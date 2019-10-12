No. 8 Wisconsin suffocates Michigan State to record fourth shutout of 2019

It’s one of the great college football traditions at Camp Randall for red-clad fans to ‘Jump Around’ in unison at the start of the fourth quarter.

While it’s not uncommon for the Wisconsin players to join in on the sidelines, they didn’t really need to wait around for the final frame to jump on their opponents, suffocating Michigan State 38-0 on Saturday afternoon in a game that wasn’t even as close as the scoreboard would indicate in Madison.

Tailback Jonathan Taylor nearly hit a historic career milestone, QB Jack Coan turned in the best performance of his career and the No. 8 Badgers’ defense turned in their fourth shutout of the season in the process, further cementing Paul Chryst’s squad as the Big Ten West favorites and possibly helping their case nationally to boot with the all-around effort.

Taylor, who failed to score on the team’s opening drive for the first in 2019, still found success against stout Spartans front seven in rushing for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Those marks on the ground allowed the Heisman candidate to come up just four shy of 5,000 career yards — an accomplishment he’s sure to hit next week against Illinois.

While the offense typically runs through Taylor, it was a game for Coan to really shine. He had just three incompletions in throwing for 180 yards and a touchdown, looking sharp and confident on every dropback and generally picking apart whatever look MSU threw at him. If he can continue to play like he has so far this year, the Badgers will be a tough out for everybody — including a top five Ohio State team that they will play later this month.

Oh, then there’s the UW defense, which pitched a shutout for a school-record fourth time and we’ve barely gotten into the thick of October. Zach Braun netted a second half pick-six as one of the highlights for the Badgers, their fourth defensive touchdown against just four allowed in 2019.

While that contributed to the awful outing for Michigan State, the offense once again remained stuck in neutral for Mark Dantonio, with the unit mustering just 149 yards total. Brian Lewerke tossed an interception and did well to take just two sacks before being replaced in the fourth quarter by Rocky Lombardi. The Spartans averaged just 1.4 yards per carry and committed five penalties for 40 yards to boot.

It was perhaps the most lifeless Big Ten performance in years for Dantonio’s team, not the kind of game you want to have to watch over and over during the upcoming off week.

Not that the Badgers will mind watching this one back as they continue to jump around with big wins in their pocket and look better each and every week having outscored their competition 259-29 this year.