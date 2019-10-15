Georgia could be without pair of injured starters vs. Kentucky

As Georgia looks to bounceback from a soul-crushing loss, the Bulldogs could be at less than 100 percent on the offensive side of the ball.
Already, starting guard Justin Shaffer has been ruled out of this Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Additionally, the status of one of UGA’s starting wide receivers, Lawrence Cager, is very much up in the air, with head coach Kirby Smart decidedly pessimistic about his availability.
Cager is dealing with a rib issue on top of a shoulder injury with which he was already dealing nursing into Week 6. Shaffer has an unspecified neck injury.
Both players suffered their latest injuries in the home loss to unranked South Carolina.
Through six games, Cager, a transfer from Miami, is tied for the team lead in receptions (19) and receiving touchdowns. His 245 yards receiving are second on the team.
Shaffer started every game this season thus far, which were the first starts of the true junior’s collegiate career.
Sometimes, believe it or not, there are things more important than football.
Monday, Chad Morris announced that D’Vone McClure had made the decision to leave the Arkansas football team. Per the head coach, the linebacker, who has a son, is moving on because of family responsibilities.
At least at the moment, the redshirt junior doesn’t intend to transfer.
“From my communication with him it was him stepping away for family purposes,” Morris said according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “That’s what he shared with me. He has not entered the transfer portal…as of me walking down here, or not that I’ve heard of.”
McClure, who was actually a professional baseball player for four years after being selected in the 2012 MLB draft before embarking on a college football career, had played in six games this season. Prior to his decision to step away, McClure had been listed as the Razorbacks’ No. 2 weakside linebacker.
All told, McClure played in 18 games during his time in Fayetteville.
Welp, that’s certainly one way to look at it.
Last week, wide receiver Theo Howard announced on social media that, “[a]fter careful consideration and discussion with my family, and the UCLA coaching staff, regarding my limited participation this season I have requested a redshirt and to be entered into the transfer portal to allow myself to openly explore the best opportunities to utilize my remaining eligibility and pursue higher education.” Speaking on Howard’s decision, Chip Kelly indicated that he had no issue with the move.
At all.
“If I was Theo,” the head coach said this weekend, “I would do the same thing. …
“Grad school’s not guaranteed here, so he’s got to look and see if there are opportunities out there for him. … What if he doesn’t get into grad school here? So then now what does he do? So he’s doing what he should be doing.”
Last season, Howard earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after catching 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns. Because of a pair of hand injuries that sidelined him for a sizable chunk of 2019, Moore didn’t record a catch this season for the Bruins.
Rutgers has officially been in the market for a new head football coach for over a week, and now the school is going to get some help from a search firm.
Rutgers announced a new partnership with Ventura Partners on Monday. The firm will help Rutgers in searching for a new head football coach and may assist in helping to hire other new leaders in the future as Rutgers looks to revitalize their entire athletics department.
“We are excited to be working with Ventura Partners,” Rutgers Director of Athletics Pat Hobbs said in a released statement on Monday. “They provide a unique range of services, including talent acquisition and development. We will begin working together immediately to ensure excellent leadership for our football program. They will also be working with us throughout the engagement on strengthening our human resources and providing market data and intelligence.”
Rutgers fired Chris Ash as head coach on Sept. 29, which is a costly move thanks to a previous contract extension. The Scarlet Knights have since been dealing with a handful of players redshirting the remainder of the season and an abysmal performance on the road against Indiana in which the team gained just 75 yards of offense while giving up over 500 yards to the Hoosiers.
With the upcoming departure of UConn from the American Athletic Conference, the staus of the AAC Championship Game is officially in question. Without 12 football-playing members, the AAC does not satisfy the NCAA requirement to play an official conference championship game without a waiver. Not wanting to give up the title game just a few short years after implementing it (and accepting the extra revenue generated in the TV contract), AAC commissioner Mike Aresco is hoping to get some positive word on a waiver request sometime soon.
How soon?
It looks like we may have an update on this situation within the month. The sooner, the better.
UConn is leaving the AAC after this current football season, and Aresco has made it clear the conference still wants to continue playing its conference title game. The current plan is for the AAC to scrap the two-division format entirely and pit the two best teams in a conference championship game at the end of the regular season (an idea that would work well in almost every conference, by the way). The AAC reportedly field a formal waiver to allow for the championship game to live on back in August.
The Big 12 currently only has 10 members and has been granted permission to field a conference championship game on top of the round-robin schedule played during the season. If the Big 12 can have a conference title game without 12 members, then the AAC should be getting confirmation their conference championship game will continue too. But waiting for the official word is needed before the conference can start making plans for 2020 and beyond.
At this point, there remains no sign the conference is looking to add a 12th member for football, which would negate the need for a waiver. But if the waiver is denied, for some reason, then expect the AAC expansion rumors to start flying once again.