Thanks to alcohol sales, UNC made over $1 million from concessions in just three home games

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
The state of North Carolina opening up beer and alcohol sales at sporting events has had a big impact on the flagship university’s bottom line so far this year.

According to WTVD ABC 11, UNC sold over 43,000 “units” of alcohol (beer/wine/hard seltzers) in the Tar Heels’ first three home games of the year. The end result to all those purchases? The team took in over $1 million in concessions in games against Miami, Appalachian State and Clemson, with all three contests selling more alcohol than soda (and nearly as much booze as water).

The school confirmed a number of figures, including roughly $325,000 in concession sales for the home opener against the Hurricanes and $393,000 against the in-state rival Mountaineers. The defending national champions’ visit on Sept. 28 was the high point however, with $416,000 worth of goods sold and some 15,737 units of alcohol bought.

WRAL reports that all three games exceeded the previous record amount UNC took in from concessions, set back in November 2016 against local rival N.C. State.

Kenan Stadium will host three more home games in 2019 against Duke, Virginia and FCS Mercer. Safe to say all three can already get counted as wins for the bottom line regardless of the result on the field for Mack Brown’s team.

Baylor LB Clay Johnston to miss rest of the season with knee injury

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
If No. 18 Baylor is going to continue their remarkable pursuit of a Big 12 title in 2019, they’re going to have to do it without their best defensive player.

A school official confirmed to the Dallas Morning News on Sunday that senior linebacker Clay Johnston will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee in the Bears’ double overtime victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.

The news is a huge blow to Matt Rhule’s defense, which was tops in the Big 12 in a number of statistical categories and the No. 17 scoring defense nationally. Johnston was all over the field against the Red Raiders, racking up 10 tackles (1.5 TFL) and an interception to help edge their conference rivals and remain undefeated.

For the season, which will sadly be Johnston’s last as a senior, he had 58 tackles, 2.5 sacks and that lone pick from Saturday. Freshman Matt Jones is listed as the next man up on the depth chart though given his youth and inexperience, it’s possible the Bears coaching staff will shift over a more veteran option to man the middle of the defense going forward.

Baylor doesn’t ease into the second half of the schedule either as they’ll hit the road to face a dangerous Oklahoma State offense in their first game without Johnston on Saturday.

Sorry Clemson, the other Tigers from Death Valley are the new No. 2 in the latest AP Poll

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
Tide, Tigers and, oh my, some more Tigers. There was a new No. 2 team in the country thanks to the action in Week 7 and it’s not the defending champions either.

LSU assumed the spot behind No. 1 Alabama in the latest AP Poll — supplanting new No. 3 Clemson — after their big win over Florida on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Ed Orgeron’s crew even picked up an extra first place vote in the process to give them 12 to Dabo Swinney’s 11 (the Tide had 30, No. 4 Ohio State had nine).

No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Notre Dame all moved up in the poll while the No. 9 Gators and a tumbling Georgia rounded out the top 10.

Interestingly, Utah is the new No. 13 team after leapfrogging No. 14 Boise State. The Utes are a spot behind conference rival Oregon, who will take on new No. 25 Washington in Seattle this upcoming Saturday.

No. 20 Minnesota, No. 22 Missouri and No. 24 Appalachian State were also ranked for the first time this season — replacing Virginia, Wake Forest and Memphis.

The full AP Top 25 heading into Week 8:

  1. Alabama
  2. LSU
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Penn State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Florida
  10. Georgia
  11. Auburn
  12. Oregon
  13. Utah
  14. Boise State
  15. Texas
  16. Michigan
  17. Arizona State
  18. Baylor
  19. SMU
  20. Minnesota
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Missouri
  23. Iowa
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Washington

LSU moves to No. 3 in latest Coaches Poll, Georgia tumbles but remains in top 10

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT
Coaches Poll voters still think there’s a clear top two in college football but the weekend’s latest results do have those casting ballots finally coming around to reward resume over the eye test in a number of other cases.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson remained cemented atop the Week 8 Coaches Poll but they were joined in the top four by a surging LSU, who moved to No. 3 after their convincing victory over new No. 9 Florida in Baton Rouge. No. 4 Ohio State was just a point behind the Tigers despite having one more first place vote while No. 5 Oklahoma stayed put after their win in the Red River Showdown.

The biggest mover of the poll was not surprisingly Georgia, who fell all the way down to No. 10 from their previous spot at No. 3 after inexplicably losing to South Carolina at home in double OT. No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Notre Dame all moved up two spots from last week after big victories as well.

Wake Forest, Virginia, Memphis and Texas A&M all dropped out of the top 25 following losses. No. 21 Cincinnati, No. 23 Washington, No. 24 Appalachian State and No. 25 Temple were their replacements. Boise State remained as the highest ranked Group of Five team at No. 13 but they have plenty of competition for the New Year’s Six bid with No. 19 SMU hanging around with their AAC peers in the rankings.

Here’s the full top 25 heading into Week 8:

  1. Alabama (44 first place votes)
  2. Clemson (14)
  3. LSU (3)
  4. Ohio State (4)
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Penn State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Florida
  10. Georgia
  11. Auburn
  12. Oregon
  13. Boise State
  14. Utah
  15. Texas
  16. Michigan
  17. Arizona State
  18. Baylor
  19. SMU
  20. Minnesota
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Iowa
  23. Washington
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Temple

Penn State cites NCAA compliance in removing t-shirts players were wearing pre-game vs. Iowa

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
No. 10 Penn State beat No. 17 Iowa on Saturday in a very on-brand low scoring Big Ten game but the biggest drama at Kinnick Stadium this weekend might have occurred pre-game.

Nittany Lions players, in response to a fan’s racist letter that was sent to safety Jonathan Sutherland last week, warmed up in t-shirts that read “Chains, Tattoos, Dreads, & WE ARE.” While the idea was designed to be a show of support, school officials made sure they didn’t wind up wearing the shirts all that long and confiscated them a few minutes into warmups.

While some may have thought that the school was trying to ward off any further controversy in the matter, it seems there was a more practical issue at hand: NCAA compliance. According to the Centre Daily Times, a local State College bar was behind printing the shirts and put their logo on them. While the players organized the entire thing by themselves according to PSU officials, the commercial connection was flagged out of an abundance of caution over the eligibility of those who wore them.

“While we are supportive of our students expressing themselves in a thoughtful manner, they are expected to wear team-issued apparel on game day. We asked our students to remove the shirts out of an abundance of caution for NCAA compliance,” the school said in a statement released to the paper.

While head coach James Franklin didn’t appear to directly address the shirts post-game, he did offer an impressive diatribe in support of his players and against the issues mentioned in the racist letter earlier in the week.

“The football that I know and love brings people together and embraces differences. Black, white, brown, Catholic, Jewish or Muslim. Rich or poor. Rural or urban. Republican or Democrat. Long hair, short hair, no hair,” Franklin said. “They’re all in that locker room together. Teams all over this country are the purest form of humanity that we have. We don’t judge, we embrace differences.”

The issue (with, it should be said, an extremely minuscule minority of the Penn State fan base) is unlikely to die down during the coming week with plenty of attention on the university and the football program, including ESPN’s College GameDay coming to town and a host of national media descending upon State College for the team’s huge Big Ten matchup against Michigan on Saturday.