Georgia could be without pair of injured starters vs. Kentucky

As Georgia looks to bounceback from a soul-crushing loss, the Bulldogs could be at less than 100 percent on the offensive side of the ball.

Already, starting guard Justin Shaffer has been ruled out of this Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Additionally, the status of one of UGA’s starting wide receivers, Lawrence Cager, is very much up in the air, with head coach Kirby Smart decidedly pessimistic about his availability.

Cager is dealing with a rib issue on top of a shoulder injury with which he was already dealing nursing into Week 6. Shaffer has an unspecified neck injury.

Both players suffered their latest injuries in the home loss to unranked South Carolina.

Through six games, Cager, a transfer from Miami, is tied for the team lead in receptions (19) and receiving touchdowns. His 245 yards receiving are second on the team.

Shaffer started every game this season thus far, which were the first starts of the true junior’s collegiate career.