Kirby Hocutt says Big 12 acknowledged botched call at end of Texas Tech-Baylor game

We’ll never know how the game would have ended, but we can say with a high degree of statistical certainty that Texas Tech would have won the game. Instead of taking the ball in the bottom of the first overtime knowing any score would win the game, the Red Raiders had to remain on defense and eventually lost to No. 18 Baylor, 33-30 in double overtime.

The turning point came on a snap by Baylor center Jake Fruhmorgen, which hit off his own rear end and was subsequently recovered by Texas Tech defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings. However, Brad Van Vark‘s Big 12 officiating crew ruled Fruhmorgen committed an illegal snap, assessing a five-yard penalty and nullifying Hutchings’ fumble recovery.

Big 12 refs ruled this an illegal snap, and I'm not sure what's illegal about it? pic.twitter.com/IM8DTKmUlq — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) October 12, 2019

“It is important to state that we have been in constant communication with the Big 12 Conference office from the immediate end of the game and throughout Sunday regarding the illegal snap call in the first overtime,” Hocutt said in a statement Sunday night. “It has been confirmed that the ruling on the field of an illegal snap was incorrect.

“The play is not reviewable by rule because it is a dead ball judgment call by the official. I am confident that the Big 12 Conference will deal with the matter internally as they complete the review of the game in its entirety. While this is a very unfortunate circumstance, I could not be more proud of our team and the competitive fight and effort with which they competed.”

NCAA rules state an illegal snap must consist of the center moving the ball up or forward before hiking the ball, neither of which Fruhmorgen did.

Regardless, Texas Tech will have to move forward with the loss, dropping the club to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play in Matt Wells‘ first season.