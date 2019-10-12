No. 22 Baylor survives Texas Tech in double-overtime to remain unbeaten

Prior to unbeaten Baylor kicking off its Week 7 matchup with Texas Tech, a pair of previously-undefeated teams — No. 3 Georgia, No. 23 Memphis — suffered their first defeats of the 2019 season. At the end of the day, Baylor avoided being the third. Barely.

In a back-and-forth affair that featured six lead changes in regulation alone, the Bears managed to kick a field goal with no time left to send the game into overtime, then outlasted the Red Raiders in a pair of extra frames to claim a 33-30 win. With the win, Baylor improves to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play, keeping pace with Oklahoma as the only undefeated teams in the conference.

In the second overtime, Tech hit a 33-yard field goal to take a 30-27 lead. On BU’s ensuing possession, JaMycal Hasty scored from five yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Charlie Brewer passed for a season-high 352 yards in the win, his third 300-yard game of the year. The junior, though, went touchdown-less through the air for the first time in 2019 while also tossing three interceptions after throwing none the first five games of the season. On the flip side, Brewer ran for three touchdowns.

Baylor is now 6-0 for the first time since 2016. That season, Jim Grobe‘s squad went on to lose their next six games before closing out the year with a Cactus Bowl win over Boise State.

This season, though, Baylor could be favored in their next three games, a road trip to Oklahoma State sandwiched between home dates against Texas Tech and West Virginia. They then get No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 (for now) Texas at home before closing out the season on the road at Kansas.