Jeff Brohm ‘not real optimistic’ Rondale Moore will play for Purdue vs. Iowa

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It appears one of the most explosive players in the Big Ten will again be sidelined.

Because of a hamstring injury suffered the week before against Minnesota, Rondale Moore did not suit up for Purdue’s Week 6 loss to Penn State. After stating that the injury would be a “week-to-week thing,” head coach Jeff Brohm confirmed that Moore would miss the Week 7 matchup with Maryland as well.

Monday, ahead of this Saturday’s game against Iowa, Brohm didn’t yet rule the wide receiver out but also stated that he’s “not real optimistic” Moore will be available.

A final decision is expected sometime later this week.

Despite missing a pair of games, Moore still leads the Boilermakers in receptions (29) and is second in yards (387) and touchdowns (two). He’s also the team’s top returner in kicks (16.8 yards per return) and punts (7.2 ypr).