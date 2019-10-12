Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

No. 16 Michigan avoids complete meltdown at Illinois to get to 5-1

By Kevin McGuireOct 12, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Talk about a game of two halves. For the first 30 minutes of Saturday’s Big Ten contest, No. 16 Michigan (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) jumped out to a 28-0 lead on Illinois (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) before giving up a late score before halftime. It seemed harmless at first, but the Illini went on to score 18 more points on Michigan to push the Wolverines on the brink of a catastrophic loss. Fortunately for Michigan, the Wolverines responded and put the game away in the fourth quarter for a 42-25 road victory.

If there was a reason for concern for Jim Harbaugh and his program, it may have been the stale third-quarter performance. Michigan picked up just 11 yards in the third quarter and was out-gained 114-11. Illinois also chipped away at what was once a 28-0 lead by closing the gap to 28-17 heading to the fourth quarter. All of this, mind you, with Illinois playing with a backup quarterback in Matt Robinson. Former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters was ruled out for the game by the Illini.

Shea Patterson and Donovan Peoples-Jones connected for a short touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter to create some breathing room after the Illini made it a three-point game. The defense of the Wolverines then forced a turnover on the first play of the ensuing possession by Illinois. Michigan later put the game away for good by forcing another fourth-quarter fumble by the Illini at the Illinois one-yard line. Patterson picked up the short touchdown on the next play to create the 42-25 advantage.

Patterson completed half of his 22 pass attempts for 194 yards and three touchdowns as part of a four total-touchdown afternoon. Zach Charbonnet led the Michigan running game with 116 of the team’s 251 rushing yards.

Michigan will be back on the road next week for a primetime showdown with No. 10 Penn State. The Nittany Lions are in action tonight at Iowa and hope to bring their undefeated record home with them for a revenge game against the Wolverines. the last three meetings in this series have been dominating victories by the home team. Things won’t get any easier for Illinois next week. The Illini host No. 8 Wisconsin next week. The Badgers have won nine straight in the series and 13 of the previous 14 meetings since 2003.

South Carolina stuns No. 3 Georgia in double-overtime, shakes up playoff picture

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 12, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
2 Comments

It took until the second weekend of October, but we finally have our first potentially playoff-shifting upset of the 2019 campaign.

No. 3 Georgia headed into its noon kickoff against 2-3 South Carolina in Athens as solid 21-point favorites.  In limping out of Sanford Stadium a little over three hours later, the Bulldogs had in tow their first loss of the season as the Gamecocks, thanks in very large part to a suffocating defense, stunned those both in the stands and watching at home with a 20-17 double-overtime win over UGA.  Jake Fromm entered Week 7 having not thrown an interception in five games and 111 attempts; in this game, he threw three, including one that was returned for a touchdown late in the first half that gave USC a 17-10 halftime lead and another backbreaker in the first overtime.

After what had been a scoreless second half, Fromm made up for his multiple turnover gaffes by throwing a six-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 remaining in the game that, after a couple of coaching boners — Will Muschamp attempting a 57-yard field goal and Kirby Smart eschewing one of similar length that would’ve been the last play of regulation — sent the game into overtime.

In the first overtime, Fromm threw the third of his three interceptions on the day — he entered Week 7 having not thrown an interception in five games and 111 attempts on the season — on the Bulldogs first possession if the initial extra period.  On the ensuing possession, Gamecocks kicker Parker White told Fromm to hold his beer, missing what would’ve been the game-winning kick from 33 yards out.

In the second overtime, White redeemed himself by connecting on a 24-yard field goal.  His counterpart, Rodrigo Blankenship, one of the best in the country, wasn’t as fortunate as the bespectacled one missed a 42-yard attempt to hand the Gamecocks their stunning upset win.

This marks South Carolina’s first win on the road versus a ranked team when they were unranked since Sept. 8, 2007, against… then-No. 11 Georgia.  That was a streak of 11 straight such losses snapped.

The good news for Georgia is that, while this loss will hurt in the here and now, it could turn out to not matter much in the grand scheme of things — with one huge proviso.  Thanks to an early-season win over a Notre Dame squad that’s still ranked ninth in the country as well as its schedule moving forward — No. 7 Florida, No. 1 Alabama, No. 24 Texas A&M, possible SEC championship game appearance — if UGA were to win out they would be a shoo-in for the playoffs.  The bad news?  This loss eliminates any leeway they have whatsoever as one more slip-up would leave them outside of the playoff window looking in.

CeeDee Lamb, No. 6 OU defense too much for No. 11 Texas

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 12, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT
1 Comment

CeeDee Lamb caught three touchdowns and Alex Grinch‘s defense sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times, overcoming two first half Jalen Hurts turnovers to lead No. 6 Oklahoma to a 34-27 win over No. 11 Texas in Dallas.

Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) accepted the ball to open the game and rolled down the field, moving 66 yards in 10 plays and scoring on a fourth-and-goal toss from Hurts to Lamb from the 1.

The Sooners then forced a three-and-out on Texas’ first possession and appeared primed to push their early lead to 14-0 when Hurts turned a 3rd-and-5 keeper into a 27-yard run to the Texas 7, but review ruled Anthony Cook jarred the ball loose and D'Shawn Jamison hopped on the fumble for the Longhorns.

Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) moved the ball out of the shadow of its own goal post and pushed into OU territory, but Kenneth Murray forced UT off the field with the Sooners’ second third-down sack of Ehlinger in as many possessions.

Starting at their own 5, Oklahoma rolled down the field, gashing the Texas defense with Hurts scrambles up the middle, but on 3rd-and-8 from the OU 11, Hurts committed his second red zone turnover of the first half — an ill-advised intercepted to Texas safety Brandon Jones. Once again, though, the Oklahoma defense held, surrendering one third-and-long completion but not a second, as Kenneth Murray swallowed an Ehlinger scramble on 3rd-and-11.

Texas finally forced an OU punt — giving OU three straight scoreless possessions for the first time all season — but Texas punted it right back as the Sooners sacked Ehlinger again on third and long.

Oklahoma reached the Texas red zone for the fourth time of the half, but was again turned away from the end zone as Hurts rushed for just two yards on 3rd-and-goal from the 4, forcing a 19-yard Gabe Brkic field goal with 1:49 left in the first half, and Texas finally got on the board when Cameron Dicker answered with his own 49-yarder to close the half.

On its second possession of the second half, Texas finally put a drive together, moving 93 yards in seven plays to level the game at 10-10 at the 8:48 mark of the third quarter. Ehlinger converted a 3rd-and-8 with a fling to Roschon Johnson for nine yards then, one play later, Johnson broke free for a 58-yard run to the OU 4. The true freshman converted quarterback finished the drive with a scoring rush one play after that.

On its heels for the first time all afternoon and having scored three points in its last five possessions, Oklahoma’s offense came alive for the first time since the opening drive. A 9-yard completion to Lamb turned into a 24-yard gain when Malcolm Roach was flagged and ejected for targeting and, after a run for no gain, Lamb hauled in a 51-yard flea-flicker for a touchdown, putting OU back up 17-10 just 63 seconds after Texas tied the game.

Looking to tie the game for a second time, Texas’ drive was an utter disaster. Devin Duvernay dropped a fair catch attempt, putting the ‘Horns at their own 5. Collin Johnson dropped a big gain on first down, and Brennan Eagles did the same on second down, leading to a Ryan Bujcevski punt that Lamb returned to Texas’ 38. Looking for a knockout blow, Oklahoma instead settled for a 34-yard Brkic field goal then, after another Texas punt, came up empty on a 4th-and-1 pass, giving Texas the ball in its best starting point of the game — its own 40. Thanks to a 23-yard Roschon Johnson run and two flags drawn by Collin Johnson, Texas pulled within 20-17 on a 2-yard Ehlinger keeper to close the third quarter.

With Texas back in striking distance, Oklahoma struck: six plays, 75 yards and a third Lamb touchdown, this one from 27 yards out as he broke several tackles after making the catch inside the 10. UT needed a score to stay in the game and the Longhorns got one in the form of a 32-yard Dicker field goal.

But Oklahoma, who scored from 75 yards out in three and six plays the two previous times Texas pulled close, needed only five snaps to score the capper — a 3-yard Hurts keeper with 4:19 to play.

Ehlinger pulled Texas back within a score with his second keeper of the day, a 4-yarder with 1:49 to play, but Texas could not recover the ensuing onside kick. The junior quarterback finished the day 26-of-38 for 210 yards with two rushing scores while enduring nine sacks.

In his first and only appearance inside the Cotton Bowl, Hurts hit 16-of-28 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns (all to Lamb) while carrying a game-high 16 times for 121 yards and a score. The Sooners out-rushed Texas 268-100.

Temple knocks off unbeaten No. 23 Memphis in AAC statement

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 12, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time this season, the Temple Owls (5-1, 2-0 AAC) have knocked off a ranked opponent at home. Their latest victim was a big one, with No. 23 Memphis (5-1, 1-1 AAC) dropping its first game of the season on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia. Temple’s defense forced four turnovers by the Tigers, and points off turnovers would prove to be instrumental in the 30-28 upset victory for the Owls.

Temple scored 16 points off four Memphis turnovers. But the biggest play of the game may have been a video replay review by the AAC officials. After Memphis tight end Joey Magnifico appeared to haul in a 4th and 9 pass for a first down late in the fourth quarter, an instant replay overturned the call on the field.

It turned out to be the in-stadium video feed at Lincoln Financial Field that was used by the instant replay booth to overturn the call. It was ruled Magnifico did not have control of the ball as he went to the ground.

Memphis got the ball back for one last gasp, but time ran out on the Tigers and their undefeated start to the season. This despite a 373-yard day through the air by Brady White, who also lost a couple of fumbles. Temple’s Anthony Russo had a solid effort as well with 224 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Owls racked up 193 rushing yards on the Tigers. Memphis did manage to get 502 yards on Temple’s defense, but the turnovers and the points off turnovers ended up being too costly for Memphis in this one.

Next up for Temple is a tough road trip against one of the biggest surprises in the AAC this season. Temple heads to Dallas to face No. 21 SMU next week. Could this possibly be a preview of the AAC Championship Game nobody predicted? Well, we’ll see, but it is not too far-fetched an idea to think it could be a matchup of top 25 teams if the voters reward Temple for their win over the Tigers, the second against a ranked opponent this season for the Owls. Maryland was the other ranked win for the Owls, but Temple would like to kindly request you pay no attention to what Maryland has done since their victory over the Terrapins.

Memphis will be pulling for Temple to hand SMU a loss next week. In the meantime, Memphis will look to rebound at home against Tulane, a program that entered this week 4-1 overall and hosting UConn today.

Tennessee avoids worst start since 1988, becomes last Power Five school to score win over FBS foe

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 12, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In one fell swoop, Tennessee avoided some historical ignominy while simultaneously getting off the FBS schneid.

With Brian Maurer making his second career start under center –and the man he replaced, Jarrett Guarantano, finishing it — Tennessee, clad in their creamsicle uniforms, jumped out to a 10-3 halftime lead before hanging on in the second half to claim a 20-10 win over Mississippi State in Neyland Stadium. A field goal midway through the third quarter stretched that halftime lead to 10, although a Garrett Shrader 17-yard touchdown pass to Deddrick Thomas midway through the fourth sliced the deficit to three at 13-10, the closest the Bulldogs had been since early in the second.

With 2:35 remaining in the game, however, Guarantano tossed a 39-yard touchdown pass that essentially sealed the win for the Vols.

While Maurer started the game, he went down in the first half with an undisclosed injury and was replaced by Guarantano, who had started the previous 18 games in a row before he was benched prior to UT’s last game.  In relief, the junior completed six of his seven attempts for 106 yards and the touchdown.  Maurer also completed six-of-seven pass attempts, although two of those were caught by Bulldog defenders.

MSU wasn’t immune to the pick either as two of their quarterbacks — Tommy Stevens (two) and Shrader (one) — combined to throw three.

With the win, the Volunteers improved to 2-4 in their second season under Jeremy Pruitt; the win helped UT avoid going 1-5 to start a campaign for the first time in the football program’s history.  As had been the case since Week 3, the worst-ever start for the Vols remains safe for another season as the 1988 squad under Johnny Majors lost their first six games that year (before winning their last five). The 1909 Vols also went 0-5-1 the first six games, but I’m certain you already knew that.

Speaking of Week 3, UT beat FCS Chattanooga that Saturday for what was, up until today, its lone win on the season.  Up until Week 7, the Vols had been the only Power Five team that hadn’t scored a win over another FBS school — and, yes, that includes the likes of Rutgers and UConn and UCLA and Vanderbilt.