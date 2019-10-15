Alabama student accused of phoning in threat on Tiger Stadium during Florida-LSU game

As the motto says, it just means more. In this case, though, the more is “stupidity.”
According to the Tuscaloosa News, a freshman student at the University of Alabama, Connor Bruce Croll, 19, is being accused of phoning in a threat to Tiger Stadium during last Saturday’s Florida-LSU football game. The News writes that Croll “was booked into jail early Sunday, where records list him as a ‘fugitive from justice'” and that “[h]e is being held without bond and is expected to face charges in Baton Rouge.”
Croll could be facing a felony charge, at least initially, when the case moves to the state of Louisiana.
At this moment, the exact nature of the threat hasn’t been divulged, at least publicly.
“We are aware of the arrest of a UA freshman over the weekend,” a statement from the University of Alabama began. “Threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response. The university and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation, but we cannot provide any additional details on a pending matter.
“UA will follow its student conduct policies and procedures. The LSU community has always been gracious to us, and we regret these events.”
Alabama and LSU, currently ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, are set to square off Nov. 9 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
As expected, Alabama will be without one of its top skill-position players for the first two quarters of its annual Second Saturday in October grudge match with Tennessee.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Week 7 win over Texas A&M, Devonta Smith, one of the top wide receivers in the country and a player who was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list earlier last week, was ejected after throwing a punch at A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal. It appeared that both players threw “football punches,” although Smith was the only one ejected.
Following the game, Nick Saban lamented the fact that the Crimson Tide failed to finish the game with class.
Monday, Saban confirmed that Smith will be sidelined for the first half of this Saturday night’s matchup with Tennessee. The head coach also lamented Smith’s brain-dead decision that will cost him the playing time.
“You can’t make emotional decisions on the field,” Saban said. “You have to have enough discipline to walk away. …
“Smitty’s a great guy. He’s one of the best guys, hardest workers, does everything right. But it doesn’t make any difference. When you make emotional decisions, (when) you don’t have a brain (and) you make bad decisions, sometimes they lead to consequences.
Smith is currently tied for third nationally in receiving touchdowns (nine), 10th in receiving yards (636) and 22nd in receptions (38).
This offseason, Austin Kendall transferred from Oklahoma to West Virginia. With the Mountaineers traveling to Norman this weekend, the quarterback was looking forward to an on-field homecoming against his former team.
Unfortunately, it’s unclear at the moment whether he’ll get the opportunity.
In the first quarter of the Week 7 loss to Iowa State, Kendall went down with an unspecified upper-body injury and didn’t return. Whether he returns this week remains up in the air as well as Neal Brown labeled Kendall as questionable for WVU’s road trip to OU.
For what it’s worth, Kendall’s former coach hopes the player is healthy enough to take the field.
“I think a lot of Austin and his family,” OU’s Lincoln Riley said. “Excited to see him get a chance. He’s done a good job and he’ll keep getting better. I hope the best for him with his health.”
In his first season as WVU’s starter, Kendall has completed 66 of his passes and thrown nine touchdowns versus seven interceptions. His 129 passer rating is ninth among Big 12 quarterbacks and 82nd nationally.
If Kendall is ultimately ruled out, Jack Allison, a transfer from Miami, would get the start. Trey Lowe would then serve as Allison’s primary backup.
It appears one of the most explosive players in the Big Ten will again be sidelined.
Because of a hamstring injury suffered the week before against Minnesota, Rondale Moore did not suit up for Purdue’s Week 6 loss to Penn State. After stating that the injury would be a “week-to-week thing,” head coach Jeff Brohm confirmed that Moore would miss the Week 7 matchup with Maryland as well.
Monday, ahead of this Saturday’s game against Iowa, Brohm didn’t yet rule the wide receiver out but also stated that he’s “not real optimistic” Moore will be available.
A final decision is expected sometime later this week.
Despite missing a pair of games, Moore still leads the Boilermakers in receptions (29) and is second in yards (387) and touchdowns (two). He’s also the team’s top returner in kicks (16.8 yards per return) and punts (7.2 ypr).
Oklahoma will again be without the services of one of the top tight ends a season ago.
Grant Calcaterra did not play in OU’s win over rival Texas this past weekend because of an unspecified injury. Monday, head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed that the tight end has already been ruled out of this Saturday’s game against West Virginia.
Riley continues to decline to address the specific nature of the junior’s injury.
Last season, Calcaterra totaled 396 yards and six touchdowns on 26 receptions, with the catches being third on the Sooners and the yards and scores fourth. This season, he has just five catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns.