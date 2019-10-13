LSU moves to No. 3 in latest Coaches Poll, Georgia tumbles but remains in top 10

Coaches Poll voters still think there’s a clear top two in college football but the weekend’s latest results do have those casting ballots finally coming around to reward resume over the eye test in a number of other cases.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson remained cemented atop the Week 8 Coaches Poll but they were joined in the top four by a surging LSU, who moved to No. 3 after their convincing victory over new No. 9 Florida in Baton Rouge. No. 4 Ohio State was just a point behind the Tigers despite having one more first place vote while No. 5 Oklahoma stayed put after their win in the Red River Showdown.
The biggest mover of the poll was not surprisingly Georgia, who fell all the way down to No. 10 from their previous spot at No. 3 after inexplicably losing to South Carolina at home in double OT. No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Notre Dame all moved up two spots from last week after big victories as well.
Wake Forest, Virginia, Memphis and Texas A&M all dropped out of the top 25 following losses. No. 21 Cincinnati, No. 23 Washington, No. 24 Appalachian State and No. 25 Temple were their replacements. Boise State remained as the highest ranked Group of Five team at No. 13 but they have plenty of competition for the New Year’s Six bid with No. 19 SMU hanging around with their AAC peers in the rankings.
Here’s the full top 25 heading into Week 8:
- Alabama (44 first place votes)
- Clemson (14)
- LSU (3)
- Ohio State (4)
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Georgia
- Auburn
- Oregon
- Boise State
- Utah
- Texas
- Michigan
- Arizona State
- Baylor
- SMU
- Minnesota
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Washington
- Appalachian State
- Temple