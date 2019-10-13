Getty Images

Penn State cites NCAA compliance in removing t-shirts players were wearing pre-game vs. Iowa

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
No. 10 Penn State beat No. 17 Iowa on Saturday in a very on-brand low scoring Big Ten game but the biggest drama at Kinnick Stadium this weekend might have occurred pre-game.

Nittany Lions players, in response to a fan’s racist letter that was sent to safety Jonathan Sutherland last week, warmed up in t-shirts that read “Chains, Tattoos, Dreads, & WE ARE.” While the idea was designed to be a show of support, school officials made sure they didn’t wind up wearing the shirts all that long and confiscated them a few minutes into warmups.

While some may have thought that the school was trying to ward off any further controversy in the matter, it seems there was a more practical issue at hand: NCAA compliance. According to the Centre Daily Times, a local State College bar was behind printing the shirts and put their logo on them. While the players organized the entire thing by themselves according to PSU officials, the commercial connection was flagged out of an abundance of caution over the eligibility of those who wore them.

“While we are supportive of our students expressing themselves in a thoughtful manner, they are expected to wear team-issued apparel on game day. We asked our students to remove the shirts out of an abundance of caution for NCAA compliance,” the school said in a statement released to the paper.

While head coach James Franklin didn’t appear to directly address the shirts post-game, he did offer an impressive diatribe in support of his players and against the issues mentioned in the racist letter earlier in the week.

“The football that I know and love brings people together and embraces differences. Black, white, brown, Catholic, Jewish or Muslim. Rich or poor. Rural or urban. Republican or Democrat. Long hair, short hair, no hair,” Franklin said. “They’re all in that locker room together. Teams all over this country are the purest form of humanity that we have. We don’t judge, we embrace differences.”

The issue (with, it should be said, an extremely minuscule minority of the Penn State fan base) is unlikely to die down during the coming week with plenty of attention on the university and the football program, including ESPN’s College GameDay coming to town and a host of national media descending upon State College for the team’s huge Big Ten matchup against Michigan on Saturday.

LSU moves to No. 3 in latest Coaches Poll, Georgia tumbles but remains in top 10

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT
Coaches Poll voters still think there’s a clear top two in college football but the weekend’s latest results do have those casting ballots finally coming around to reward resume over the eye test in a number of other cases.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson remained cemented atop the Week 8 Coaches Poll but they were joined in the top four by a surging LSU, who moved to No. 3 after their convincing victory over new No. 9 Florida in Baton Rouge. No. 4 Ohio State was just a point behind the Tigers despite having one more first place vote while No. 5 Oklahoma stayed put after their win in the Red River Showdown.

The biggest mover of the poll was not surprisingly Georgia, who fell all the way down to No. 10 from their previous spot at No. 3 after inexplicably losing to South Carolina at home in double OT. No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Notre Dame all moved up two spots from last week after big victories as well.

Wake Forest, Virginia, Memphis and Texas A&M all dropped out of the top 25 following losses. No. 21 Cincinnati, No. 23 Washington, No. 24 Appalachian State and No. 25 Temple were their replacements. Boise State remained as the highest ranked Group of Five team at No. 13 but they have plenty of competition for the New Year’s Six bid with No. 19 SMU hanging around with their AAC peers in the rankings.

Here’s the full top 25 heading into Week 8:

  1. Alabama (44 first place votes)
  2. Clemson (14)
  3. LSU (3)
  4. Ohio State (4)
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Penn State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Florida
  10. Georgia
  11. Auburn
  12. Oregon
  13. Boise State
  14. Utah
  15. Texas
  16. Michigan
  17. Arizona State
  18. Baylor
  19. SMU
  20. Minnesota
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Iowa
  23. Washington
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Temple

Troy Calhoun questions Air Force’s placement in the Mountain West: “I don’t know if it’s really a match”

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
What’s that? Is that the sound of the conference realignment sirens going off?

Well, maybe, thanks to an unlikely source.

On Saturday, Air Force cobbled together a pretty impressive 43-24 win over defending Mountain West champions Fresno State. Despite a convincing final score, Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun didn’t seem all that happy with the game against the Bulldogs and decided to take the opportunity in his post-game press conference to question his school’s placement in the conference for both the short and long term.

“We are in a league where, to be blunt, I don’t know if it’s the route maybe (we) should go,” Calhoun said, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. “Yet for our guys, the way they played tonight and the preparation and just the focus all week long was pretty strong, which is a really strong indicator of the quality of the leadership that we have.

“I just don’t know if it’s really a match. I don’t know if it’s best. I don’t know if… Now, we are. And we’re lucky to be, just the quality of the schools of the other member institutions that are a part of it.”

That’s an, uh, interesting way of framing things for Air Force but not something out of the ordinary for Calhoun, who the Gazette notes has said similar things about the MWC earlier this year.

It seems a lot of the unease about the league might be down to the travel schedule they’re putting the Falcons through. The team was in Annapolis last week to take on rival Navy (in a non-conference game) and then returned home to face Fresno State. They’ll head to Hawaii next Saturday and then return home to play Utah State and Army before hitting the road for two more conference games.

Travel is certainly not easy for anybody but you can at least see why Calhoun is a bit ticked that his program is quite literally going from one end of the country to the other and then halfway back in a span of three weeks.

The bigger question is if Air Force brass shares the concerns Calhoun has with their conference affiliation and what, if any, actions will be taken going forward. There is an opening with the AAC thanks to UConn’s departure but travel would be even harder in that league with frequent trips East and life as an independent has proven quite challenging for former MWC member BYU in recent years (the Cougars just made back-to-back trips to Toledo, OH and Tampa, FL for example).

Perhaps this is just a case of a head coach letting out a little steam but it certainly qualifies as a situation worth monitoring in Colorado Springs.

Happy Valley and Michigan-Penn State next up for College GameDay

By John TaylorOct 13, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
The next stop for the most popular college football show is Happy Valley and a key Big Ten East clash.

With No. 10 Penn State handling No. 17 Iowa and No. 16 Michigan (eventually) taking care of business against Illinois Saturday, ESPN announced very early Sunday morning that its College GameDay show will originate from State College for next Saturday’s Wolverines-Nittany Lions matchup.  Penn State currently sits second in its division at 2-0 while Michigan is third at 3-1, with both looking up at 3-0 Ohio State.

Week 8 will mark the ninth time overall and the second straight year that College GameDay has set up camp in Happy Valley.  All told, PSU noted in its release, this will be the 19th time College GameDay has been at the site of a Penn State game.

For Michigan, this will be the 34th time they’ve been a part of the GameDay experience.

Overall, this will be the fourth Michigan-Penn State game that’s gotten the GameDay treatment, the others coming in 1994, 2005 and 2017.

Backup QB Chase Cord helps No. 14 Boise State thump Hawaii to tighten grip on MWC

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2019, 2:10 AM EDT
No starting quarterback? No problem for No. 14 Boise State, which put together one of their best all-around games of the season to thump Hawaii 59-37 and tighten their grip atop the Mountain West (and Group of Five) standings.

The Broncos lost freshman signal-caller Hank Bachmeier early in the second quarter when he took a helmet to the hip and was forced to leave the game. The starter threw for 58 yards and a touchdown (adding 28 yards rushing) but walked around the sidelines gingerly in street clothes in the second half and didn’t seem at all close to returning to action.

While that would normally be concerning for head coach Bryan Harsin, that didn’t turn out to be the case as the offense just kept rolling. Backup Chase Cord came in and threw for 175 yards and three TD’s while third-stringer Jaylon Henderson added a further 82 yards and a score as well down the stretch.

Perhaps the bigger news was the breakout performance from freshman tailback George Holani, who ran for 64 yards and six points but also zipped around out of the backfield and caught two touchdowns. He formed quite a nice little tandem with junior Robert Mahone (74 yards rushing, 1 TD). John Hightower also had a nice night with seven catches, 141 yards and two trips into the end zone.

It was a balanced effort for BSU too as their defense forced three early turnovers (resulting in 21 points the other way) to take all the drama out well before halftime.

The end result was not what a motivated Hawaii squad wanted after coming into the game with high hopes of making noise in conference play. The team remained winless on the blue turf and the early deficit proved just too much to overcome against the Group of Five’s highest ranked team. QB Cole McDonald threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns (rushing for 54 and another score) but it was good enough in the end against a superior opponent.

Boise State meanwhile, just keeps rolling along in impressive fashion. They’ll have a tricky trip to BYU next Saturday but it’s been more of the Broncos squad we’re used to seeing in conference play even if their starting quarterback was taken out of action early on.