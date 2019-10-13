Happy Valley and Michigan-Penn State next up for College GameDay

The next stop for the most popular college football show is Happy Valley and a key Big Ten East clash.
With No. 10 Penn State handling No. 17 Iowa and No. 16 Michigan (eventually) taking care of business against Illinois Saturday, ESPN announced very early Sunday morning that its College GameDay show will originate from State College for next Saturday’s Wolverines-Nittany Lions matchup. Penn State currently sits second in its division at 2-0 while Michigan is third at 3-1, with both looking up at 3-0 Ohio State.
Week 8 will mark the ninth time overall and the second straight year that College GameDay has set up camp in Happy Valley. All told, PSU noted in its release, this will be the 19th time College GameDay has been at the site of a Penn State game.
For Michigan, this will be the 34th time they’ve been a part of the GameDay experience.
Overall, this will be the fourth Michigan-Penn State game that’s gotten the GameDay treatment, the others coming in 1994, 2005 and 2017.
No starting quarterback? No problem for No. 14 Boise State, which put together one of their best all-around games of the season to thump Hawaii 59-37 and tighten their grip atop the Mountain West (and Group of Five) standings.
The Broncos lost freshman signal-caller Hank Bachmeier early in the second quarter when he took a helmet to the hip and was forced to leave the game. The starter threw for 58 yards and a touchdown (adding 28 yards rushing) but walked around the sidelines gingerly in street clothes in the second half and didn’t seem at all close to returning to action.
While that would normally be concerning for head coach Bryan Harsin, that didn’t turn out to be the case as the offense just kept rolling. Backup Chase Cord came in and threw for 175 yards and three TD’s while third-stringer Jaylon Henderson added a further 82 yards and a score as well down the stretch.
Perhaps the bigger news was the breakout performance from freshman tailback George Holani, who ran for 64 yards and six points but also zipped around out of the backfield and caught two touchdowns. He formed quite a nice little tandem with junior Robert Mahone (74 yards rushing, 1 TD). John Hightower also had a nice night with seven catches, 141 yards and two trips into the end zone.
It was a balanced effort for BSU too as their defense forced three early turnovers (resulting in 21 points the other way) to take all the drama out well before halftime.
The end result was not what a motivated Hawaii squad wanted after coming into the game with high hopes of making noise in conference play. The team remained winless on the blue turf and the early deficit proved just too much to overcome against the Group of Five’s highest ranked team. QB Cole McDonald threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns (rushing for 54 and another score) but it was good enough in the end against a superior opponent.
Boise State meanwhile, just keeps rolling along in impressive fashion. They’ll have a tricky trip to BYU next Saturday but it’s been more of the Broncos squad we’re used to seeing in conference play even if their starting quarterback was taken out of action early on.
And then there was an even dozen (pending Boise State finishing off Hawaii, of course).
As we made our way into the seventh week of the 2019 college football season, there were 16 teams that had yet to lose a game. In the early-afternoon slot, a pair of teams suffered their first defeat of the season — No. 3 Georgia, No. 23 Memphis, with both of those losses coming to unranked teams. In the primetime slot, No. 7 Florida dropped its first game to No. 5 LSU.
Which brings us to Wake Forest.
Wake began the 2019 season 5-0, the first time they’d hit that mark since 2006. With a date against Louisville on tap, they were looking to go 6-0 for the first time since 1944.
Alas, there would be no history as Wake fell to Louisville 62-59. But what an epically non-historical game it was.
At the end of the third quarter, the Cardinals led 45-31. While the offenses weren’t exactly invisible through the first three-quarters of the game, they would explode for 45 points in the fourth quarter of the contest.
The U of L struck first in that final stanza to push its lead to a game-high 21 points at 52-31 with 9:14 remaining. Wake would get as close as three points twice the rest of the way, the last coming with just over a minute left in the game. Unlike earlier in the quarter, an onside quick was unsuccessful, sealing the win for the 4-2 Cardinals.
So, with Wake out, below are the unbeaten dozen halfway through the 2019 regular season:
- Alabama
- Appalachian State
- Baylor
- Boise State
- Clemson
- LSU
- Minnesota
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- SMU
- Wisconsin
At the halfway point of its season, Minneapolis’ FBS team is partying like its somewhere in the vicinity of 1999.
Playing host to Nebraska in weather conditions that were more like late November than early October, Minnesota staked its claim to a 14-0 halftime lead. With the outcome of the game still somewhat up in the air heading into the third quarter, the Golden Gophers dropped 21 points on the Cornhuskers in the period to put an exclamation point on what was a resounding and emphatic 34-7 win
The Gophers outgained a Cornhuskers offense, without its starting quarterback in Adrian Martinez because of injury, 450-299. Minnesota’s defense allowed just 3.5 yards per carry and less than five yards per pass attempt.
With the win, Minnesota has started a season 6-0 for the first time since 2003, Glenn Mason‘s seventh of 10 seasons with the program. Barring something unexpected, the Gophers will be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since November of 2014 when the new poll comes out Sunday afternoon. This undefeated run could also continue for at least another couple of weeks as Minnesota travels to Rutgers in Week 8 before playing host to Maryland in Week 9.
As it stands now, the Big Ten has an FBS-high four undefeated teams — Minnesota, Ohio State (off this weekend), Penn State (winners over Iowa in Week 7) and Wisconsin (batterers of Michigan State in Week 7).
As that relates to Minnesota, and after these next couple of cupcakes, its schedule gets real as they will face Penn State Nov. 9 and Iowa Nov. 16 in back-to-back weekends. And then Wisconsin to close out the regular season.