Penn State and Iowa locked in Big Ten defensive battle, Nittany Lions up 7-6 at half

What was billed as a defensive battle has lived up to expectations. No. 10 Penn State holds a 7-3 lead on No. 17 Iowa at halftime in Kinnick Stadium in a game that just might be a race to 20 points. Or maybe 14. Or 10?
Iowa’s defense came out feisty and gave young starting Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford a rough welcome to a stripe-out atmosphere in Kinnick stadium. Clifford missed on his first five pass attempts before getting in a bit of a rhythm in the second quarter. Clifford completed four of six passes on a 15-play drive that covered 85 yards. The fourth and final pass was a pass to KJ Hamler, who zipped down the right sideline and leaped over a handful of players to cross the goal line. Video replay was used to uphold the call on the field since Hamler actually fell out of bounds. He had crossed the goal line before landing, which is why the call was upheld.
Iowa struck first in the first quarter by scoring the first points given up in the first quarter by Penn State this season. It looked as though Iowa might only get the lone field goal in the first half, but a huge third-down completion from Nate Stanley to Ihmir Smith-Marsette for 36 yards on 3rd-and-10 in the final minute of the half led to a second field goal despite having the ball at the Penn State four-yard line with time to spare.
It’s still a game up for grabs and the defenses are the story in Iowa City. But whoever scores the next touchdown might put this game out of reach.
There aren’t very many Power Five leagues that can claim a winning record against the SEC over the past several years. At least one Group of Five conference can puff out its chest and make that claim, though.
To get where this post is ultimately headed, though, we’re forced to deal with the following: 1-4 UNLV at 1-4 Vanderbilt. In a battle of non-conference lightweights whose head coaches are very much on the hot seat, the Rebels jumped out to a 24-10 halftime lead and never looked back, cruising to a 34-10 win over the Commodores.
In Nashville.
UNLV, whose only previous win this season came against FCS Southern Utah in the opener, scored on every drive of the first half with the exception of the last, a possession in which they essentially took a running knee after taking over the ball in their own territory with under two minutes left in the second quarter. In its scoreless second half, Vandy’s possessions went as follows: punt, interception, fumble, turnover on downs, turnover on downs, turnover on downs.
With that as a backdrop, the Mountain West Conference has officially finished the 2019 season with a 3-2 record against the not-so-mighty (for the most part) of the mighty SEC.
LSU’s offense has averaged more than 12 yards a snap, but Florida is hanging tough in Death Valley. At the half in Baton Rouge, the game is tied 21-21.
Joe Burrow has completed 10-of-11 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire has five carries for 121 yards and a touchdown
LSU opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to J’Marr Chase, but Florida answered with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 5-yard toss from Kyle Trask to Trevon Grimes.
Burrow then put LSU back ahead with a 7-yard strike to Justin Jefferson, but Florida again answered with a 13-play touchdown drive, punctuated by this ridiculous fourth-down grab by Lamical Perine.
LSU knifed down the field in four plays, nudging back ahead on a 39-yard Edwards-Helaire rush, but again Florida answered with a methodical touchdown drive. Trask’s 6-yard toss to Van Jefferson, the 11th play of the drive, tied the game with four seconds left in the first half.
While LSU picked up 266 yards on its 21 snaps, Florida gained 246 yards on 43 clock-eating plays.
Florida will receive to open the second half.
The greatest intersectional rivalry in college football got off to a slow start but both USC and No. 9 Notre Dame seemed to find their footing on both sides of the ball as things wore on before the Irish took a 17-3 lead into the break at halftime.
Leading the way was not surprisingly Ian Book and the ND passing attack, which saw the quarterback throw for 93 yards and a nifty touchdown strike to his new favorite target — tight end Cole Kemet.
That wouldn’t be the only big play for the home side under the watchful eyes of Touchdown Jesus though, as the team got the ball in the hands of perhaps their fastest player on an end around and let Braden Lenzy do the rest for a 51 yard rushing score to continue the onslaught in the second quarter.
Not to be outdone, Tony Jones Jr. rushed for 120 yards and Book added 18 more on the ground as ND averaged a robust 11.5 yards per carry in the first half.
While the defensive issues for the Trojans were quite apparent as the game went on, Clay Helton’s embattled squad was pretty solid on the offensive end despite the lack of points. They came close to the midfield logo on nearly every drive but sustaining such efforts proved to be tougher than it looked. Making his first start in nearly three weeks, Kedon Slovis didn’t completely rattled by the environment in throwing for 74 yards on 17 attempts, but did take three sacks. The hard-running of Indiana native Markese Stepp (39 yards) was also pretty notable but with the score where it is, it seems unlikely he’ll get a lot more carries down the stretch.
It goes without saying that Helton needs a win in this one badly to keep his job but Notre Dame is not cooperating in the matter so far.
Prior to unbeaten Baylor kicking off its Week 7 matchup with Texas Tech, a pair of previously-undefeated teams — No. 3 Georgia, No. 23 Memphis — suffered their first defeats of the 2019 season. At the end of the day, Baylor avoided being the third. Barely.
In a back-and-forth affair that featured six lead changes in regulation alone, the Bears managed to kick a field goal with no time left to send the game into overtime, then outlasted the Red Raiders in a pair of extra frames to claim a 33-30 win. With the win, Baylor improves to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play, keeping pace with Oklahoma as the only undefeated teams in the conference.
In the second overtime, Tech hit a 33-yard field goal to take a 30-27 lead. On BU’s ensuing possession, JaMycal Hasty scored from five yards for the game-winning touchdown.
Charlie Brewer passed for a season-high 352 yards in the win, his third 300-yard game of the year. The junior, though, went touchdown-less through the air for the first time in 2019 while also tossing three interceptions after throwing none the first five games of the season. On the flip side, Brewer ran for three touchdowns.
Baylor is now 6-0 for the first time since 2016. That season, Jim Grobe‘s squad went on to lose their next six games before closing out the year with a Cactus Bowl win over Boise State.
This season, though, Baylor could be favored in their next three games, a road trip to Oklahoma State sandwiched between home dates against Texas Tech and West Virginia. They then get No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 (for now) Texas at home before closing out the season on the road at Kansas.