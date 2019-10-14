South Carolina apologizes for hedge-ripping after Gamecocks upset of No. 10 Georgia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

South Carolina pulled the upset of the season on Saturday, knocking off then-No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in overtime, in Athens. And the ‘Cocks left Sanford Stadium with souvenirs, claiming some of Georgia’s famous hedges for themselves.

#Gamecocks players literally taking a bite out of the hedges. They pull the upset off in Athens 20-17 over (3) #UGA. @abcnews4 pic.twitter.com/yufMMROK9n — Greg Brzozowski (@GregBrzozowski) October 12, 2019

Some hedges were even seen in the hands of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, a Georgia player and former Bulldog.

Muschamp played between those very hedges from 1991-94. You'd think he'd have a little more respect for his alma mater. https://t.co/ftckCkApyk — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) October 12, 2019

While some may call it good, old victory fun, Georgia AD Greg McGarity did not have a sense of humor about his shrubbery getting ripped up.

“I don’t like it all,” he told DawgNation. “We sure don’t do that when we win at an opponents’ venue under Kirby’s leadership.”

McGarity also said his South Carolina counterpart, Ray Tanner, apologized for his team’s postgame celebration.

“Ray just apologized for those actions,” he told the site.