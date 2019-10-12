Getty Images

No. 8 Wisconsin breezes to big halftime lead over Michigan State

By Bryan FischerOct 12, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time all season, Jonathan Taylor and No. 8 Wisconsin failed to score on their opening drive. That good start for Michigan State didn’t last long however, as the Spartans were overwhelmed the rest of the way by the Big Ten West favorites to trail 17-0 at halftime in Madison.

Taylor, who wound on scoring on the Badgers’ second drive of the game, finished the first half with 57 yards on 16 carries against one of best rushing defenses in the country the past few seasons. While the Heisman candidate was stellar as usual, it was quarterback Jack Coan who was really impressive in putting together perhaps his best outing of his career so far. The signal-caller had just two incompletions all afternoon and threw for 126 yards and a touchdown that was helped by a circus catch in the end zone by Quintez Cephus.

Wisconsin’s defense wasn’t too shabby either in pitching a shutout, helping the team outscore their opponents by a ridiculous 152-3 margin this season. Michigan State didn’t even get first down until second quarter and had just 38 yards at the break. QB Brian Lewerke was just 4-of-11 for 27 yards and did well to avoid getting sacked despite several opportunities to be taken down. Running the ball was pretty much out of the question for Sparty too, as the team averaged just 1.6 yards a carry.

So it’s safe to say this is a one-sided game, which for the Badgers, is pretty much par for the course this season no matter the opponent.

Three touchdowns from Tua Tagovailoa have Alabama leading Texas A&M 24-13

Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 12, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There was no doubt Texas A&M was fired up for their home game against top-ranked Alabama, but an early touchdown by the Aggies was not nearly enough to knock Alabama off its game. Alabama leads the Aggies 24-13 at halftime in Kyle Field.

Kellen Mond punched the ball in from the one-yard line at the end of a 15-play drive to start the game, giving Texas A&M and their fans an early adrenaline run, but it was short-lived. Alabama then did what they do best and that meant making key plays with their superior talent advantage. Alabama was thriving on third-down plays in the first half too.

Alabama’s first three touchdowns of the game all came on third-and-long situations. Jaylen Waddle scored on a 31-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa on 3rd & 7 to the tie game at 7-7. Devonta Smith scored on a  47-yard pass on 3rd & 10 on Alabama’s next drive. Najee Harris did the honors on a 16-yard pass from Tagovailoa on a 3rd & 7 on Alabama’s third possession, putting Alabama up 24-10.

Tagovailoa did make a mistake late in the half with an interception in the endzone (by Demani Richardson). It was the first interception thrown this season by Tagovailoa (after 26 touchdown passes had been thrown).

Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle headed to the locker room shortly before halftime. There was no update on his status.

No. 2 Clemson having its way with Florida State through one half

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 12, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No. 2 Clemson leads Florida State 28-0 at the half, and the game is every bit as lopsided as the score indicates.

The Tigers have out-gained the ‘Noles 358-34 and lead in first downs, 19-2.

Trevor Lawrence has accounted for all four touchdowns, opening the scoring with a 3-yard toss to Travis Etienne, then rushing in from eight yards out to give Clemson a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

In the second frame, Lawrence hit Justyn Ross twice, from 10 and eight yards. He finished the half 17-of-25 for 170 yards with three touchdowns and an interception while rushing six times for 40 yards and a score. Etienne carried 13 times for 89 yards.

If there is one coaching point for Clemson, it’s that the Tigers did blow a fourth-and-goal run and a short field goal just before the end of the half.

Florida State has played both quarterbacks, and both of them have been intercepted. James Blackman was 4-of-11 for 33 yards and an interception, and Alex Hornibrook was 4-of-5 for 12 yards and a pick. But wait, there’s more: Florida State also ran the ball eight times for minus-2 yards.

 

South Carolina stuns No. 3 Georgia in double-overtime, shakes up playoff picture

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 12, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
7 Comments

It took until the second weekend of October, but we finally have our first potentially playoff-shifting upset of the 2019 campaign.

No. 3 Georgia headed into its noon kickoff against 2-3 South Carolina in Athens as solid 21-point favorites.  In limping out of Sanford Stadium a little over three hours later, the Bulldogs had in tow their first loss of the season as the Gamecocks, thanks in very large part to a suffocating defense, stunned those both in the stands and watching at home with a 20-17 double-overtime win over UGA.  Jake Fromm entered Week 7 having not thrown an interception in five games and 111 attempts; in this game, he threw three, including one that was returned for a touchdown late in the first half that gave USC a 17-10 halftime lead and another backbreaker in the first overtime.

After what had been a scoreless second half, Fromm made up for his multiple turnover gaffes by throwing a six-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 remaining in the game that, after a couple of coaching boners — Will Muschamp attempting a 57-yard field goal and Kirby Smart eschewing one of similar length that would’ve been the last play of regulation — sent the game into overtime.

In the first overtime, Fromm threw the third of his three interceptions on the day — he entered Week 7 having not thrown an interception in five games and 111 attempts on the season — on the Bulldogs first possession if the initial extra period.  On the ensuing possession, Gamecocks kicker Parker White told Fromm to hold his beer, missing what would’ve been the game-winning kick from 33 yards out.

In the second overtime, White redeemed himself by connecting on a 24-yard field goal.  His counterpart, Rodrigo Blankenship, one of the best in the country, wasn’t as fortunate as the bespectacled one missed a 42-yard attempt to hand the Gamecocks their stunning upset win.

We’d be remiss in noting that all three of Fromm’s interceptions were by Israel Mukuamu.  Entering the game, the defensive back had just one career pick.

This marks South Carolina’s first win on the road versus a ranked team when they were unranked since Sept. 8, 2007, against… then-No. 11 Georgia.  That was a streak of 11 straight such losses snapped.

The good news for Georgia is that, while this loss will hurt in the here and now, it could turn out to not matter much in the grand scheme of things — with one huge proviso.  Thanks to an early-season win over a Notre Dame squad that’s still ranked ninth in the country as well as its schedule moving forward — No. 7 Florida, No. 1 Alabama, No. 24 Texas A&M, possible SEC championship game appearance — if UGA were to win out they would be a shoo-in for the playoffs.  The bad news?  This loss eliminates any leeway they have whatsoever as one more slip-up would leave them outside of the playoff window looking in.

No. 16 Michigan avoids complete meltdown at Illinois to get to 5-1

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 12, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Talk about a game of two halves. For the first 30 minutes of Saturday’s Big Ten contest, No. 16 Michigan (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) jumped out to a 28-0 lead on Illinois (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) before giving up a late score before halftime. It seemed harmless at first, but the Illini went on to score 18 more points on Michigan to push the Wolverines on the brink of a catastrophic loss. Fortunately for Michigan, the Wolverines responded and put the game away in the fourth quarter for a 42-25 road victory.

If there was a reason for concern for Jim Harbaugh and his program, it may have been the stale third-quarter performance. Michigan picked up just 11 yards in the third quarter and was out-gained 114-11. Illinois also chipped away at what was once a 28-0 lead by closing the gap to 28-17 heading to the fourth quarter. All of this, mind you, with Illinois playing with a backup quarterback in Matt Robinson. Former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters was ruled out for the game by the Illini.

Shea Patterson and Donovan Peoples-Jones connected for a short touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter to create some breathing room after the Illini made it a three-point game. The defense of the Wolverines then forced a turnover on the first play of the ensuing possession by Illinois. Michigan later put the game away for good by forcing another fourth-quarter fumble by the Illini at the Illinois one-yard line. Patterson picked up the short touchdown on the next play to create the 42-25 advantage.

Patterson completed half of his 22 pass attempts for 194 yards and three touchdowns as part of a four total-touchdown afternoon. Zach Charbonnet led the Michigan running game with 116 of the team’s 251 rushing yards.

Michigan will be back on the road next week for a primetime showdown with No. 10 Penn State. The Nittany Lions are in action tonight at Iowa and hope to bring their undefeated record home with them for a revenge game against the Wolverines. the last three meetings in this series have been dominating victories by the home team. Things won’t get any easier for Illinois next week. The Illini host No. 8 Wisconsin next week. The Badgers have won nine straight in the series and 13 of the previous 14 meetings since 2003.