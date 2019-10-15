LSU WR Terrace Marshall already ruled out for Mississippi State game

Not that it’s mattered much production-wise, No. 2 LSU will again be without one of its top playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

When Terrace Marshall went down with a foot injury in the Week 4 win over Vanderbilt, it was initially reported that the LSU wide receiver was expected to be sidelined for as long as a month. That timeline was subsequently extended out, with Ed Orgeron stating that Marshall could return toward the “latter part” of the regular season.

On his radio show two weeks ago, however, Orgeron indicated that the wide receiver was ahead of schedule; that, though, gave way to Marshall missing each of the past two games. With Mississippi State on tap this weekend, Orgeron has already confirmed that Marshall will be sidelined for a third straight game.

According to the coach, Marshall is “not ready to play yet” but will participate in some individual drills as he continues to work his way back onto the field.

Following the MSU game, LSU will play host to Auburn. After that, and coming off a bye, LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on top-ranked Alabama.

At the time of his injury, Marshall’s six touchdown receptions this season were tied for second at the FBS level. He was also tied for second on the Tigers with 20 catches while his 304 receiving yards were good for third on the team.