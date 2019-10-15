Battered Texas defense loses two more starters to injuries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Texas defense that entered the Red River Shootout already banged up exited it with even more injury issues.

During the 34-27 loss to Oklahoma, two more UT starters, junior safety Chris Brown and senior linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch, sustained injuries of various severeness. The former suffered a fractured forearm, the latter a dislocated shoulder.

Brown is expected to miss up to six weeks after undergoing surgery. McCulloch has officially been ruled out for this coming Saturday’s game against Kansas State; his status for the following game will be reevaluated in the days leading up to it.

In starting the first six games, Brown is currently fourth on the Longhorns in tackles. McCulloch has started five of UT’s six games this season, one year after starting six games.

Brown’s injury is especially jarring as the Longhorns’ defensive secondary has been ravaged by injuries already, with three starters — cornerback Jalen Green (dislocated shoulder), safety Caden Sterns (knee) and nickelback Josh Thompson (foot) — already sidelined for a month or more.