Alabama student accused of phoning in threat on Tiger Stadium during Florida-LSU game

As the motto says, it just means more. In this case, though, the more is “stupidity.”

According to the Tuscaloosa News, a freshman student at the University of Alabama, Connor Bruce Croll, 19, is being accused of phoning in a threat to Tiger Stadium during last Saturday’s Florida-LSU football game. The News writes that Croll “was booked into jail early Sunday, where records list him as a ‘fugitive from justice'” and that “[h]e is being held without bond and is expected to face charges in Baton Rouge.”

Croll could be facing a felony charge, at least initially, when the case moves to the state of Louisiana.

At this moment, the exact nature of the threat hasn’t been divulged, at least publicly.

“We are aware of the arrest of a UA freshman over the weekend,” a statement from the University of Alabama began. “Threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response. The university and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation, but we cannot provide any additional details on a pending matter.

“UA will follow its student conduct policies and procedures. The LSU community has always been gracious to us, and we regret these events.”

Alabama and LSU, currently ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, are set to square off Nov. 9 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.