Chip Kelly, on UCLA transfer: ‘I would do the same thing’

Welp, that’s certainly one way to look at it.

Last week, wide receiver Theo Howard announced on social media that, “[a]fter careful consideration and discussion with my family, and the UCLA coaching staff, regarding my limited participation this season I have requested a redshirt and to be entered into the transfer portal to allow myself to openly explore the best opportunities to utilize my remaining eligibility and pursue higher education.” Speaking on Howard’s decision, Chip Kelly indicated that he had no issue with the move.

At all.

“If I was Theo,” the head coach said this weekend, “I would do the same thing. …

“Grad school’s not guaranteed here, so he’s got to look and see if there are opportunities out there for him. … What if he doesn’t get into grad school here? So then now what does he do? So he’s doing what he should be doing.”

Last season, Howard earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after catching 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns. Because of a pair of hand injuries that sidelined him for a sizable chunk of 2019, Moore didn’t record a catch this season for the Bruins.