawaii into halftime of their Mountain West clash on the blue turf but it might have been a costly first half for the Broncos long term.

That’s the result of a second quarter scramble from freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who took a hard hit to his hip and had to be helped off the field. The youngster (58 yards and a touchdown passing, 28 rushing prior to the injury) spent the rest of half in the team’s injury tent and does not appear as though he’ll be returning to action in this game after barely being able to walk

Luckily BSU didn’t skip much of a beat without him against a lackluster Rainbow Warriors defense. Backup signal-caller Chase Cord wound up throwing for 69 yards and a touchdown of his own as the team capitalized on three turnovers on a short field that they turned into 21 points. Tailback Robert Mahone chipped in with 40 yards and a score as well.

Hawaii fans were none too happy about some of those turnovers given how at least one of them came on a questionable call but things are trending toward another tough showing in this rare trip to Boise (0-6 all-time on the blue turf). QB Cole McDonald was directly responsible for one of the giveaways on a fumble but did throw for 157 yards and two TD’s as the Run ‘n Shoot was somewhat hit or miss in the first half.

While this was shaping up to be a huge conference matchup between two teams with a combined 9-1 record and several Power Five victories between them, the reality has been anything but in a one-sided affair up in Idaho. The Broncos are understandably happy about the scoreboard right now but most of the fans at Albertsons Stadium are no doubt wondering about their starting quarterback’s health going forward.

No. 5 LSU’s offense too much for No. 7 Florida

Oct 12, 2019
No. 7 Florida’s defense figured to present perhaps the biggest challenge Joe Burrow and company would face all season long, fresh off their impressive 24-13 win over previously unbeaten Auburn last week in the Swamp. And if that’s indeed the case, look out.

Burrow completed 21-of-24 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns, LSU ran for 216 yards on 22 carries and the fifth-ranked Tigers rolled through the vaunted Gators defense like they have everyone else this season, scoring a 42-28 win on Saturday night. For those doing the math: that’s 509 yards of total offense — on 48 snaps — against the No. 1 scoring defense in the SEC.

Through the first half, though, the story was Florida’s offense, not LSU’s.

As the Tigers (6-0, 2-0 SEC) rolled up more than 12 yards a snap through the first two quarters, Florida put up methodical drive after methodical drive. In fact, Florida answered all three of LSU’s touchdowns with long touchdown drives of their own: 12 plays, 75 yards; 13 plays, 75 yards; and 11 plays, 75 yards.

The second touchdown drive was the craziest of them all, as Emory Jones found running back Lamical Perine on a deflected fourth-and-goal pass.

The third touchdown drive was punctuated by a 6-yard Kyle Trask pass to Van Jefferson with four seconds left in the second quarter, evening the game at 21-21. While LSU gained 12 yards per play to Florida’s 5.72, the Gators remained in the game because they snapped the ball 43 times to LSU’s 22.

The Gators (6-1, 3-1 SEC) accepted the ball to open the second half and again marched down the field, going 76 yards in eight plays this time and taking their first lead on a 2-yard toss from Trask to Jefferson.

This time, though, LSU answered, going 75 yards in eight plays and knotting the score at 28-28 on Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s second touchdown run of the night. He rushed for 134 yards and two scores on 13 carries.

After the Tigers’ defense forced a three-and-out — their first since Florida’s opening possession — LSU re-gained the lead on a 33-yard scoring dash by Tyrion Davis-Price.

Trailing 35-28, Florida appeared primed to notch its fourth game-tying touchdown drive of the night, moving from its own 8-yard line to the LSU 16 when, on a 3rd-and-1, Trask threw into the end zone and was intercepted by Derek Stingley, Jr. LSU’s defense finally held serve, and the offense took advantage, breaking open the game with a devastating 4-play, 80-yard drive that cashed in on a 54-yard toss from Burrow to J’Marr Chase, putting LSU up two touchdowns with 5:43 left in the game.

Florida — again — went 75 yards in an attempt to get back in the game, but LSU again turned the Gators away scoreless, as K’Lavon Chaisson slammed Trask to the turf on a fourth-and-goal option keeper from the LSU 2 with 49 seconds left to shut the door on a last-gasp comeback attempt.

Trask finished the game 23-of-39 for 310 yards with three touchdowns and an interception

No. 10 Penn State swarms No. 17 Iowa, 17-12, to remain undefeated

Oct 12, 2019
3 Comments

A night game in Kinnick stadium is not supposed to be easy for visitors, but No. 10 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) won their second consecutive night game in Iowa City in three years Saturday night. In a defensive battle, Sean Clifford and a strong display by the Penn State defense held off No. 17 Iowa (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) to remain undefeated. The game was put out of reach with a 17-6 score when Noah Cain took a pitch to the left side of the field for a touchdown. Penn State went on to win 17-12.

This was a tough defensive battle form the start. Clifford had a rough start to the game before he settled in during the second quarter. A.J. Epenesa of Iowa was in his face for much of the night, but the Nittany Lions protected the ball well and went 60 minutes without a turnover. Iowa, on the other hand, could not do the same in a game where possessions came at a premium.

Penn State appeared to take advantage of the first turnover of the game when Clifford connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a touchdown over the middle of the Hawkeyes defense late in the third quarter. But a video replay review ultimately overturned the call on the field and marked the ball shy of the end zone. Penn State would still manage to tack on a field goal, but the decision by the replay officials seemed to puzzle many watching the game.

According to David Jones of The Patriot News, the official word in the press box regarding the video replay ruling was it was a judgment call.

Penn State later picked off Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, which setup Cain to give Penn State some much-needed breathing room in the fourth quarter. After not throwing an interception in Iowa’s first four games of the season, Stanley has now thrown four in the last two games as Iowa’s offense continues to struggle against good defenses. They’ll have some time to figure that out before a road trip to Wisconsin in what should be a big game in the Big Ten West, although Iowa is already two games behind the Badgers in the loss column.

Stanley did give Iowa some late life though when he fumbled a snap and recovered for a first down and then tossed a deep ball to Brandon Smith for a remarkable touchdown catch (which was upheld by video review).

Penn State was able to run the clock out after recovering Iowa’s onside kick attempt. Cain picked up some big yardage in crucial situations to help milk the clock as he climbed over 100 rushing yards against a stingy Iowa defense. And in doing so, Penn State secured the first road win against a ranked opponent in the career of James Franklin. Franklin was 0-11 on the road against ranked teams in his career dating back to his time at Vanderbilt, and Penn State was 0-6 in those situations under their head coach.

Penn State will return home for what could be another tough defensive battle. The Nittany Lions host Michigan next weekend in a primetime showdown in front of a whiteout crowd. the game will carry a lot of weight in the Big Ten East as Michigan has already suffered one conference loss and Ohio State is leading the pace in the Big Ten. Iowa will stay home next week for their own division matchup with Purdue.