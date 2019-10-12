No. 2 Clemson having its way with Florida State through one half

It took until the second weekend of October, but we finally have our first potentially playoff-shifting upset of the 2019 campaign.

No. 3 Georgia headed into its noon kickoff against 2-3 South Carolina in Athens as solid 21-point favorites. In limping out of Sanford Stadium a little over three hours later, the Bulldogs had in tow their first loss of the season as the Gamecocks, thanks in very large part to a suffocating defense, stunned those both in the stands and watching at home with a 20-17 double-overtime win over UGA. Jake Fromm entered Week 7 having not thrown an interception in five games and 111 attempts; in this game, he threw three, including one that was returned for a touchdown late in the first half that gave USC a 17-10 halftime lead and another backbreaker in the first overtime.

After what had been a scoreless second half, Fromm made up for his multiple turnover gaffes by throwing a six-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 remaining in the game that, after a couple of coaching boners — Will Muschamp attempting a 57-yard field goal and Kirby Smart eschewing one of similar length that would’ve been the last play of regulation — sent the game into overtime.

In the first overtime, Fromm threw the third of his three interceptions on the day — he entered Week 7 having not thrown an interception in five games and 111 attempts on the season — on the Bulldogs first possession if the initial extra period. On the ensuing possession, Gamecocks kicker Parker White told Fromm to hold his beer, missing what would’ve been the game-winning kick from 33 yards out.

In the second overtime, White redeemed himself by connecting on a 24-yard field goal. His counterpart, Rodrigo Blankenship, one of the best in the country, wasn’t as fortunate as the bespectacled one missed a 42-yard attempt to hand the Gamecocks their stunning upset win.

We’d be remiss in noting that all three of Fromm’s interceptions were by Israel Mukuamu. Entering the game, the defensive back had just one career pick.

This marks South Carolina’s first win on the road versus a ranked team when they were unranked since Sept. 8, 2007, against… then-No. 11 Georgia. That was a streak of 11 straight such losses snapped.

The good news for Georgia is that, while this loss will hurt in the here and now, it could turn out to not matter much in the grand scheme of things — with one huge proviso. Thanks to an early-season win over a Notre Dame squad that’s still ranked ninth in the country as well as its schedule moving forward — No. 7 Florida, No. 1 Alabama, No. 24 Texas A&M, possible SEC championship game appearance — if UGA were to win out they would be a shoo-in for the playoffs. The bad news? This loss eliminates any leeway they have whatsoever as one more slip-up would leave them outside of the playoff window looking in.