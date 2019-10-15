Arkansas LB leaves team, ‘stepping away for family purposes’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sometimes, believe it or not, there are things more important than football.

Monday, Chad Morris announced that D’Vone McClure had made the decision to leave the Arkansas football team. Per the head coach, the linebacker, who has a son, is moving on because of family responsibilities.

At least at the moment, the redshirt junior doesn’t intend to transfer.

“From my communication with him it was him stepping away for family purposes,” Morris said according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “That’s what he shared with me. He has not entered the transfer portal…as of me walking down here, or not that I’ve heard of.”

McClure, who was actually a professional baseball player for four years after being selected in the 2012 MLB draft before embarking on a college football career, had played in six games this season. Prior to his decision to step away, McClure had been listed as the Razorbacks’ No. 2 weakside linebacker.

All told, McClure played in 18 games during his time in Fayetteville.