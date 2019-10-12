Getty Images

USC fights, but No. 9 Notre Dame moves on to third rivalry win in a row

By Bryan FischerOct 12, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We don’t yet know when the Clay Helton era at USC will officially end but we might be able to point to a chilly South Bend Saturday night in mid-October providing the final nail in the coffin for the embattled head coach.

The Trojans did their best to fight on against No. 9 Notre Dame but it was not enough in the end as the Irish held off the visitors from Southern California for a 30-27 win in the greatest intersectional rivalry in college football.

Veteran quarterback Ian Book continued to look calm and collected under center, throwing for 165 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 49 yards with a score on the ground. He picked up several key third down conversions down the stretch in the 4th quarter and helped open things up with intermediate passes to key a rather impressive rushing attack.

Tony Jones Jr. paced that effort with 176 yards though it was speedy wideout Braden Lenzy who had the best play of the game, taking an end around 51 yards to pay dirt in the second quarter to help break things open a bit. Cole Kemet was the top target through the air to nobody’s surprise with six catches, 61 yards and a nifty score in the first half.

USC did what they could to keep things interesting throughout. Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, making his return to the starting lineup, didn’t seem phased by the big stage or cold conditions in throwing for 255 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He formed quite the combination with fellow frosh (and Indiana native) Markese Stepp, who showed the natives at Notre Dame Stadium what they missed out on with 82 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries. Amon-Ra St.Brown was dangerous out of the slot with 112 yards plus a score at his older brother’s former home field as well.

Still, it wasn’t meant to be for the Trojans as they lost three straight in the series to the Irish for the first time since 1999-2001. Brian Kelly ran his record to 7-3 in the game as well as Notre Dame hits the off week with plenty of momentum before heading to Ann Arbor for their toughest remaining game at Michigan.

Not all is lost in 2019 for USC despite the hot seat talk surrounding their head coach though. The Trojans remain in contention in the Pac-12 South and still have the carrot of potentially reaching the Rose Bowl down the road. They’ll face surprising division leader Arizona next and then travel to Colorado after that.

No. 5 LSU’s offense too much for No. 7 Florida

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 12, 2019, 11:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No. 7 Florida’s defense figured to present perhaps the biggest challenge Joe Burrow and company would face all season long, fresh off their impressive 24-13 win over previously unbeaten Auburn last week in the Swamp. And if that’s indeed the case, look out.

Burrow completed 21-of-24 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns, LSU ran for 216 yards on 22 carries and the fifth-ranked Tigers rolled through the vaunted Gators defense like they have everyone else this season, scoring a 42-28 win on Saturday night. For those doing the math: that’s 509 yards of total offense — on 48 snaps — against the No. 1 scoring defense in the SEC.

Through the first half, though, the story was Florida’s offense, not LSU’s.

As the Tigers (6-0, 2-0 SEC) rolled up more than 12 yards a snap through the first two quarters, Florida put up methodical drive after methodical drive. In fact, Florida answered all three of LSU’s touchdowns with long touchdown drives of their own: 12 plays, 75 yards; 13 plays, 75 yards; and 11 plays, 75 yards.

The second touchdown drive was the craziest of them all, as Emory Jones found running back Lamical Perine on a deflected fourth-and-goal pass.

The third touchdown drive was punctuated by a 6-yard Kyle Trask pass to Van Jefferson with four seconds left in the second quarter, evening the game at 21-21. While LSU gained 12 yards per play to Florida’s 5.72, the Gators remained in the game because they snapped the ball 43 times to LSU’s 22.

The Gators (6-1, 3-1 SEC) accepted the ball to open the second half and again marched down the field, going 76 yards in eight plays this time and taking their first lead on a 2-yard toss from Trask to Jefferson.

This time, though, LSU answered, going 75 yards in eight plays and knotting the score at 28-28 on Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s second touchdown run of the night. He rushed for 134 yards and two scores on 13 carries.

After the Tigers’ defense forced a three-and-out — their first since Florida’s opening possession — LSU re-gained the lead on a 33-yard scoring dash by Tyrion Davis-Price.

Trailing 35-28, Florida appeared primed to notch its fourth game-tying touchdown drive of the night, moving from its own 8-yard line to the LSU 16 when, on a 3rd-and-1, Trask threw into the end zone and was intercepted by Derek Stingley, Jr. LSU’s defense finally held serve, and the offense took advantage, breaking open the game with a devastating 4-play, 80-yard drive that cashed in on a 54-yard toss from Burrow to J’Marr Chase, putting LSU up two touchdowns with 5:43 left in the game.

Florida — again — went 75 yards in an attempt to get back in the game, but LSU again turned the Gators away scoreless, as K’Lavon Chaisson slammed Trask to the turf on a fourth-and-goal option keeper from the LSU 2 with 49 seconds left to shut the door on a last-gasp comeback attempt.

Trask finished the game 23-of-39 for 310 yards with three touchdowns and an interception

No. 10 Penn State swarms No. 17 Iowa, 17-12, to remain undefeated

Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 12, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT
2 Comments

A night game in Kinnick stadium is not supposed to be easy for visitors, but No. 10 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) won their second consecutive night game in Iowa City in three years Saturday night. In a defensive battle, Sean Clifford and a strong display by the Penn State defense held off No. 17 Iowa (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) to remain undefeated. The game was put out of reach with a 17-6 score when Noah Cain took a pitch to the left side of the field for a touchdown. Penn State went on to win 17-12.

This was a tough defensive battle form the start. Clifford had a rough start to the game before he settled in during the second quarter. A.J. Epenesa of Iowa was in his face for much of the night, but the Nittany Lions protected the ball well and went 60 minutes without a turnover. Iowa, on the other hand, could not do the same in a game where possessions came at a premium.

Penn State appeared to take advantage of the first turnover of the game when Clifford connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a touchdown over the middle of the Hawkeyes defense late in the third quarter. But a video replay review ultimately overturned the call on the field and marked the ball shy of the end zone. Penn State would still manage to tack on a field goal, but the decision by the replay officials seemed to puzzle many watching the game.

According to David Jones of The Patriot News, the official word in the press box regarding the video replay ruling was it was a judgment call.

Penn State later picked off Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, which setup Cain to give Penn State some much-needed breathing room in the fourth quarter. After not throwing an interception in Iowa’s first four games of the season, Stanley has now thrown four in the last two games as Iowa’s offense continues to struggle against good defenses. They’ll have some time to figure that out before a road trip to Wisconsin in what should be a big game in the Big Ten West, although Iowa is already two games behind the Badgers in the loss column.

Stanley did give Iowa some late life though when he fumbled a snap and recovered for a first down and then tossed a deep ball to Brandon Smith for a remarkable touchdown catch (which was upheld by video review).

Penn State was able to run the clock out after recovering Iowa’s onside kick attempt. Cain picked up some big yardage in crucial situations to help milk the clock as he climbed over 100 rushing yards against a stingy Iowa defense. And in doing so, Penn State secured the first road win against a ranked opponent in the career of James Franklin. Franklin was 0-11 on the road against ranked teams in his career dating back to his time at Vanderbilt, and Penn State was 0-6 in those situations under their head coach.

Penn State will return home for what could be another tough defensive battle. The Nittany Lions host Michigan next weekend in a primetime showdown in front of a whiteout crowd. the game will carry a lot of weight in the Big Ten East as Michigan has already suffered one conference loss and Ohio State is leading the pace in the Big Ten. Iowa will stay home next week for their own division matchup with Purdue.

Nick Saban laments Alabama didn’t finish Texas A&M win ‘with class’

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 12, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Process™ never sleeps, even after passing its first significant test of the 2019 campaign with flying colors.

The first five games of the season, Alabama didn’t face a ranked team, outscoring its overmatched opponents 259-74.  Their “closest” game was a 47-23 win over South Carolina in Columbia.  Week 7, however, brought a trip to College Station and No. 24 Texas A&M, which easily qualified as Bama’s toughest test of the year.

Of course, the pregame toughness was measured on paper as the top-ranked Crimson Tide had little problem dispatching the Aggies on the field in a 47-28 win that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score might indicate.  Late in the fourth quarter of the win, though, Devonta Smith, one of the top wide receivers in the country and a player who was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list earlier last week, was ejected after throwing a punch at A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal.

It appeared that both players threw “football punches,” although Smith was the only one ejected.

In the postgame wrapup, and referring to a Smith ejection that could keep the star receiver from playing the first half of next week’s game against Tennessee, head coach Nick Saban lamented the fact that the Tide failed to finish the game with class.

UNLV embarrasses Vandy, pushes Mountain West to 3-2 vs. SEC in 2019

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 12, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There aren’t very many Power Five leagues that can claim a winning record against the SEC over the past several years.  At least one Group of Five conference can puff out its chest and make that claim, though.

To get where this post is ultimately headed, though, we’re forced to deal with the following: 1-4 UNLV at 1-4 Vanderbilt.  In a battle of non-conference lightweights whose head coaches are very much on the hot seat, the Rebels jumped out to a 24-10 halftime lead and never looked back, cruising to a 34-10 win over the Commodores.

In Nashville.

UNLV, whose only previous win this season came against FCS Southern Utah in the opener, scored on every drive of the first half with the exception of the last, a possession in which they essentially took a running knee after taking over the ball in their own territory with under two minutes left in the second quarter.  In its scoreless second half, Vandy’s possessions went as follows: punt, interception, fumble, turnover on downs, turnover on downs, turnover on downs.

With that as a backdrop, the Mountain West Conference has officially finished the 2019 season with a 3-2 record against the not-so-mighty (for the most part) of the mighty SEC.