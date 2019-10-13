Happy Valley and Michigan-Penn State next up for College GameDay

No starting quarterback? No problem for No. 14 Boise State, which put together one of their best all-around games of the season to thump Hawaii 59-37 and tighten their grip atop the Mountain West (and Group of Five) standings.

The Broncos lost freshman signal-caller Hank Bachmeier early in the second quarter when he took a helmet to the hip and was forced to leave the game. The starter threw for 58 yards and a touchdown (adding 28 yards rushing) but walked around the sidelines gingerly in street clothes in the second half and didn’t seem at all close to returning to action.

While that would normally be concerning for head coach Bryan Harsin, that didn’t turn out to be the case as the offense just kept rolling. Backup Chase Cord came in and threw for 175 yards and three TD’s while third-stringer Jaylon Henderson added a further 82 yards and a score as well down the stretch.

Perhaps the bigger news was the breakout performance from freshman tailback George Holani, who ran for 64 yards and six points but also zipped around out of the backfield and caught two touchdowns. He formed quite a nice little tandem with junior Robert Mahone (74 yards rushing, 1 TD). John Hightower also had a nice night with seven catches, 141 yards and two trips into the end zone.

It was a balanced effort for BSU too as their defense forced three early turnovers (resulting in 21 points the other way) to take all the drama out well before halftime.

The end result was not what a motivated Hawaii squad wanted after coming into the game with high hopes of making noise in conference play. The team remained winless on the blue turf and the early deficit proved just too much to overcome against the Group of Five’s highest ranked team. QB Cole McDonald threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns (rushing for 54 and another score) but it was good enough in the end against a superior opponent.

Boise State meanwhile, just keeps rolling along in impressive fashion. They’ll have a tricky trip to BYU next Saturday but it’s been more of the Broncos squad we’re used to seeing in conference play even if their starting quarterback was taken out of action early on.